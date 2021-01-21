Proprietary Software Shoehorned Into the Free Software World
Molly de Blanc: Proprietary (definition)
I included “copyright and licensing” in hopes that a reader would understand at least one of them. I also wanted to take into account that communities may have other policies (e.g. community guidelines) that might in some way restrict how software is used, shared, and changed. I don’t like “retain control” as a phrase, but it was suggested to me (thanks! If you want credit, just ping me). I think it’s pretty clear about the intention and consequence of proprietary licensing.
A potential criticism I see is that it’s not clear enough that you must be able to do all three (use, share, and change) in order for software to be FOSS and that restrictions on any of them renders software proprietary.
Visual Studio Code comes to Raspberry Pi
Stratodesk One of First Providers Worldwide to Support Windows Virtual Desktop Linux Client on both x86 and Raspberry Pi
Stratodesk, a leader in delivering VDI, Cloud, and IoT endpoint solutions, today officially announces support for the Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop Linux Client on Stratodesk software for both x86 and ARM/Raspberry Pi devices. Available since the end of 2020, Stratodesk is one of the first technology provider worldwide to support the Windows Virtual Desktop Linux client on both architectures, making it easier and more affordable than ever for enterprises everywhere to connect workers with Windows 10 desktops in the Cloud.
