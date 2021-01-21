Language Selection

The Turris Omnia Security-Focused Open Source Router

I recently bought the Turris Omnia router. It’s a security-focused router developed by the Czech NIC, a non-profit organization that controls the .cz TLD. It started as a research project for securing home networks. The organization has since launched a variety of hardware devices for secure home networking. At EUR 300, this router is not cheap, but it is indeed quite capable hardware, easy to setup and manage, and comes with the promise of automatic regular updates for the lifetime of the routers.

Thanks to the generous hardware specs, in addition to being a router, it can also work as a NAS server - running NextCloud, or making file systems available over the network via SMB/CIFS and NFS. It can also run LXC containers to host custom server workloads.

The OS in the router is based on OpenWrt, with custom UI options in addition to the LUCI interface for management. Both, the hardware specs, and the software are open and easily customizable.

Setting up the router was very easy. Setting up an external hard disk via the two USB3 ports, or via the mSATA interface is straightforward - and also recommended - to not wear out the internal eMMC chip. Even getting openvpn client as well as server configurations set up was a breeze via the ReForis WebUI.

Also: Hacked Florida Water Plant Found To Have Been Using Unsupported Windows 7 Machines And Shared Passwords

How to Install Java in Arch Linux and Manjaro

This quick beginner's guide explains the steps you need to install Java in Arch Linux and related distributions such as Manjaro. Read more

Programming Leftovers

  • Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppFastFloat 0.0.2: New Function

    The second release of RcppFastFloat is now on CRAN. The package wraps fastfloat, another nice library by Daniel Lemire who showed in a recent arXiv paper that one can convert character representations of ‘numbers’ into floating point at rates at or exceeding one gigabyte per second.

  • Comparisons in Javascript

    Not sure what is the difference between the different JavaScript comparison operators ? When to use ==, ===,!= Or !== ? Follow this article and you will hopefully have all the information you need. JavaScript has two ways of comparing values. One form is more rigorous (===), while in the other, a type conversion occurs (==). Example: 1 == ‘1’ (true). 1 === ‘1’ (false). Although it is a simple concept, understanding some details about JavaScript comparisons can save you a lot of time.

  • Build a PyQt Application by Example

    PyQt is a very useful library of Python used to develop graphical applications. It uses the Qt GUI framework of Python that is developed using C++ language. The graphical user interface of the application can be developed by importing the PyQt library in a Python script or using the Qt Designer module of PyQt. If you don’t want to write code to implement the GUI of the application, then it is better to install Qt Designer and create a graphical user interface using it. The way of creating a PyQt application in Python is shown in this tutorial, step-by-step.

Latest High-Profile Videos/Audiocasts/Shows About GNU/Linux

     
  • Crypto Currency Rates From The Command Line

    As more and more people are buying crypto currency and trading them, the more there is a need to keep with the current rates for these digital assets. Especially since the price of these currencies are on a meteoric rise in the last few months.

    •  
  • VibreOffice: Even LibreOffice Gets Vim Emulation

    When you get into Vim, you will want Vim keys everywhere, even in places where it doesn't always make a ton of sense. This is one of those times, today we're looking at a LibreOffice plugging which add Vim emulation albeit fairly redimentary. 

  • How to Make a Custom Linux Desktop

    This is the start of New Video Series. Making Custom Desktops and installing them from stock settings.

Latest Additions to Linux and 'Killing' UNIX

      
  • IDMAPPED Mounts Aim For Linux 5.12 - Many New Use-Cases From Containers To Systemd-Homed - Phoronix

    Ahead of the Linux 5.12 merge window expected to open at end of day tomorrow, assuming Linux 5.11 is out on schedule, there is already a pending pull request with a big feature addition: IDMAPPED mounts.  Kernel developer Christian Brauner has sent in the pull request looking to land IDMAPPED mounts functionality as part of the imminent Linux 5.12 merge window. Here is his summary on this big ticket feature that will be part of the next Linux kernel, assuming Linus Torvalds is in agreement with landing this code. 

    •   
  • IO_uring Will Be Even Faster With Linux 5.12 - Phoronix

    IO_uring has been one of the greatest Linux kernel innovations in recent times. IO_uring for more efficient asynchronous I/O has continued getting faster and introducing new features over the past two years and for the upcoming Linux 5.12 cycle will be even faster.  Linux block maintainer and lead IO_uring developer Jens Axboe has teased that this I/O interface for Linux 5.12 is becoming even faster with a number pegging it at about 10% faster compared to the prior kernel. A 10% speed-up is sizable considering how much faster already IO_uring has evolved on prior kernels for yielding greater performance not only for disk I/O but of growing interest for network I/O and also experimenting with new ioctls being built over IO_uring. 

  • Did Linux Kill Commercial Unix?

    When Dave McKay first used computers, punched paper tape was in vogue, "and he has been programming ever since," according to his biography page at How-To Geek. It adds that "His use of computers pre-dates the birth of the PC and the public release of Unix."

