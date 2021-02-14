today's leftovers
Nearly Two Decades Later, Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory Still Living On With ET: Legacy - Phoronix
It's been eighteen years since the game Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory was released while thanks to the it becoming open-source along with the id Tech 3 engine, it's still being advanced by the open-source community in 2021.
As we have covered before, the leading open-source project around Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory (and one of the few remaining viable id Tech 3 community projects) is ET: Legacy. The ET: Legacy client/server remain compatible with the last of the official Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory releases while working on updating the engine for fixing bugs, security exploits, shifting to modern dependencies, graphics modernization work, and more. Ultimately they are still pursuing "Legacy" as their own mod with new features and improvements while preserving close to the original Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory gameplay.
What have you been playing recently? Come chit-chat with us
It's been quite a while since we had a community chat post for Linux gaming, so let's get it going again: what have you been gaming on Linux lately?
There's so many games releasing all the time, along with cloud gaming very much being a thing that you can game across all sorts of Linux devices now. New isn't always better though of course and I often go back to the comfort of a few "safety" games that I know I will enjoy. Lately, that's been a likely unhealthy amount of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.
Monolithic Hybrid Micro Nano Kernel OS and examples
“Most hybrid kernels start as monolithic kernels and begin moving components into user land, primarily as security to support 3rd-party components and drivers which may be malicious or buggy.
An example of a hybrid kernel design may keep the VFS and bus controllers inside the kernel, but have the file system drivers and storage drivers as user mode programs. The advantage of this system that is you keep the performance and design principles of a monolithic kernel, but you allow untrusted users to load untrusted code for accessing their own storage devices.” (src)
“XNU is a hybrid kernel, containing features of both monolithic kernels and microkernels, attempting to make the best use of both technologies, such as the message passing ability of microkernels enabling greater modularity and larger portions of the OS to benefit from memory protection, and retaining the speed of monolithic kernels for some critical tasks.
[OpenBSD] Catchup 2021-02-13
Recent noteworthy things commited to -current and not previously reported include: [...]
How to Use Signal on Your Laptop or PC
Wondering how to use Signal on your laptop or PC? If you have a Signal account, the popular messaging app will let you sync your account between your phone and your laptop or PC with a few easy steps. Signal is increasingly becoming popular as an instant messaging alternative to WhatsApp. It lets you send and receive text messages as well as make and receive voice and video calls. It has also grabbed attention for its enhanced security that comes from the open-source Signal Protocol. Signal also offers privacy features such as disappearing messages, screen security, and registration lock.
All these features make Signal complete against the likes of WhatsApp and Telegram. Signal, in fact, claims that all messaging that you access on your laptop or PC is private.
Pranali Deshmukh: GSoD Project Report
Review and update the help documentation for a number of GNOME applications as tracked in https://wiki.gnome.org/DocumentationProject/Tasks/ApplicationHelp.
Even though GNOME is extremely user-friendly, it is a large and complex system, and thus, requires some learning to use to the fullest and to do so GNOME has provided some very useful documentation. This project proposed a review and updation of a number GNOME application Help documents. The status of these documents are tracked in the Application Help Wiki (https://wiki.gnome.org/DocumentationProject/Tasks/ApplicationHelp).
[...]
Currently, core projects like Boxes, Calculator and Contacts have been updated to GNOME 3.38 which was the target version of GNOME for the scope of GSoD. While most of the Merge Requests have been merged, some are still under review.
Along with that I am going to continue my work on updating documents for GNOME and my next task is updating Evince.
Vacos Cam AI Security Camera Review – Part 1: Specifications, Unboxing and Teardown
New STMicro STM32G4 MCUs target cost-effective motor control systems with up to 512KB flash
Pico-ITX and Mini-ITX boards take off with Tiger Lake
Commell unveiled “LP-179” Pico-ITX and “LV-6712” Mini-ITX boards with Intel 11th Gen CPUs plus 2.5GbE ports and up to quad displays. Meanwhile, Aaeon has revealed some more details on its Tiger Lake based “PICO-TGU4” SBC.
Commell announced two SBCs built around Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake ULP3 processors. The LP-179 is the first Pico-ITX form-factor Tiger Lake SBC that we have seen, although Aaeon has just posted some preliminary specs and images for a PICO-TGU4 Pico-ITX board that we summarize farther below. The LV-6712 joins 11th Gen Mini-ITX boards previously announced by ASRock and IEI.
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 14th, 2021
This has been an interesting week for Linux news and releases, as we saw the launch of the highly anticipated Linux 5.11 kernel series, the re-release of the Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS desktop ISO images due to a bug in the OEM install, as well as the final release of the OpenMandriva Lx 4.2 distro and KDE Frameworks 5.79 software suite. I consider this a slow news week, so I had some time to take a first look at GNOME 40’s new design changes in the upcoming Fedora 34 distro, compile a top 10 of the best alternatives to Raspberry Pi OS, review Manjaro Linux ARM on the Raspberry Pi 4, and show you how to connect your Linux laptop to an external monitor via HDMI.
Review: Laxer OS 1.2 and new Linux Mint features
My search for new and interesting features in the Linux community took me to the DistroWatch waiting list this week where the Laxer OS project caught my attention. The project's website describes itself as follows: "A beautifully crafted GNU/Linux operating system based on Arch Linux." Judging from the project's download archive, the distribution is updated every month or two. There is just one edition available which runs the GNOME desktop environment. Laxer OS runs on 64-bit (x86_64) machines exclusively and its ISO is 2GB in size. The project's website suggests the operating system will not only look good, but offer performance improvements: "You will notice the significant performance boost on the first boot of your system." The website's description was a little vague on how performance and visual improvements were delivered so I decided to find out for myself. I downloaded the media for the project's 1.2 release and booted from it. This brings up a menu where we are given the chance to boot to a live desktop normally or with "speech". I believe the "speech" option runs a screen reader for people who are visually impaired. The live media boots to a graphical login screen where we are invited to sign in using an account called "liveuser" with no password. Signing into the live session loads the GNOME desktop and automatically launches the Calamares installer. At the top of the screen we find a panel with an application menu and the GNOME Activities menu in the upper-left corner. To the right of the panel is the system tray. I noticed early on there was a lot of network activity happening when I first logged in. This appears to be an automated check for software updates as a minute later a notification appeared letting me know 132 packages were available to be upgraded.
FSFE's Free Software Day 2021
KDE: Kate, KItinerary, and KDE on FreeBSD
