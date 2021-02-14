Audiocasts/Shows: Feature Removal, This Week in Linux, and GNU World Order
Feature Complete Or Abandoned: Which Is It?
Frequently I see people throwing around the terms feature complete and abandoned software without much thought about what would really define something as fitting into those categories. So today I'm going to be overly pedantic and try to narrow it down to a definition I'm happy with.
This Week in Linux, #138: 20 Years of VLC Media, OBS Studio, Lightworks Video Editor, DevConf.cz | This Week in Linux
On this episode of This Week in Linux, we’ve got a lot of App News this week with the latest release of Lightworks video editor, Shutter screen capture project has returned, we’ve got updates about OBS Studio on Wayland and we’ll celebrate 20 Years of VLC. System76 announced a new project that will give people a chance to win a Thelio desktop. A 24 year old bug was found in the Linux Kernel and instead of the usual oh no! kind of scenario, this is more a testament to open source. Then we’ll talk about some upcoming changes to the email client space on the Linux Desktop with some announcements from Mailspring. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!
GNU World Order 393
Listener feedback, and an email about some blog posts about CentOS.
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 14th, 2021
This has been an interesting week for Linux news and releases, as we saw the launch of the highly anticipated Linux 5.11 kernel series, the re-release of the Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS desktop ISO images due to a bug in the OEM install, as well as the final release of the OpenMandriva Lx 4.2 distro and KDE Frameworks 5.79 software suite. I consider this a slow news week, so I had some time to take a first look at GNOME 40’s new design changes in the upcoming Fedora 34 distro, compile a top 10 of the best alternatives to Raspberry Pi OS, review Manjaro Linux ARM on the Raspberry Pi 4, and show you how to connect your Linux laptop to an external monitor via HDMI.
Review: Laxer OS 1.2 and new Linux Mint features
My search for new and interesting features in the Linux community took me to the DistroWatch waiting list this week where the Laxer OS project caught my attention. The project's website describes itself as follows: "A beautifully crafted GNU/Linux operating system based on Arch Linux." Judging from the project's download archive, the distribution is updated every month or two. There is just one edition available which runs the GNOME desktop environment. Laxer OS runs on 64-bit (x86_64) machines exclusively and its ISO is 2GB in size. The project's website suggests the operating system will not only look good, but offer performance improvements: "You will notice the significant performance boost on the first boot of your system." The website's description was a little vague on how performance and visual improvements were delivered so I decided to find out for myself. I downloaded the media for the project's 1.2 release and booted from it. This brings up a menu where we are given the chance to boot to a live desktop normally or with "speech". I believe the "speech" option runs a screen reader for people who are visually impaired. The live media boots to a graphical login screen where we are invited to sign in using an account called "liveuser" with no password. Signing into the live session loads the GNOME desktop and automatically launches the Calamares installer. At the top of the screen we find a panel with an application menu and the GNOME Activities menu in the upper-left corner. To the right of the panel is the system tray. I noticed early on there was a lot of network activity happening when I first logged in. This appears to be an automated check for software updates as a minute later a notification appeared letting me know 132 packages were available to be upgraded.
FSFE's Free Software Day 2021
KDE: Kate, KItinerary, and KDE on FreeBSD
