today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 14th of February 2021 04:43:15 AM Filed under
HowTos
  • Self Hosted forum with phpBB and Raspberry PI

    King of self hosted forum platforms, phpBB has a strong story and is spreadly used. As its name suggests, it is based on php and is so light that you can run your self-hosted forum with phpBB on Raspberry PI

    In this tutorial I’m going to show you hot to install phpBB and configure your very first topic on a cheap Raspberry PI Zero W.

    phpBB is an open source (Licensed under the GPLv2) forum software, built with a bulletin board logic, that can link a group of people or can power an entire website. Its features can be extended using extensions that can be installed and configured with few clicks.

  • MySQL 8.0, change root password | LibreByte

    The root user does not have a password since the authentication mechanism is auth_socket, in this post we are going to set a password for the root user.

  • How to Import and Export Bookmarks in Google Chrome?

    When you find something interesting, the first thing you would probably do is save it. So, the bookmark option makes these things easier for us since we can save some important web pages. Unfortunately, there are instances when we lost our bookmarks. Good thing is that we can actually import or export them as well.

  • How to Remotely Log Out from Google Chrome?

    Chrome is just a web browser. If I tell you about Chrome, then, I describe it as just a sphere of green, red, yellow, and blue colors. But let me give you a short introduction about chrome and how it works as well.

    If you want to search for anything, simply open chrome and write on its search bar. All the related articles about the specific topic you are seeking, within one second, is before you. You are just one search away from knowing about anything, and this makes our work so much simpler.

    Searching is even easier due to its Google voice icon. By just clicking on that mic icon and speaking about a particular thing through it, everything will come in front of you.

  • How To Get A Real Google Search Box In Chrome?

    You might think you are searching on a real search bar in chrome but you’re wrong because it is not real, it’s fake.
    It will only redirect you to the different browser that you are using. How to get a real search bar? It’s hidden in your settings. But in this article, I will tell you a few simple steps on how to get it. It is so easy to turn on the real search bar icon.

  • Implementing a scheme for system-wide automatic Suspend to RAM in Lubuntu 20.10 | Fitzcarraldo's Blog

    Lubuntu 20.10 is installed on my family’s desktop PC (single-seat, multi-user). This version of the distribution uses the SDDM display manager and the LXQt desktop environment. Previously the machine had Lubuntu 18.04 installed, which used the LightDM display manager and the LXDE desktop environment.

    In Lubuntu 18.04 each user could configure the power manager in their LXDE session to make the machine suspend to RAM if that user was logged-in but had not used the keyboard and mouse for a user-specified number of minutes. The problem with that approach was that, if two or more users happened to be logged-in simultaneously because a user did not log out and another user used ‘Switch User’ in LXDE to log-in, the power manager in a logged-in but unused session would eventually suspend the machine even though another user was still active in a different session. Very annoying. Secondly, if nobody was logged-in and the LightDM greeter screen was displayed, the machine would not suspend to RAM automatically after a period of inactivity; the only way to get the machine to suspend to RAM if nobody was logged-in was to suspend it manually from the greeter screen. I implemented my own fix for both problems in Lubuntu 18.04 (see my previous blog posts How to make LightDM suspend to RAM automatically from the login screen and lock screen in Lubuntu 18.04 and How to stop inactive user sessions triggering Suspend to RAM in a single-seat, multi-user installation of Lubuntu 18.04) but I had to use a different approach in Lubuntu 20.10 because it uses SDDM and LXQt.

How to Install Java in Arch Linux and Manjaro

This quick beginner's guide explains the steps you need to install Java in Arch Linux and related distributions such as Manjaro. Read more

Programming Leftovers

  • Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppFastFloat 0.0.2: New Function

    The second release of RcppFastFloat is now on CRAN. The package wraps fastfloat, another nice library by Daniel Lemire who showed in a recent arXiv paper that one can convert character representations of ‘numbers’ into floating point at rates at or exceeding one gigabyte per second.

  • Comparisons in Javascript

    Not sure what is the difference between the different JavaScript comparison operators ? When to use ==, ===,!= Or !== ? Follow this article and you will hopefully have all the information you need. JavaScript has two ways of comparing values. One form is more rigorous (===), while in the other, a type conversion occurs (==). Example: 1 == ‘1’ (true). 1 === ‘1’ (false). Although it is a simple concept, understanding some details about JavaScript comparisons can save you a lot of time.

  • Build a PyQt Application by Example

    PyQt is a very useful library of Python used to develop graphical applications. It uses the Qt GUI framework of Python that is developed using C++ language. The graphical user interface of the application can be developed by importing the PyQt library in a Python script or using the Qt Designer module of PyQt. If you don’t want to write code to implement the GUI of the application, then it is better to install Qt Designer and create a graphical user interface using it. The way of creating a PyQt application in Python is shown in this tutorial, step-by-step.

Latest High-Profile Videos/Audiocasts/Shows About GNU/Linux

     
  • Crypto Currency Rates From The Command Line

    As more and more people are buying crypto currency and trading them, the more there is a need to keep with the current rates for these digital assets. Especially since the price of these currencies are on a meteoric rise in the last few months.

  • VibreOffice: Even LibreOffice Gets Vim Emulation

    When you get into Vim, you will want Vim keys everywhere, even in places where it doesn't always make a ton of sense. This is one of those times, today we're looking at a LibreOffice plugging which add Vim emulation albeit fairly redimentary. 

  • How to Make a Custom Linux Desktop

    This is the start of New Video Series. Making Custom Desktops and installing them from stock settings.

Latest Additions to Linux and 'Killing' UNIX

      
  • IDMAPPED Mounts Aim For Linux 5.12 - Many New Use-Cases From Containers To Systemd-Homed - Phoronix

    Ahead of the Linux 5.12 merge window expected to open at end of day tomorrow, assuming Linux 5.11 is out on schedule, there is already a pending pull request with a big feature addition: IDMAPPED mounts.  Kernel developer Christian Brauner has sent in the pull request looking to land IDMAPPED mounts functionality as part of the imminent Linux 5.12 merge window. Here is his summary on this big ticket feature that will be part of the next Linux kernel, assuming Linus Torvalds is in agreement with landing this code. 

  • IO_uring Will Be Even Faster With Linux 5.12 - Phoronix

    IO_uring has been one of the greatest Linux kernel innovations in recent times. IO_uring for more efficient asynchronous I/O has continued getting faster and introducing new features over the past two years and for the upcoming Linux 5.12 cycle will be even faster.  Linux block maintainer and lead IO_uring developer Jens Axboe has teased that this I/O interface for Linux 5.12 is becoming even faster with a number pegging it at about 10% faster compared to the prior kernel. A 10% speed-up is sizable considering how much faster already IO_uring has evolved on prior kernels for yielding greater performance not only for disk I/O but of growing interest for network I/O and also experimenting with new ioctls being built over IO_uring. 

  • Did Linux Kill Commercial Unix?

    When Dave McKay first used computers, punched paper tape was in vogue, "and he has been programming ever since," according to his biography page at How-To Geek. It adds that "His use of computers pre-dates the birth of the PC and the public release of Unix."

