today's howtos
-
How to upgrade to LibreOffice 7 on Linux Mint 20.1 - YouTube
In this video, we are looking at how to upgrade to LibreOffice 7 on Linux Mint 20.1.
-
How to Install Linux Operating System?
In this article, We will let you through how to install the Linux operating system and have a feel for the process of using the Linux operating system. We will explain the installation process of the Ubuntu Linux server edition. This is open-source and free to use. Whether you will use Ubuntu for commercial or personal use, there will be no charges. Google and open up the website of Ubuntu and download the ISO file to install the Ubuntu server edition. Burn the file on a disk or load it up on a USB thumb drive. We hope you already know about the burning processor making bootable thumb drive.
Since it is a server edition, there will be no graphical user interface on your screen. You will see a line user interface, which in simple words means a black-and-white screen. There will be a blinking cursor on your screen. You have to write commands to move further with your work, or you will be stuck. Let me answer the question that is popping up in your heads as to why the screen is black and white in the Linux operating system’s server edition. The biggest reason is safety. The server version of the Linux operating system has a line user interface because every function is like an attack vector for a black hat hacker. Any program that you install on your computer’s graphical interface gives a hacker a loophole to enter your system. As there is no graphical interface or external apps in the Linux operating system, the threat of hacking attacks is minimum.
-
How to Install VMware Workstation Player on Ubuntu 20.04 | Linuxize
VMware Workstation Player is a desktop virtualization software that allows you to run multiple, isolated operating systems on a single machine.
With VMware Player, you can create and run your own virtual machines and evaluate software distributed as a virtual appliance from many software vendors available from VMware’s Solution Exchange .
VMware Player is not open-source, and it is free only for personal non-commercial use. If you are looking for an open-source virtualization platform, you should try Oracle’s VirtualBox .
-
How to install Harrison Mixbus on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Harrison Mixbus on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
How to Format a JSON File in Vim (vi editor) - Putorius
The vi editor has been around since the mid 1970’s. It is still the most widely used text editor on UNIX/Linux systems. In the early nineties vim (vi improved) was released as a clone for vi with additional improvements. With an abundance pf plugins and the ability to use external programs to further expand it’s capability, there seemingly unlimited potential. In this Linux quick tip we will be discussing how to format a json object in vim.
-
How to Disable Super or Win Key in Ubuntu 20.04 or 18.04 - Linux Shout
Many times we need to disable some keys, for example, recently I need to turn off the function of the Super key in Ubuntu while activating firefox kiosk mode. In a similar way, you may also have some situations where you want to do the same.
-
How to Check Linux is 64/32 Bit [CLI and GUI]
One of the most important tasks of the system administrators and IT professionals is to know about the system platform. If you want to install and run the new application on your system it's better to check whether the application is compatible with a 32 bit or 64-bit operating system. This article describes how to find out whether the installed Linux OS is 32 bit or 64 bit.
In this article, I have presented five simple ways to verify your Linux OS type. No matter whether you are using GUI or CLI-based systems, these commands work on almost all Linux operating systems including CentOS, Fedora, Redhat, Debian, Ubuntu, Mint etc.
-
How To Install phpMyAdmin on Manjaro 20 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install phpMyAdmin on Manjaro 20. For those of you who didn’t know, phpMyAdmin is a graphical MySQL/MariaDB administration tool that can be used to create, edit and delete databases. phpMyAdmin provides the most useful functions to interact with the MySQL database.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of phpMyAdmin on a Manjaro 20 (Nibia).
-
How To Install LAMP on Manjaro 20 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install LAMP on Manjaro 20. For those of you who didn’t know, LAMP stands for Linux, Apache, MySQL/MariaDB, and PHP or Perl or Python. All components are free and open-source software, and the combination is suitable for building dynamic web pages. The LAMP stack is one of the most popular server configurations in the world.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of LAMP Stack on a Manjaro 20 (Nibia).
-
Geolocation for nftables Brings Simplicity & Flexibility to Geolocation Matching
What if you could block connections to your network in real-time from countries around the world such as Russia, China and Brazil where the majority of cyberattacks originate? What if you could redirect connections to a single network based on their origin? As you can imagine, being able to control these things would reduce the number of attack vectors on your network, improving its security. You may be surprised that this is not only possible, but straightforward and easy, by implementing geographic filtering on your nftables firewall with Geolocation for nftables.
