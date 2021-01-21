Language Selection

Sunday 14th of February 2021
News
Hands-On with Manjaro Linux ARM on Raspberry Pi 4: A Gem!

Manjaro Linux ARM on the Raspberry Pi 4, where do I start? An amazing operating system for the Raspberry Pi computer, whether you want to use it just for fun or as a daily driver for your home office. Whoever did the Raspberry Pi port of Manjaro Linux ARM is a genius and knows what he’s doing. Don’t be scared away by the first-time text-mode configuration, because this Arch Linux and needs to be properly installed on the microSD card of your Raspberry Pi before you can actually use the system. Read more

Android Leftovers

Why programmers love Linux packaging

In 2021, there are more reasons why people love Linux than ever before. In this series, I'll share 21 different reasons to use Linux. Today, I'll talk about what makes packaging for Linux ideal for programmers. Programmers love to program. That probably seems like an obvious statement, but it's important to understand that developing software involves a lot more than just writing code. It includes compiling, documentation, source code management, install scripts, configuration defaults, support files, delivery format, and more. Getting from a blank screen to a deliverable software installer requires much more than just programming, but most programmers would rather program than package. Read more

today's howtos

  • François Marier: Creating a Kodia media PC using a Raspberry Pi 4

    Here's how I set up a media PC using Kodi (formerly XMBC) and a Raspberry Pi 4.

  • How to install Shutter screenshot tool on Pop!_OS | FOSS Linux

    Shutter is a free, open-source, and feature-rich screenshot program available for Linux systems. It is developed using Perl and allows users to take screenshots of a specific area, window, your whole screen, or even of a website. Additionally, Shutter gives you an option of applying various effects on the images taken, like drawing/highlighting a feature or point and uploading them to an image hosting website, all within a single window.

  • How to use for/while/until loop in bash

    Undoubtedly the most useful feature of bash scripting is loop control. In any imperative programming language like bash, loop statements are commonly used along with conditional statements to perform repetitive tasks. In case of bash, three different types of loop statements are available: for, while and until. Each of these loop statements comes in handy in slightly different circumstances.

  • How to generate OpenPGP record for DNS (TYPE61) | Miroslav Suchý

    Yesterday, I wrote how you could verify packages using GPG stored in DNS. You may wonder how you can store it in DNS?

  • The mysterious change of a checksum

    Within KDE we have a service called the binary factory. It’s a Jenkins driven build pipeline which we use in the KMyMoney project to build certain binary installable versions of the project. For the generation of our AppImage version we package all dependencies into a large tar file so that we don’t have to rebuild them every day. Due to new versions of the online banking libraries we use, I updated some package information and let the service do its thing to create the tar file with the pre-build dependencies. This is usually a matter of a few hours. When I checked the progress after a while, I found out that the build had failed.

