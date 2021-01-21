Android Leftovers
Android 12: Release date, previews, betas, and everything you need to know
The Weekly Authority: Android 12 entices already, and more - Android Authority
Vivo X50 Android Stable Android 11-Based Funtouch OS 11 Update Released In India - Gizbot News
These Android smartphones have received a (security) update - week 6
Some Huawei phones could be blocked from another popular Android app | Express.co.uk
Exclusive Google Pixel features heading to other Android phones - but you have to pay | Express.co.uk
15 new Android games from the last week: The best, worst, and everything in between (2/8/21 - 2/14/21)
Give an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K an Android TV-style makeover - Liliputing
Weekend poll: Do you have an Android TV?
Hands-On with Manjaro Linux ARM on Raspberry Pi 4: A Gem!
Manjaro Linux ARM on the Raspberry Pi 4, where do I start? An amazing operating system for the Raspberry Pi computer, whether you want to use it just for fun or as a daily driver for your home office. Whoever did the Raspberry Pi port of Manjaro Linux ARM is a genius and knows what he’s doing. Don’t be scared away by the first-time text-mode configuration, because this Arch Linux and needs to be properly installed on the microSD card of your Raspberry Pi before you can actually use the system.
Android Leftovers
Why programmers love Linux packaging
In 2021, there are more reasons why people love Linux than ever before. In this series, I'll share 21 different reasons to use Linux. Today, I'll talk about what makes packaging for Linux ideal for programmers. Programmers love to program. That probably seems like an obvious statement, but it's important to understand that developing software involves a lot more than just writing code. It includes compiling, documentation, source code management, install scripts, configuration defaults, support files, delivery format, and more. Getting from a blank screen to a deliverable software installer requires much more than just programming, but most programmers would rather program than package.
today's howtos
