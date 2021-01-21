Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 14th of February 2021 04:45:50 AM

I recently bought the Turris Omnia router. It’s a security-focused router developed by the Czech NIC, a non-profit organization that controls the .cz TLD. It started as a research project for securing home networks. The organization has since launched a variety of hardware devices for secure home networking. At EUR 300, this router is not cheap, but it is indeed quite capable hardware, easy to setup and manage, and comes with the promise of automatic regular updates for the lifetime of the routers.

Thanks to the generous hardware specs, in addition to being a router, it can also work as a NAS server - running NextCloud, or making file systems available over the network via SMB/CIFS and NFS. It can also run LXC containers to host custom server workloads.

The OS in the router is based on OpenWrt, with custom UI options in addition to the LUCI interface for management. Both, the hardware specs, and the software are open and easily customizable.

Setting up the router was very easy. Setting up an external hard disk via the two USB3 ports, or via the mSATA interface is straightforward - and also recommended - to not wear out the internal eMMC chip. Even getting openvpn client as well as server configurations set up was a breeze via the ReForis WebUI.

