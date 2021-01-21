Language Selection

Audiocasts/Shows: Linux in the Ham Shack, Linux Action News, and More

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 15th of February 2021 12:03:53 PM
GNU
Linux
  • LHS Episode #393: DUDE-Star Deep Dive

    Hello and welcome to Episode 393 of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this episode, the hosts interview Doug, AD8DP, the author and primary coder of the DUDE-Star project. This project allows someone to use most of the VHF and UHF digital radio modes that have become all the rage: YSF, D-Star, DMR, P.25, NXDN and more. In the process, we learn much more about the M17 Project than we thought we would so stay tuned for an upcoming deep dive on that subject. If you want to dive into digital and not spend a lot of money, then DUDE-Star is for you!

  • Linux Action News 176

    Microsoft and Ubuntu's relationship is under a new spotlight this week.

    Plus our rundown of the feature-packed 5.11 release, a Fuchsia surprise, exciting hardware news, and more.

  • Josh Bressers: Episode 258 – Stop using C

    Josh and Kurt talk about the Google Project Zero report titled “A Year in Review of 0-days Exploited In-The-Wild in 2020”. It’s a cool report but we don’t agree on the conclusion. The answer isn’t to security harder, it’s to stop using C.

Shell UX Changes: The Research

This post is part of an ongoing series about the overview design changes which are being worked on for GNOME 40. (For previous posts, see here.) Ongoing user research has been a major feature of this design initiative, and I would say that it is by far the best researched project that I have worked on. Our research has informed the design as it has proceeded, resulting in particular design choices and changes, which have improved the overall design and will make it a better experience for users. As a result of this, we have a much greater degree of confidence in the designs. This post is intended as a general overview of the research that we’ve been doing. I’m excited to share this, as a way of explaining how the design came about, as well as sharing some of the insights that we’ve found along the way. Read more

LibreOffice Community Member Monday: Steve Fanning

LibreOffice has extensive documentation in many languages, thanks to the great work of our worldwide docs community. Today we’re talking to Steve Fanning, who has been working on the updated LibreOffice Calc Guide… Hi Steve! Tell us a bit about yourself… I live near Bolton in the North West of England with my wife and, sometimes, our adult son (he has recently been working in Australia for a year). I studied applied mathematics and theoretical physics at university and subsequently enjoyed a career mostly spent implementing and designing complex real-time software systems. Passionate about improving the documentation for the company’s systems, I moved into specialist technical writer roles during the last few years of my employment. I retired around two years ago and now enjoy indulging in my main hobbies, which are bridge, computing, reading and coarse fishing. I guess that some readers might wonder about coarse fishing – it is angling for freshwater fish for pleasure and relaxation rather than food (all fish caught are returned to the water alive). Read more

PTV Vissim traffic simulation now available for Linux OS as Vissim Kernel

Traffic simulation software PTV Vissim, from PTV Group, is now also available for the Linux operating system, for analysis of complex multimodal transportation systems, with particular benefits for the automotive industry. PTV Vissim Kernel provides detailed and realistic simulations of the entire traffic environment, including the movements and interaction of different road users and modes of transport. Innovative concepts and services such as shared mobility, mobility-as-a-service and autonomous driving can be evaluated and verified in a virtual environment. Read more

How to create a Bootable USB using Rufus for Linux Distributions

When you have decided to switch from Windows 10 to Linux Distributions like Ubuntu, Linux Mint, or any other Distribution’s. It is a piece of cake to create a bootable drive using the Rufus tool. In Windows, one of the best tools to create a bootable Disk is Rufus. Read more

