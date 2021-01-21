Best Free Android Apps: foobar2000 – advanced audio player
There’s a strict eligibility criteria for inclusion in this series. See the Eligibility Criteria section below.
We recently recommended Musicolet, a small yet powerful music player which organizes and plays local audio-files stored on your device. While the app receives our strong recommendation, it has a startling omission, the absence of support for media servers.
foobar2000 is an alternative to Musicolet and is better suited for anyone needing media server support. It offers support for UPnP/DNLA media servers.
610 reads
