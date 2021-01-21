today's howtos
-
How to install Dart on Linux and set up VIM as IDE - nixCraft
Dart is easy to use BSD licensed programming language to build mobile, desktop, server, and web apps. Google creates and maintains the Dart ecosystem. It follows C-style syntax. We can compile code either to the native platform or JavaScript. Flutter allows building iOS/Android mobile and desktop/web apps from a single code base. Let us see how to install Dart programming language on a Debian or Ubuntu Linux and set vim as IDE.
This page explains how to install the Dart SDK on the Ubuntu Linux desktop to build Dart command-line, server, and non-Flutter web apps.
-
How To Install EPEL Repo on an RHEL 8
-
How to Add New User with Key Pair in AWS EC2 - Cloudbooklet
How to Add New User with Key Pair in AWS EC2. Learn how to create new user with new key pair and provide separate access to developers. Instead of using the default private key for all operations you can create additional users and share the corresponding private key to access the instance.
In this guide you are going to learn how to create new SSH key pair with public key and private key and add it to your EC2 instance.
-
How to Access Remote Windows Desktop from Ubuntu Linux
You must have heard about the Windows app “Remote Desktop Connection“. This application comes with default windows installation and allows you to access another PC or server remotely. It uses remote desktop protocol to establish remote desktop connection sessions.
Some of the Linux distributions may provide you RDP clients to connect to the Windows system. However, for some linux distributions you may need to install RDP clients to establish remote desktop connection.
As a Linux user there are some rdp tools available which you can install and use for windows remote connection. In this article we are going to explain how to install RDP clients on Ubuntu linux and use them to access (or connect) remote windows desktop.
-
Emacs remote file editing over SSHFS
Previous article described how to use emacsclient inside of an SSH session. While the solution mentioned there relied on TRAMP, I’ve confessed that it isn’t what I’m actually using. From my experience, TRAMP doesn’t cache as much information as it could and as a result some operations are needlessly slow. For example, delay of find-file prompt completion is noticeable when working over connections with latency in the range of tens of milliseconds or more. Because for a long while I’d been working on a workstation ‘in the cloud’ in a data centre in another country, I’ve built my setup based on SSHFS instead.
It is important to note that TRAMP has myriad of features which won’t be available with this alternative approach. Most notably, it transparently routes shell commands executed from Emacs through SSH which often results in much faster execution than trying to do the same thing over SSHFS. grep command in particular will avoid copying entire files over network when done through TRAMP.
-
[Older] Beginner's guide to compression with xz on Linux
xz compression has been rising in popularity because it offers smaller file sizes than gzip and bzip2. You're still likely to see all three on a Linux system, but you may want to start opting for xz if you want smaller file archives.
In this guide, we're going to introduce you to xz compression, starting from basic examples to more specific and advanced usage. If you've worked with compressed tar files or gzip compression (files with the .tar.gz extension, for example) in the past, you'll find that xz feels very familiar.
-
