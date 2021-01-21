DIY PinePhone keyboard made from salvaged Psion 5 PDA parts
An official PinePhone keyboard accessory is on the way. But some folks have been making their own DIY keyboard solutions for Pine64’s smartphone for a while.
One hardware hacker decided to do that by pairing a bit of new tech with something old… but classic.
In a pair of posts on reddit and imgur, /u/AdmiralSym explains how they took a salvaged Psion 5 PDA keyboard and repurposed it as a Bluetooth keyboard companion for the PinePhone.
The Psion Series 5 was a personal digital assistant released in 1997 which featured a 5.6 inch , 640 x 240 pixel widescreen grayscale LCD display, the EPOC32 operating system, and a clamshell-style design that allowed you to fold the device in half like a notebook.
