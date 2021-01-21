Latest High-Profile Videos/Audiocasts/Shows About GNU/Linux
Crypto Currency Rates From The Command Line
As more and more people are buying crypto currency and trading them, the more there is a need to keep with the current rates for these digital assets. Especially since the price of these currencies are on a meteoric rise in the last few months.
VibreOffice: Even LibreOffice Gets Vim Emulation
When you get into Vim, you will want Vim keys everywhere, even in places where it doesn't always make a ton of sense. This is one of those times, today we're looking at a LibreOffice plugging which add Vim emulation albeit fairly redimentary.
How to Make a Custom Linux Desktop
This is the start of New Video Series. Making Custom Desktops and installing them from stock settings.
How to Install Java in Arch Linux and Manjaro
This quick beginner's guide explains the steps you need to install Java in Arch Linux and related distributions such as Manjaro.
