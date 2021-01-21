Why everyone should try using Linux
In 2021, there are more reasons why people love Linux than ever before. In this series, I'll share 21 different reasons to use Linux. Let's explore why anyone can try Linux.
Linux can seem mysterious to the uninitiated. People talk about Linux like it's something only meant for computer programmers or sysadmins, yet people also talk about running Linux on laptops or mobile devices. Tech sites list the top 10 Linux commands you need to know, and yet there's just as much talk about how exciting the Linux desktops (plural!) are.
