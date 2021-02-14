My search for new and interesting features in the Linux community took me to the DistroWatch waiting list this week where the Laxer OS project caught my attention. The project's website describes itself as follows: "A beautifully crafted GNU/Linux operating system based on Arch Linux." Judging from the project's download archive, the distribution is updated every month or two. There is just one edition available which runs the GNOME desktop environment. Laxer OS runs on 64-bit (x86_64) machines exclusively and its ISO is 2GB in size. The project's website suggests the operating system will not only look good, but offer performance improvements: "You will notice the significant performance boost on the first boot of your system." The website's description was a little vague on how performance and visual improvements were delivered so I decided to find out for myself. I downloaded the media for the project's 1.2 release and booted from it. This brings up a menu where we are given the chance to boot to a live desktop normally or with "speech". I believe the "speech" option runs a screen reader for people who are visually impaired. The live media boots to a graphical login screen where we are invited to sign in using an account called "liveuser" with no password. Signing into the live session loads the GNOME desktop and automatically launches the Calamares installer. At the top of the screen we find a panel with an application menu and the GNOME Activities menu in the upper-left corner. To the right of the panel is the system tray. I noticed early on there was a lot of network activity happening when I first logged in. This appears to be an automated check for software updates as a minute later a notification appeared letting me know 132 packages were available to be upgraded.

This has been an interesting week for Linux news and releases, as we saw the launch of the highly anticipated Linux 5.11 kernel series, the re-release of the Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS desktop ISO images due to a bug in the OEM install, as well as the final release of the OpenMandriva Lx 4.2 distro and KDE Frameworks 5.79 software suite. I consider this a slow news week, so I had some time to take a first look at GNOME 40’s new design changes in the upcoming Fedora 34 distro, compile a top 10 of the best alternatives to Raspberry Pi OS, review Manjaro Linux ARM on the Raspberry Pi 4, and show you how to connect your Linux laptop to an external monitor via HDMI.

FSFE's Free Software Day 2021 Join us for I Love Free Software Day 2021 Today on the "I Love Free Software Day" we want to celebrate and share our love for Free Software. With this special day we say thank you to all the Free Software friends who supported, developed, campaigned, translated and worked for Free Software. On 14 February, let us show our love and thank all those people involved in Free Software. [...] For your listening pleasure we produced a new Software Freedom Podcast episode for this I love Free Software Day featuring Greg Farough, Greg Kroah-Hartman, Lyida Pintscher, Florian Effenberger, Miriam Ballhausen, Pamela Chestek and Polina Malaja. In this episode Matthias Kirschner and Bonnie Mehring talk about the background and the importance of the I Love Free Software Day for our community.

Torsten Franz: I love free software Today is „I love Free Software Day“. And I also love free software for many reasons. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who contributes to free software. This happens in many different ways. Some write this software, some make sure that it is understandable, some bring this into the different languages, some support the use of the software and so on. They all contribute to making free software better.

Matthias Kirschner's Web log - fsfe: Shelter - take a break from work On today's "I love Free Software Day" I would like to thank "PeterCXY" and others who contributed to shelter. Until recently I have used two separate phones: one for the FSFE and one privately. The reason is that I prefer to have the ability to switch off the work phone when I do not want to be available for work but focus on my private life. After the FSFE phone did not get further security updates for a long time I was facing the decision: should I get a new phone for work -- but waste resources for the hardware -- or should I continue to use the old one with the known security issues?

agger's Free Software blog: My history with free software – a story told on #ilovefs day In October 2019, I went to Linuxhotel in Essen, as I had been invited to attend that year’s General Assembly in the FSFE as a prospective member. I had a very enjoyable weekend, where I met new people and renewed older acquaintances, and it was confirmed to me what good and idealistic people are behind that important part of the European free software movement. On the photo you see Momo, the character from Michael Ende’s eponymous novel – a statue which I was delighted to see, given that “Momo” has been one of my favorite children’s novels for decades. I first met the concept of free software at the university, as a student of physics and computer science in the early nineties. As students, we had to work on the old proprietary SunOS and HP-UX systems; we had to use the Emacs editor and GNU C compiler (thanks, Richard Stallman and GNU team!) as well as the LaTeX text processing system (thanks, Donald Knuth and Leslie Lamport!)

Free Software – It’s about much more than zero cost Today we’re celebrating I love Free Software Day, where we say a big thank you to the developers and maintainers of free software projects around the world. You are awesome! One such project is LibreOffice, of course – but what does “free software” actually mean? Well, from a purely practical perspective, it means that you can get it without paying for it. That’s nice, but free software doesn’t come out of nowhere: certified developers in the LibreOffice ecosystem need funding to keep adding new features, and The Document Foundation (the non-profit that oversees LibreOffice) appreciates donations to manage the project, organise events and share knowledge.