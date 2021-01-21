Fedora and IBM/Red Hat
Friday’s Fedora Facts: 2021-06
Here’s your weekly Fedora report. Read what happened this week and what’s coming up. Your contributions are welcome (see the end of the post)! Fedora 34 has branched from Rawhide. All changes should be in a testable state.
Fedora 33 : Can be better? part 017.
Today I will show you how Fedora distro Linux can be better in terms of the LXDE environment.
Fedora team come with Fedora LXDE on Spins, see this intro:
LXDE, the "Lightweight X11 Desktop Environment", is an extremely fast, performant, and energy-saving desktop environment. It maintained by an international community of developers and comes with a beautiful interface, multi-language support, standard keyboard shortcuts, and additional features like tabbed file browsing.
Fedora does not have a defined environment because multiple work environments can be set.
Today, I will show you how to use the LXDE environment with Fedora can be improved.
Ben Williams: F33 updated Live isos Released 20210212
The Fedora Respins SIG is pleased to announce the latest release of Updated F33-20210212-Live ISOs, carrying the 5.10.14-200 kernel.
This set of updated isos will save considerable amounts of updates after install. ((for new installs.)(New installs of Workstation have about 1.1GB+ of updates savings )).
Survey: Open Source Cloud Technologies Fit Devs Like a Glove | IT Pro
IBM and O'Reilly conducted a survey that indicated that IT pros favor using open source cloud technologies over proprietary solutions.
AI Is Mostly About Business Value, Not Technology [Ed: IBM emeritus promoting hype and buzzwords, not technology]
A few months ago, Babson College professor Tom Davenport convened a virtual meeting of chief data and analytic officers (CDAO) from a variety of industries to discuss how to best achieve a return on investments (ROI) in AI. “We wanted to learn to what degree these senior leaders shared our perspective that AI faces an important economic return issue, and what, if anything, their companies were doing to address it.” Many participants said that a decent ROI remains a critical issue for AI projects.
How to Install Java in Arch Linux and Manjaro
This quick beginner's guide explains the steps you need to install Java in Arch Linux and related distributions such as Manjaro.
