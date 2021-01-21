today's howtos
François Marier: Creating a Kodia media PC using a Raspberry Pi 4
Here's how I set up a media PC using Kodi (formerly XMBC) and a Raspberry Pi 4.
How to install Shutter screenshot tool on Pop!_OS | FOSS Linux
Shutter is a free, open-source, and feature-rich screenshot program available for Linux systems. It is developed using Perl and allows users to take screenshots of a specific area, window, your whole screen, or even of a website.
Additionally, Shutter gives you an option of applying various effects on the images taken, like drawing/highlighting a feature or point and uploading them to an image hosting website, all within a single window.
How to use for/while/until loop in bash
Undoubtedly the most useful feature of bash scripting is loop control. In any imperative programming language like bash, loop statements are commonly used along with conditional statements to perform repetitive tasks. In case of bash, three different types of loop statements are available: for, while and until. Each of these loop statements comes in handy in slightly different circumstances.
How to generate OpenPGP record for DNS (TYPE61) | Miroslav Suchý
Yesterday, I wrote how you could verify packages using GPG stored in DNS. You may wonder how you can store it in DNS?
The mysterious change of a checksum
Within KDE we have a service called the binary factory. It’s a Jenkins driven build pipeline which we use in the KMyMoney project to build certain binary installable versions of the project. For the generation of our AppImage version we package all dependencies into a large tar file so that we don’t have to rebuild them every day.
Due to new versions of the online banking libraries we use, I updated some package information and let the service do its thing to create the tar file with the pre-build dependencies. This is usually a matter of a few hours. When I checked the progress after a while, I found out that the build had failed.
How to Install Java in Arch Linux and Manjaro
This quick beginner's guide explains the steps you need to install Java in Arch Linux and related distributions such as Manjaro.
Programming Leftovers
Latest High-Profile Videos/Audiocasts/Shows About GNU/Linux
Latest Additions to Linux and 'Killing' UNIX
