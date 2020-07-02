Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 14th of February 2021 12:34:28 AM Filed under
HowTos
  • How to start Firefox Kiosk Mode Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - Linux Shout

    Firefox browser’s Kiosk Mode on Ubuntu or other Linux platforms such as Windows and macOS is a feature that provides the ability to run firefox with a single webpage or site in fullscreen mode so that the user can only interact with what is there on the browser set by the Admin.

    Earlier to enable a Kiosk mode on Firefox we needed some add-ons, however since Firefox 71 that has been changed because Mozilla has integrated this function into its browser. The kiosk mode is intended for use at public information terminals and allows operators to hide menus and controls. In contrast to the full-screen mode, the control elements of the browser cannot simply be shown nor can the mode be exited the user.

    Here we will see the command to activate Mozilla Firefox Kiosk and how to turn off the Super or Win key and other shortcuts in Ubuntu to make sure, the user couldn’t exit the Kiosk accidently.

  • How to Use Bangs in DuckDuckGo (to Search Other Websites) [Ed: But DuckDuckGo does not actually respect privacy]

    DuckDuckGo is a search engine that respects your privacy by not selling your search history or tracking you across the web. It also has a few nifty features, including bangs, which let you search other websites right from DuckDuckGo. Here’s how.

  • How to open Firefox with URL in Linux via command line - Linux Shout

    Do you want to run firefox using a command terminal along with some URL? Follow the given steps on Ubuntu, CentOS, Linux Mint, Kali, Manjaro, or on any other GUI Linux distribution.

    Firefox browser is the default one in almost every Linux operating system because of its open-source GPL license. As we know it it is a graphical user interface browser that can be started with just one click of the mouse. However, for those who want to start Firefox without leaving the command line terminal along with some URL, here is the tutorial on it.

  • How to Install XWiki on Ubuntu 20.04 with Let’s Encrypt

    In this tutorial, we’re going to show you how to install XWiki with Tomcat 9, MariaDB, Nginx as a reverse proxy, and Let’s Encrypt.

    XWiki is a powerful and robust wiki open-source software. You can learn more about XWiki on their website.

  • How I print my text documents with fancy colours | Hund

    I often read my plain text documents using cat. For the most part that works just fine, but for some larger documents—especially documents with documentation that contains a lot of headers, lists and folds—it can be somewhat difficult to read the document.

    That’s why I’m using Supercat for things like this. It works just like cat (hence the name), but it also supports colours using regular expressions.

  • How to make Hazelcast’s cluster replication more resilient |

    Hazelcast is an open source in-memory data grid. It is written in Java and naturally it is popular for Java applications but not only.

    In simple words, Hazelcast is like a shared map which you can use across different web applications, each of which might be situated on different network nodes and use this map to share information.

  • How To Install KDE Plasma on CentOS 8 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install KDE Plasma on CentOS 8. For those of you who didn’t know, KDE is a well-known Desktop environment for the Unix-like techniques designed for users who wants to have a nice machine environment for their machines, It is probably the so much used computing device interfaces out there.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step install of KDE Plasma Desktop on CentOS 8.

  • Ubuntu: search file [Guide]

    Are you trying to find a file on your Ubuntu PC? Want to search for it but don’t know the first thing about searching for files on Linux? We can help! Follow along as we go over various ways to search for files on Ubuntu!

    [...]

    The Ubuntu file manager that comes included with the Gnome desktop is the most efficient way to search for files. It has a robust search that can find pretty much any file or folder, even if they’re in system folders.

    To search for a file using the Ubuntu file manager, start by launch the file manager. You can launch it by pressing Win on the keyboard, typing out “Files,” and launching the app with the “Files” name.

    Once the Ubuntu file manager is open and ready to use, follow the step-by-step instructions below to learn how to search for files.

  • How to reset WordPress password using MySQL CLI - nixCraft

    So bizarrely, I forgot my WordPress admin password, including my login name. I did not add my login details to my password manager either. The container image that I built lacking outgoing email support (SMTP) too. I got stuck. Fortunately, I have full root access to my MySQL/MariaDB server hosted at AWS EC2, and here is how to reset a forgotten WordPress password using MySQL command-line.

  • How to Install and Configure MySQL in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

    MySQL, which stands for My (co-founder Michael Widenius’ daughter name) Structured Query Language, is an open source relational database management system. This RDBMS is supported by Oracle and runs on almost all platforms such as Linux, UNIX and MS Windows. MYSQL is usually the first choice for online publishing and web-based applications. Facebook, YouTube and Twitter all use MySQL as their RDBMS. MySQL is part of the very popular LAMP stack: Linux, Apache, MySQL and Python/PHP/Perl.

  • How to Install and Use Putty (SSH Client) on Linux desktop

    Putty is a free and open source ssh & telnet client. Putty is available for Windows, Linux, Unix and macOS. Using putty, we can access the remote servers and switches over ssh protocol. It can also be used to take serial console of remote systems.

