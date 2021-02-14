Debian: Staying Free and New Release by Steinar H. Gunderson
I love Free Software Day 2021: Show your love for Free Software
On this day February 14th, Debian joins the Free Software Foundation Europe in celebration of "I Love Free Software" day. This day takes the time to appreciate and applaud all those who contribute to the many areas of Free Software.
Debian sends all of our love and a giant “Thank you” to the upstream and downstream creators and maintainers, hosting providers, partners, and of course all of the Debian Developers and Contributors.
I'm not opposed to nonfree firmware in Debian, but I removed it, and my laptop still runs fine
The debate over whether to include nonfree firmware in the Debian installer has emerged from the depths of the debian-devel mailing list under the title “Making Debian available.”
The gist of this extremely long e-mail thread (and Debian is a mailing list culture, despite attempts to pull it into the 21st century is that the Debian Project is hostile to new users because its standard install images do not include nonfree firmware, and installations on most laptops will go poorly because the Linux kernel and free firmware might not support their WiFi or display systems.
Images with nonfree firmware are available, but they are hard to find and aren’t linked on the main Debian web site.
Even a search for nonfree firmware on the Debian web site isn’t much help.A Google search for debian nonfree takes you right where you need to go.
I use the nonfree-firmware Debian images almost all the time. After my attempt at an in-place upgrade from Buster to Bullseye failed a week or so ago, I downloaded a nonfree image and used it to install Bullseye. I restored my user files from a backup (ALWAYS have a backup) and everything is now working.
Steinar H. Gunderson: plocate 1.1.4 released
I made a minor release of plocate; as usual, https://plocate.sesse.net/ has the tarballs and such.
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 14th, 2021
This has been an interesting week for Linux news and releases, as we saw the launch of the highly anticipated Linux 5.11 kernel series, the re-release of the Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS desktop ISO images due to a bug in the OEM install, as well as the final release of the OpenMandriva Lx 4.2 distro and KDE Frameworks 5.79 software suite. I consider this a slow news week, so I had some time to take a first look at GNOME 40’s new design changes in the upcoming Fedora 34 distro, compile a top 10 of the best alternatives to Raspberry Pi OS, review Manjaro Linux ARM on the Raspberry Pi 4, and show you how to connect your Linux laptop to an external monitor via HDMI.
Review: Laxer OS 1.2 and new Linux Mint features
My search for new and interesting features in the Linux community took me to the DistroWatch waiting list this week where the Laxer OS project caught my attention. The project's website describes itself as follows: "A beautifully crafted GNU/Linux operating system based on Arch Linux." Judging from the project's download archive, the distribution is updated every month or two. There is just one edition available which runs the GNOME desktop environment. Laxer OS runs on 64-bit (x86_64) machines exclusively and its ISO is 2GB in size. The project's website suggests the operating system will not only look good, but offer performance improvements: "You will notice the significant performance boost on the first boot of your system." The website's description was a little vague on how performance and visual improvements were delivered so I decided to find out for myself. I downloaded the media for the project's 1.2 release and booted from it. This brings up a menu where we are given the chance to boot to a live desktop normally or with "speech". I believe the "speech" option runs a screen reader for people who are visually impaired. The live media boots to a graphical login screen where we are invited to sign in using an account called "liveuser" with no password. Signing into the live session loads the GNOME desktop and automatically launches the Calamares installer. At the top of the screen we find a panel with an application menu and the GNOME Activities menu in the upper-left corner. To the right of the panel is the system tray. I noticed early on there was a lot of network activity happening when I first logged in. This appears to be an automated check for software updates as a minute later a notification appeared letting me know 132 packages were available to be upgraded.
FSFE's Free Software Day 2021
KDE: Kate, KItinerary, and KDE on FreeBSD