-
Adding spice to your sudo session with a lecture file on Linux - nixCraft
Despite some severe bugs in sudo, it remains the defacto tool to gain root shell or run command as another user on Linux, macOS, and Unix-like systems. The sudo command allows the system administrator to grant an individual user access to unprivileged commands. For instance, I can give developers the ability to restart the Apache webserver or PHP/Python process on a Linux server. Let us see how to remind developers and unprivileged users about the power of sudo for fun and profit. In this quick tip, I will show you how to add some spice to your sudo session with a lecture file on Linux or Unix.
-
Monitor Mikrotik Router with Grafana and Prometheus (mikrotik-exporter)
We are going to deploy mikrotik-exporter to visualise Prometheus monitoring data for Mikrotik.
-
Don't Use Proposed
The proposed pocket is tha dangerzone here. The way I understand it, software which has been updated, lands in the proposed pocket before it lands in updates. This is so the person reporting a bug, or experiencing an issue, can install the update before it goes to the wider public userbase. If they report it works (via the Stable Release Updates (SRU) process) then it may migrate from proposed to updates and that update phases out to the userbase. The thing about proposed is that it’s inherently untested, that’s the point of it.
The proposed pocket can also be used as a staging area. If there’s a bunch of packages which need to land together, but take a long time to prepare and compile, they can be staged in proposed. Then, when ready, they can en-masse be copied to the updates pocket together. This prevents “archive skew” and unresolvable dependencies when these large changes occur.
[...]
Today I am running Ubuntu Hirsute and foolishly enabled the proposed pocket. This pulled in an untested release of a critical package. Good work, popey! So I had to faff about a bit to debug and fix it. The reason I enabled the pocket was to get an early look at kernel 5.10 on Ubuntu Hirsute. My system seems to behave badly on 5.8, so I thought as 5.10 was “on the way” I could grab it. However, the stupid thing was, I added proposed (because that’s where 5.10 is baking) and upgraded all packages. Not just the kernel. Silly me.
-
Install Wine 6.2 In Ubuntu 20.04 / Linux Mint & Fedora 33 | Tips On UNIX
The wine team released its new development version 6.2
As you know Wine is an application used to run windows applications on Non-Windows Operating systems such as Linux, FreeBSD, and macOS.
This tutorial will be helpful for beginners to install wine 6.2 in Ubuntu 20.10, Ubuntu 20.04, Fedora 33, and Linux Mint 20.1.
-
Ubuntu: resize partition [Guide]
Do you use Ubuntu and want to resize a partition on your computer and make it larger or smaller? Can’t quite figure out the right way to do it? If so, this guide is for you! Follow along as we go over how to resize a partition in Ubuntu!
-
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 14th, 2021
This has been an interesting week for Linux news and releases, as we saw the launch of the highly anticipated Linux 5.11 kernel series, the re-release of the Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS desktop ISO images due to a bug in the OEM install, as well as the final release of the OpenMandriva Lx 4.2 distro and KDE Frameworks 5.79 software suite. I consider this a slow news week, so I had some time to take a first look at GNOME 40’s new design changes in the upcoming Fedora 34 distro, compile a top 10 of the best alternatives to Raspberry Pi OS, review Manjaro Linux ARM on the Raspberry Pi 4, and show you how to connect your Linux laptop to an external monitor via HDMI.
Review: Laxer OS 1.2 and new Linux Mint features
My search for new and interesting features in the Linux community took me to the DistroWatch waiting list this week where the Laxer OS project caught my attention. The project's website describes itself as follows: "A beautifully crafted GNU/Linux operating system based on Arch Linux." Judging from the project's download archive, the distribution is updated every month or two. There is just one edition available which runs the GNOME desktop environment. Laxer OS runs on 64-bit (x86_64) machines exclusively and its ISO is 2GB in size. The project's website suggests the operating system will not only look good, but offer performance improvements: "You will notice the significant performance boost on the first boot of your system." The website's description was a little vague on how performance and visual improvements were delivered so I decided to find out for myself. I downloaded the media for the project's 1.2 release and booted from it. This brings up a menu where we are given the chance to boot to a live desktop normally or with "speech". I believe the "speech" option runs a screen reader for people who are visually impaired. The live media boots to a graphical login screen where we are invited to sign in using an account called "liveuser" with no password. Signing into the live session loads the GNOME desktop and automatically launches the Calamares installer. At the top of the screen we find a panel with an application menu and the GNOME Activities menu in the upper-left corner. To the right of the panel is the system tray. I noticed early on there was a lot of network activity happening when I first logged in. This appears to be an automated check for software updates as a minute later a notification appeared letting me know 132 packages were available to be upgraded.
FSFE's Free Software Day 2021
KDE: Kate, KItinerary, and KDE on FreeBSD