  • ADB: How to use it on Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, or even in a browser

    The script also works for the latest Macs with the M1 chip, Linux on Chromebooks (here's how to enable Linux on Chrome OS), and Bash for Windows. However, the Windows subsystem for Linux doesn't support USB, so you'll have to rely on a wireless connection. That's only really feasible if you have Android 11 or a rooted phone, and even then, there are some limitations.

  • How to Work with Tables (Select, Update, Delete, Create Table, Alter Table, Drop Table) in MySQL

    MySQL is one of the most commonly used relational database management system (DBMS). It allows you to work very efficiently with large bulks of data. The most important entity of any database is a table and there are multiple different operations associated with this entity with which you can manipulate your data. Therefore, today we will learn to work with tables in MySQL and MariaDB in Ubuntu 20.04.

  • Decision Tree Regression With Hyper Parameter Tuning In Python
  • How to Make a Custom Linux Desktop

    This is the start of New Video Series. Making Custom Desktops and installing them from stock settings.

  • Install Kube State Metrics on Kubernetes

    We are going to deploy a kube-state-metrics service to generates metrics about the state of our Kubernetes objects. The metrics are exported on the HTTP endpoint /metrics on the listening port TCP 8080.

  • Install and Configure Alertmanager with Slack Integration on Kubernetes

    We are going to deploy Alertmanager to handle alerts sent by our Prometheus server. We will also configure Alertmanager to send alert notifications to our Slack channel using Incoming Webhooks.

More in Tux Machines

How to Install Java in Arch Linux and Manjaro

This quick beginner's guide explains the steps you need to install Java in Arch Linux and related distributions such as Manjaro. Read more

Programming Leftovers

  • Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppFastFloat 0.0.2: New Function

    The second release of RcppFastFloat is now on CRAN. The package wraps fastfloat, another nice library by Daniel Lemire who showed in a recent arXiv paper that one can convert character representations of ‘numbers’ into floating point at rates at or exceeding one gigabyte per second.

  • Comparisons in Javascript

    Not sure what is the difference between the different JavaScript comparison operators ? When to use ==, ===,!= Or !== ? Follow this article and you will hopefully have all the information you need. JavaScript has two ways of comparing values. One form is more rigorous (===), while in the other, a type conversion occurs (==). Example: 1 == ‘1’ (true). 1 === ‘1’ (false). Although it is a simple concept, understanding some details about JavaScript comparisons can save you a lot of time.

  • Build a PyQt Application by Example

    PyQt is a very useful library of Python used to develop graphical applications. It uses the Qt GUI framework of Python that is developed using C++ language. The graphical user interface of the application can be developed by importing the PyQt library in a Python script or using the Qt Designer module of PyQt. If you don’t want to write code to implement the GUI of the application, then it is better to install Qt Designer and create a graphical user interface using it. The way of creating a PyQt application in Python is shown in this tutorial, step-by-step.

Latest High-Profile Videos/Audiocasts/Shows About GNU/Linux

     
  • Crypto Currency Rates From The Command Line

    As more and more people are buying crypto currency and trading them, the more there is a need to keep with the current rates for these digital assets. Especially since the price of these currencies are on a meteoric rise in the last few months.

    •  
  • VibreOffice: Even LibreOffice Gets Vim Emulation

    When you get into Vim, you will want Vim keys everywhere, even in places where it doesn't always make a ton of sense. This is one of those times, today we're looking at a LibreOffice plugging which add Vim emulation albeit fairly redimentary. 

  • How to Make a Custom Linux Desktop

    This is the start of New Video Series. Making Custom Desktops and installing them from stock settings.

Latest Additions to Linux and 'Killing' UNIX

      
  • IDMAPPED Mounts Aim For Linux 5.12 - Many New Use-Cases From Containers To Systemd-Homed - Phoronix

    Ahead of the Linux 5.12 merge window expected to open at end of day tomorrow, assuming Linux 5.11 is out on schedule, there is already a pending pull request with a big feature addition: IDMAPPED mounts.  Kernel developer Christian Brauner has sent in the pull request looking to land IDMAPPED mounts functionality as part of the imminent Linux 5.12 merge window. Here is his summary on this big ticket feature that will be part of the next Linux kernel, assuming Linus Torvalds is in agreement with landing this code. 

    •   
  • IO_uring Will Be Even Faster With Linux 5.12 - Phoronix

    IO_uring has been one of the greatest Linux kernel innovations in recent times. IO_uring for more efficient asynchronous I/O has continued getting faster and introducing new features over the past two years and for the upcoming Linux 5.12 cycle will be even faster.  Linux block maintainer and lead IO_uring developer Jens Axboe has teased that this I/O interface for Linux 5.12 is becoming even faster with a number pegging it at about 10% faster compared to the prior kernel. A 10% speed-up is sizable considering how much faster already IO_uring has evolved on prior kernels for yielding greater performance not only for disk I/O but of growing interest for network I/O and also experimenting with new ioctls being built over IO_uring. 

  • Did Linux Kill Commercial Unix?

    When Dave McKay first used computers, punched paper tape was in vogue, "and he has been programming ever since," according to his biography page at How-To Geek. It adds that "His use of computers pre-dates the birth of the PC and the public release of Unix."

