today's howtos
-
How to start Firefox Kiosk Mode Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - Linux Shout
Firefox browser’s Kiosk Mode on Ubuntu or other Linux platforms such as Windows and macOS is a feature that provides the ability to run firefox with a single webpage or site in fullscreen mode so that the user can only interact with what is there on the browser set by the Admin.
Earlier to enable a Kiosk mode on Firefox we needed some add-ons, however since Firefox 71 that has been changed because Mozilla has integrated this function into its browser. The kiosk mode is intended for use at public information terminals and allows operators to hide menus and controls. In contrast to the full-screen mode, the control elements of the browser cannot simply be shown nor can the mode be exited the user.
Here we will see the command to activate Mozilla Firefox Kiosk and how to turn off the Super or Win key and other shortcuts in Ubuntu to make sure, the user couldn’t exit the Kiosk accidently.
-
How to Use Bangs in DuckDuckGo (to Search Other Websites) [Ed: But DuckDuckGo does not actually respect privacy]
DuckDuckGo is a search engine that respects your privacy by not selling your search history or tracking you across the web. It also has a few nifty features, including bangs, which let you search other websites right from DuckDuckGo. Here’s how.
-
How to open Firefox with URL in Linux via command line - Linux Shout
Do you want to run firefox using a command terminal along with some URL? Follow the given steps on Ubuntu, CentOS, Linux Mint, Kali, Manjaro, or on any other GUI Linux distribution.
Firefox browser is the default one in almost every Linux operating system because of its open-source GPL license. As we know it it is a graphical user interface browser that can be started with just one click of the mouse. However, for those who want to start Firefox without leaving the command line terminal along with some URL, here is the tutorial on it.
-
How to Install XWiki on Ubuntu 20.04 with Let’s Encrypt
In this tutorial, we’re going to show you how to install XWiki with Tomcat 9, MariaDB, Nginx as a reverse proxy, and Let’s Encrypt.
XWiki is a powerful and robust wiki open-source software. You can learn more about XWiki on their website.
-
How I print my text documents with fancy colours | Hund
I often read my plain text documents using cat. For the most part that works just fine, but for some larger documents—especially documents with documentation that contains a lot of headers, lists and folds—it can be somewhat difficult to read the document.
That’s why I’m using Supercat for things like this. It works just like cat (hence the name), but it also supports colours using regular expressions.
-
How to make Hazelcast’s cluster replication more resilient |
Hazelcast is an open source in-memory data grid. It is written in Java and naturally it is popular for Java applications but not only.
In simple words, Hazelcast is like a shared map which you can use across different web applications, each of which might be situated on different network nodes and use this map to share information.
-
How To Install KDE Plasma on CentOS 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install KDE Plasma on CentOS 8. For those of you who didn’t know, KDE is a well-known Desktop environment for the Unix-like techniques designed for users who wants to have a nice machine environment for their machines, It is probably the so much used computing device interfaces out there.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step install of KDE Plasma Desktop on CentOS 8.
-
Ubuntu: search file [Guide]
Are you trying to find a file on your Ubuntu PC? Want to search for it but don’t know the first thing about searching for files on Linux? We can help! Follow along as we go over various ways to search for files on Ubuntu!
[...]
The Ubuntu file manager that comes included with the Gnome desktop is the most efficient way to search for files. It has a robust search that can find pretty much any file or folder, even if they’re in system folders.
To search for a file using the Ubuntu file manager, start by launch the file manager. You can launch it by pressing Win on the keyboard, typing out “Files,” and launching the app with the “Files” name.
Once the Ubuntu file manager is open and ready to use, follow the step-by-step instructions below to learn how to search for files.
-
How to reset WordPress password using MySQL CLI - nixCraft
So bizarrely, I forgot my WordPress admin password, including my login name. I did not add my login details to my password manager either. The container image that I built lacking outgoing email support (SMTP) too. I got stuck. Fortunately, I have full root access to my MySQL/MariaDB server hosted at AWS EC2, and here is how to reset a forgotten WordPress password using MySQL command-line.
-
How to Install and Configure MySQL in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
MySQL, which stands for My (co-founder Michael Widenius’ daughter name) Structured Query Language, is an open source relational database management system. This RDBMS is supported by Oracle and runs on almost all platforms such as Linux, UNIX and MS Windows. MYSQL is usually the first choice for online publishing and web-based applications. Facebook, YouTube and Twitter all use MySQL as their RDBMS. MySQL is part of the very popular LAMP stack: Linux, Apache, MySQL and Python/PHP/Perl.
-
How to Install and Use Putty (SSH Client) on Linux desktop
Putty is a free and open source ssh & telnet client. Putty is available for Windows, Linux, Unix and macOS. Using putty, we can access the remote servers and switches over ssh protocol. It can also be used to take serial console of remote systems.
-
ADB: How to use it on Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, or even in a browser
The script also works for the latest Macs with the M1 chip, Linux on Chromebooks (here's how to enable Linux on Chrome OS), and Bash for Windows. However, the Windows subsystem for Linux doesn't support USB, so you'll have to rely on a wireless connection. That's only really feasible if you have Android 11 or a rooted phone, and even then, there are some limitations.
-
How to Work with Tables (Select, Update, Delete, Create Table, Alter Table, Drop Table) in MySQL
MySQL is one of the most commonly used relational database management system (DBMS). It allows you to work very efficiently with large bulks of data. The most important entity of any database is a table and there are multiple different operations associated with this entity with which you can manipulate your data. Therefore, today we will learn to work with tables in MySQL and MariaDB in Ubuntu 20.04.
-
Decision Tree Regression With Hyper Parameter Tuning In Python
-
How to Make a Custom Linux Desktop
This is the start of New Video Series. Making Custom Desktops and installing them from stock settings.
-
Install Kube State Metrics on Kubernetes
We are going to deploy a kube-state-metrics service to generates metrics about the state of our Kubernetes objects. The metrics are exported on the HTTP endpoint /metrics on the listening port TCP 8080.
-
Install and Configure Alertmanager with Slack Integration on Kubernetes
We are going to deploy Alertmanager to handle alerts sent by our Prometheus server. We will also configure Alertmanager to send alert notifications to our Slack channel using Incoming Webhooks.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 726 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
How to Install Java in Arch Linux and Manjaro
This quick beginner's guide explains the steps you need to install Java in Arch Linux and related distributions such as Manjaro.
Programming Leftovers
Latest High-Profile Videos/Audiocasts/Shows About GNU/Linux
Latest Additions to Linux and 'Killing' UNIX
Recent comments
47 min 20 sec ago
1 hour 7 min ago
5 hours 17 min ago
8 hours 29 min ago
8 hours 29 min ago
15 hours 48 min ago
15 hours 50 min ago
15 hours 52 min ago
21 hours 22 min ago
21 hours 24 min ago