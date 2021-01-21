Shell UX Changes: The Research
This post is part of an ongoing series about the overview design changes which are being worked on for GNOME 40. (For previous posts, see here.)
Ongoing user research has been a major feature of this design initiative, and I would say that it is by far the best researched project that I have worked on. Our research has informed the design as it has proceeded, resulting in particular design choices and changes, which have improved the overall design and will make it a better experience for users. As a result of this, we have a much greater degree of confidence in the designs.
This post is intended as a general overview of the research that we’ve been doing. I’m excited to share this, as a way of explaining how the design came about, as well as sharing some of the insights that we’ve found along the way.
LibreOffice Community Member Monday: Steve Fanning
LibreOffice has extensive documentation in many languages, thanks to the great work of our worldwide docs community. Today we’re talking to Steve Fanning, who has been working on the updated LibreOffice Calc Guide…
Hi Steve! Tell us a bit about yourself…
I live near Bolton in the North West of England with my wife and, sometimes, our adult son (he has recently been working in Australia for a year). I studied applied mathematics and theoretical physics at university and subsequently enjoyed a career mostly spent implementing and designing complex real-time software systems.
Passionate about improving the documentation for the company’s systems, I moved into specialist technical writer roles during the last few years of my employment. I retired around two years ago and now enjoy indulging in my main hobbies, which are bridge, computing, reading and coarse fishing. I guess that some readers might wonder about coarse fishing – it is angling for freshwater fish for pleasure and relaxation rather than food (all fish caught are returned to the water alive).
PTV Vissim traffic simulation now available for Linux OS as Vissim Kernel
Traffic simulation software PTV Vissim, from PTV Group, is now also available for the Linux operating system, for analysis of complex multimodal transportation systems, with particular benefits for the automotive industry.
PTV Vissim Kernel provides detailed and realistic simulations of the entire traffic environment, including the movements and interaction of different road users and modes of transport. Innovative concepts and services such as shared mobility, mobility-as-a-service and autonomous driving can be evaluated and verified in a virtual environment.
How to create a Bootable USB using Rufus for Linux Distributions
When you have decided to switch from Windows 10 to Linux Distributions like Ubuntu, Linux Mint, or any other Distribution’s.
It is a piece of cake to create a bootable drive using the Rufus tool. In Windows, one of the best tools to create a bootable Disk is Rufus.
