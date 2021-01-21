Today in Techrights
- How We Efficiently Manage the 'Techrights HQ'
- Converting/Turning Your Web Site Into Gemini Capsule is a Lot Simpler Than You've Probably Imagined
- Selling Ourselves Out to Proprietary Software Monopolies
- IRC Proceedings: Saturday, February 13, 2021
- Links 14/2/2021: Debian 11 "Bullseye" Freeze, Lots of KDE Developments
- Free Software Makes Life Easier, Not Harder
- Nicolas Dandrimont, Pauline (or Maria) Climent-Pommeret & Debian, Outreachy, GSoC Conflict of Interest Policy Scandals
Hands-On with Manjaro Linux ARM on Raspberry Pi 4: A Gem!
Manjaro Linux ARM on the Raspberry Pi 4, where do I start? An amazing operating system for the Raspberry Pi computer, whether you want to use it just for fun or as a daily driver for your home office. Whoever did the Raspberry Pi port of Manjaro Linux ARM is a genius and knows what he’s doing. Don’t be scared away by the first-time text-mode configuration, because this Arch Linux and needs to be properly installed on the microSD card of your Raspberry Pi before you can actually use the system.
Android Leftovers
Why programmers love Linux packaging
In 2021, there are more reasons why people love Linux than ever before. In this series, I'll share 21 different reasons to use Linux. Today, I'll talk about what makes packaging for Linux ideal for programmers. Programmers love to program. That probably seems like an obvious statement, but it's important to understand that developing software involves a lot more than just writing code. It includes compiling, documentation, source code management, install scripts, configuration defaults, support files, delivery format, and more. Getting from a blank screen to a deliverable software installer requires much more than just programming, but most programmers would rather program than package.
