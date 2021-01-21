Games: SPACE / MECH / PILOT, Dungeon Alchemist, Projekt Z
-
Space-shooter idle game SPACE / MECH / PILOT now available for Linux | GamingOnLinux
In need of a game to just click around in and idle for a while? SPACE / MECH / PILOT from October 2020 has been updated and is now supported on Linux too. Don't see the point in idle games? It's probably not going to be for you. However, if you do usually like them then it looks like another good choice to sink some time into. Positively rated by users too!
"Hello (Hello), welcome to the SPACE/MECH/PILOT program, a idle-RPG clicker video game entertainment simulation unlike any other. With this exciting (and brand-new) SPACE/MECH/PILOT program, you get to fully live out the dream of being a totally violent space pilot, soaring through the universe, the stars, and through the broken chassis of your foes!"
-
AI-made maps for your favourite adventures? Dungeon Alchemist sounds very interesting | GamingOnLinux
With an aim to release in late 2021, Dungeon Alchemist is an AI-powered mapmaking tool for both players and dungeon masters to use with your favourite Virtual Tabletop Application.
Planned to support Linux, macOS and Windows through Steam the idea is that Dungeon Alchemist takes a map size, a theme and then lets you draw a few rooms which it then populates using AI. Pretty much everything is done for you, and you can then take the AI-made maps with you through PDFs or import it directly into something like Foundry VTT or Fantasy Grounds.
-
WW2 Co-op FPS Projekt Z shows off more impressive progress | GamingOnLinux
Three months since their last devlog, 314 Arts have shown off some more footage on Projekt Z, their upcoming first-person co-op game set during the second world war on a mysterious island full of zombies.
Inspired by the Left 4 Dead series, it's going to offer a rather different and far more brutal take on it. There's going to be multiple different game modes, along with a special hub area you build up as you progress through the game. Youalso have different characters with various abilities, along with plenty of realism sprinkles in like weapon malfunctions and a minimal HUD.
With the latest devlog they show off one of the modes: wave-based survival. They mentioned it's a good way to get plenty of gun-play testing to make sure it feels good. This mode sounds very much like the early Zombies mode in Call of Duty. Overall though Projekt Z is really shaping up to look good.
-
The Co-op News Punch Podcast - Episode 26 | GamingOnLinux
The first GOL Podcast episode of 2021 is here, come get it while it's hot and ranty as we cover a range of weird and wonderful topics in Linux, open source, gaming and more.
Apologies on the delay with this episode but we're back! As usual, it's a very casual and frank chat between two friends (myself) and GOL contributor / Linux livestreamer Samsai about many different Linux-related topics.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 613 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
33 min 8 sec ago
34 min 35 sec ago
35 min 46 sec ago
38 min ago
44 min 46 sec ago
1 hour 50 min ago
4 hours 12 min ago
7 hours 47 min ago
7 hours 48 min ago
7 hours 49 min ago