Self Hosted forum with phpBB and Raspberry PI
King of self hosted forum platforms, phpBB has a strong story and is spreadly used. As its name suggests, it is based on php and is so light that you can run your self-hosted forum with phpBB on Raspberry PI
In this tutorial I’m going to show you hot to install phpBB and configure your very first topic on a cheap Raspberry PI Zero W.
phpBB is an open source (Licensed under the GPLv2) forum software, built with a bulletin board logic, that can link a group of people or can power an entire website. Its features can be extended using extensions that can be installed and configured with few clicks.
MySQL 8.0, change root password | LibreByte
The root user does not have a password since the authentication mechanism is auth_socket, in this post we are going to set a password for the root user.
How to Import and Export Bookmarks in Google Chrome?
When you find something interesting, the first thing you would probably do is save it. So, the bookmark option makes these things easier for us since we can save some important web pages. Unfortunately, there are instances when we lost our bookmarks. Good thing is that we can actually import or export them as well.
How to Remotely Log Out from Google Chrome?
Chrome is just a web browser. If I tell you about Chrome, then, I describe it as just a sphere of green, red, yellow, and blue colors. But let me give you a short introduction about chrome and how it works as well.
If you want to search for anything, simply open chrome and write on its search bar. All the related articles about the specific topic you are seeking, within one second, is before you. You are just one search away from knowing about anything, and this makes our work so much simpler.
Searching is even easier due to its Google voice icon. By just clicking on that mic icon and speaking about a particular thing through it, everything will come in front of you.
How To Get A Real Google Search Box In Chrome?
You might think you are searching on a real search bar in chrome but you’re wrong because it is not real, it’s fake.
It will only redirect you to the different browser that you are using. How to get a real search bar? It’s hidden in your settings. But in this article, I will tell you a few simple steps on how to get it. It is so easy to turn on the real search bar icon.
Implementing a scheme for system-wide automatic Suspend to RAM in Lubuntu 20.10 | Fitzcarraldo's Blog
Lubuntu 20.10 is installed on my family’s desktop PC (single-seat, multi-user). This version of the distribution uses the SDDM display manager and the LXQt desktop environment. Previously the machine had Lubuntu 18.04 installed, which used the LightDM display manager and the LXDE desktop environment.
In Lubuntu 18.04 each user could configure the power manager in their LXDE session to make the machine suspend to RAM if that user was logged-in but had not used the keyboard and mouse for a user-specified number of minutes. The problem with that approach was that, if two or more users happened to be logged-in simultaneously because a user did not log out and another user used ‘Switch User’ in LXDE to log-in, the power manager in a logged-in but unused session would eventually suspend the machine even though another user was still active in a different session. Very annoying. Secondly, if nobody was logged-in and the LightDM greeter screen was displayed, the machine would not suspend to RAM automatically after a period of inactivity; the only way to get the machine to suspend to RAM if nobody was logged-in was to suspend it manually from the greeter screen. I implemented my own fix for both problems in Lubuntu 18.04 (see my previous blog posts How to make LightDM suspend to RAM automatically from the login screen and lock screen in Lubuntu 18.04 and How to stop inactive user sessions triggering Suspend to RAM in a single-seat, multi-user installation of Lubuntu 18.04) but I had to use a different approach in Lubuntu 20.10 because it uses SDDM and LXQt.
How to Install Java in Arch Linux and Manjaro
This quick beginner's guide explains the steps you need to install Java in Arch Linux and related distributions such as Manjaro.
