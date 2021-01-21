Mageia 8 Promises Better Support for AMD and NVIDIA Systems
The Mageia 8 Release Candidate comes six months after the first beta version and ships with a newer kernel from the Linux 5.10 LTS kernel by default, thus offering better support for recent hardware. Most importantly, this new development release paves the way to better support for AMD and NVIDIA systems.
To achieve that, the development team enabled the newer AMDGPU open-source graphics driver by default for AMD graphics cards based on the Southern Islands family, such as Cape Verde, Hainan, Oland, Pitcairn, and Tahiti, as well as Sea Islands family, including Bonaire, Hawaii, Kabini, Kaveri, and Mullins.
