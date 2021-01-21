Language Selection

Fedora and IBM/Red Hat

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 14th of February 2021 04:51:08 AM Filed under
Red Hat
  • Friday’s Fedora Facts: 2021-06

    Here’s your weekly Fedora report. Read what happened this week and what’s coming up. Your contributions are welcome (see the end of the post)! Fedora 34 has branched from Rawhide. All changes should be in a testable state.

  • Fedora 33 : Can be better? part 017.

    Today I will show you how Fedora distro Linux can be better in terms of the LXDE environment.
    Fedora team come with Fedora LXDE on Spins, see this intro:
    LXDE, the "Lightweight X11 Desktop Environment", is an extremely fast, performant, and energy-saving desktop environment. It maintained by an international community of developers and comes with a beautiful interface, multi-language support, standard keyboard shortcuts, and additional features like tabbed file browsing.
    Fedora does not have a defined environment because multiple work environments can be set.
    Today, I will show you how to use the LXDE environment with Fedora can be improved.


  • Ben Williams: F33 updated Live isos Released 20210212

    The Fedora Respins SIG is pleased to announce the latest release of Updated F33-20210212-Live ISOs, carrying the 5.10.14-200 kernel.

    This set of updated isos will save considerable amounts of updates after install. ((for new installs.)(New installs of Workstation have about 1.1GB+ of updates savings )).

  • Survey: Open Source Cloud Technologies Fit Devs Like a Glove | IT Pro

    IBM and O'Reilly conducted a survey that indicated that IT pros favor using open source cloud technologies over proprietary solutions.

  • AI Is Mostly About Business Value, Not Technology [Ed: IBM emeritus promoting hype and buzzwords, not technology]

    A few months ago, Babson College professor Tom Davenport convened a virtual meeting of chief data and analytic officers (CDAO) from a variety of industries to discuss how to best achieve a return on investments (ROI) in AI. “We wanted to learn to what degree these senior leaders shared our perspective that AI faces an important economic return issue, and what, if anything, their companies were doing to address it.” Many participants said that a decent ROI remains a critical issue for AI projects.

How to Install Java in Arch Linux and Manjaro

This quick beginner's guide explains the steps you need to install Java in Arch Linux and related distributions such as Manjaro. Read more

Programming Leftovers

  • Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppFastFloat 0.0.2: New Function

    The second release of RcppFastFloat is now on CRAN. The package wraps fastfloat, another nice library by Daniel Lemire who showed in a recent arXiv paper that one can convert character representations of ‘numbers’ into floating point at rates at or exceeding one gigabyte per second.

  • Comparisons in Javascript

    Not sure what is the difference between the different JavaScript comparison operators ? When to use ==, ===,!= Or !== ? Follow this article and you will hopefully have all the information you need. JavaScript has two ways of comparing values. One form is more rigorous (===), while in the other, a type conversion occurs (==). Example: 1 == ‘1’ (true). 1 === ‘1’ (false). Although it is a simple concept, understanding some details about JavaScript comparisons can save you a lot of time.

  • Build a PyQt Application by Example

    PyQt is a very useful library of Python used to develop graphical applications. It uses the Qt GUI framework of Python that is developed using C++ language. The graphical user interface of the application can be developed by importing the PyQt library in a Python script or using the Qt Designer module of PyQt. If you don’t want to write code to implement the GUI of the application, then it is better to install Qt Designer and create a graphical user interface using it. The way of creating a PyQt application in Python is shown in this tutorial, step-by-step.

  • Crypto Currency Rates From The Command Line

    As more and more people are buying crypto currency and trading them, the more there is a need to keep with the current rates for these digital assets. Especially since the price of these currencies are on a meteoric rise in the last few months.

  • VibreOffice: Even LibreOffice Gets Vim Emulation

    When you get into Vim, you will want Vim keys everywhere, even in places where it doesn't always make a ton of sense. This is one of those times, today we're looking at a LibreOffice plugging which add Vim emulation albeit fairly redimentary. 

  • How to Make a Custom Linux Desktop

    This is the start of New Video Series. Making Custom Desktops and installing them from stock settings.

  • IDMAPPED Mounts Aim For Linux 5.12 - Many New Use-Cases From Containers To Systemd-Homed - Phoronix

    Ahead of the Linux 5.12 merge window expected to open at end of day tomorrow, assuming Linux 5.11 is out on schedule, there is already a pending pull request with a big feature addition: IDMAPPED mounts.  Kernel developer Christian Brauner has sent in the pull request looking to land IDMAPPED mounts functionality as part of the imminent Linux 5.12 merge window. Here is his summary on this big ticket feature that will be part of the next Linux kernel, assuming Linus Torvalds is in agreement with landing this code. 

  • IO_uring Will Be Even Faster With Linux 5.12 - Phoronix

    IO_uring has been one of the greatest Linux kernel innovations in recent times. IO_uring for more efficient asynchronous I/O has continued getting faster and introducing new features over the past two years and for the upcoming Linux 5.12 cycle will be even faster.  Linux block maintainer and lead IO_uring developer Jens Axboe has teased that this I/O interface for Linux 5.12 is becoming even faster with a number pegging it at about 10% faster compared to the prior kernel. A 10% speed-up is sizable considering how much faster already IO_uring has evolved on prior kernels for yielding greater performance not only for disk I/O but of growing interest for network I/O and also experimenting with new ioctls being built over IO_uring. 

  • Did Linux Kill Commercial Unix?

    When Dave McKay first used computers, punched paper tape was in vogue, "and he has been programming ever since," according to his biography page at How-To Geek. It adds that "His use of computers pre-dates the birth of the PC and the public release of Unix."

