Games: SPACE / MECH / PILOT, Dungeon Alchemist, Projekt Z

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 15th of February 2021 02:00:46 PM Filed under
Gaming
  • Space-shooter idle game SPACE / MECH / PILOT now available for Linux | GamingOnLinux

    In need of a game to just click around in and idle for a while? SPACE / MECH / PILOT from October 2020 has been updated and is now supported on Linux too. Don't see the point in idle games? It's probably not going to be for you. However, if you do usually like them then it looks like another good choice to sink some time into. Positively rated by users too!

    "Hello (Hello), welcome to the SPACE/MECH/PILOT program, a idle-RPG clicker video game entertainment simulation unlike any other. With this exciting (and brand-new) SPACE/MECH/PILOT program, you get to fully live out the dream of being a totally violent space pilot, soaring through the universe, the stars, and through the broken chassis of your foes!"

  • AI-made maps for your favourite adventures? Dungeon Alchemist sounds very interesting | GamingOnLinux

    With an aim to release in late 2021, Dungeon Alchemist is an AI-powered mapmaking tool for both players and dungeon masters to use with your favourite Virtual Tabletop Application.

    Planned to support Linux, macOS and Windows through Steam the idea is that Dungeon Alchemist takes a map size, a theme and then lets you draw a few rooms which it then populates using AI. Pretty much everything is done for you, and you can then take the AI-made maps with you through PDFs or import it directly into something like Foundry VTT or Fantasy Grounds.

  • WW2 Co-op FPS Projekt Z shows off more impressive progress | GamingOnLinux

    Three months since their last devlog, 314 Arts have shown off some more footage on Projekt Z, their upcoming first-person co-op game set during the second world war on a mysterious island full of zombies.

    Inspired by the Left 4 Dead series, it's going to offer a rather different and far more brutal take on it. There's going to be multiple different game modes, along with a special hub area you build up as you progress through the game. Youalso have different characters with various abilities, along with plenty of realism sprinkles in like weapon malfunctions and a minimal HUD.

    With the latest devlog they show off one of the modes: wave-based survival. They mentioned it's a good way to get plenty of gun-play testing to make sure it feels good. This mode sounds very much like the early Zombies mode in Call of Duty. Overall though Projekt Z is really shaping up to look good.

  • The Co-op News Punch Podcast - Episode 26 | GamingOnLinux

    The first GOL Podcast episode of 2021 is here, come get it while it's hot and ranty as we cover a range of weird and wonderful topics in Linux, open source, gaming and more.

    Apologies on the delay with this episode but we're back! As usual, it's a very casual and frank chat between two friends (myself) and GOL contributor / Linux livestreamer Samsai about many different Linux-related topics.



Shell UX Changes: The Research

This post is part of an ongoing series about the overview design changes which are being worked on for GNOME 40. (For previous posts, see here.) Ongoing user research has been a major feature of this design initiative, and I would say that it is by far the best researched project that I have worked on. Our research has informed the design as it has proceeded, resulting in particular design choices and changes, which have improved the overall design and will make it a better experience for users. As a result of this, we have a much greater degree of confidence in the designs. This post is intended as a general overview of the research that we’ve been doing. I’m excited to share this, as a way of explaining how the design came about, as well as sharing some of the insights that we’ve found along the way. Read more

LibreOffice Community Member Monday: Steve Fanning

LibreOffice has extensive documentation in many languages, thanks to the great work of our worldwide docs community. Today we’re talking to Steve Fanning, who has been working on the updated LibreOffice Calc Guide… Hi Steve! Tell us a bit about yourself… I live near Bolton in the North West of England with my wife and, sometimes, our adult son (he has recently been working in Australia for a year). I studied applied mathematics and theoretical physics at university and subsequently enjoyed a career mostly spent implementing and designing complex real-time software systems. Passionate about improving the documentation for the company’s systems, I moved into specialist technical writer roles during the last few years of my employment. I retired around two years ago and now enjoy indulging in my main hobbies, which are bridge, computing, reading and coarse fishing. I guess that some readers might wonder about coarse fishing – it is angling for freshwater fish for pleasure and relaxation rather than food (all fish caught are returned to the water alive). Read more

PTV Vissim traffic simulation now available for Linux OS as Vissim Kernel

Traffic simulation software PTV Vissim, from PTV Group, is now also available for the Linux operating system, for analysis of complex multimodal transportation systems, with particular benefits for the automotive industry. PTV Vissim Kernel provides detailed and realistic simulations of the entire traffic environment, including the movements and interaction of different road users and modes of transport. Innovative concepts and services such as shared mobility, mobility-as-a-service and autonomous driving can be evaluated and verified in a virtual environment. Read more

How to create a Bootable USB using Rufus for Linux Distributions

When you have decided to switch from Windows 10 to Linux Distributions like Ubuntu, Linux Mint, or any other Distribution’s. It is a piece of cake to create a bootable drive using the Rufus tool. In Windows, one of the best tools to create a bootable Disk is Rufus. Read more

