The Reason That Web Templates Fail, and Why Custom Design Is Always Best
But the problem with designing pages this way is that you end up with a bunch of disparate objects that just float around without any coherent design system bringing them all together.
In writing, this would be akin placing several paragraphs of text on a page without linking one to the next. The reader would lose the thread. In visual design, the user senses something is missing: a unifying theme that helps it all make sense.
For me, this lack of cohesion in the page design negates any time or money saved. It doesn’t matter how elegant the delivery process is if the end result is lacking. This is standardization run amok.
Upon realizing this, I iterated my processes once again.
Blogging is futile/Axel Beckert: Starting a GNU Screen session via SSH's ~/.ssh/config
This is more or less a followup to this blog posting of mine about AutoSSH and GNU Screen from nearly ten years ago — which by the way is still valid and still the way, I use SSH and GNU Screen.
Riccardo Padovani: Integrating JetBrains Qodana with GitLab pipelines
JetBrains Qodana is a new product, still in early access, that brings the “Smarts” of JetBrains IDEs into your CI pipeline, and it can be easily integrated in GitLab.
[Older] How to sort ps output
The ps command makes it fairly easy to sort its output by any column of data. Learn more about the --sort option and how to use it, plus how to pass ps output to the sort command.
How to Install PowerShell on Ubuntu & Other Linux Distributions [Ed: Helping to spread Microsoft monopoly to rival systems is a really bad idea]
Developed by Microsoft, PowerShell is a powerful tool that is used for automating tasks and simplifying configuration management. You can use it to automate virtually any tasks on a Windows environment including installing roles and features and making changes to the Active Directory on a Windows server system.
How to use Cron jobs - Anto ./ Online
A Cron job is a job that runs automatically after a fixed interval of time. A Cron job can either be a command or a shell script that you want to run periodically at a specified time.
How to protect backups from ransomware | Network World
Backups can be defended against ransomware attacks by moving them offsite from primary systems, removing file-system access to the backups, and avoiding using Windows as a backup platform.
ADB: How to use it on Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, or even in a browser
If you want to do any number of things that require access to Google's Android Debug Bridge (ADB) or fastboot tools for Android — sideload apps, install custom ROMs, take screenshots on certain Android platform versions, or access certain hidden features — you'll need to get it up and running on your platform of choice first. Fortunately, doing so virtually anywhere is possible at this point — even from another Android phone, or a web browser. We'll help you get set up no matter what platform you're on in this guide.
Installing Nextcloud 20 on Fedora Linux with Podman - Fedora Magazine
Nowadays, many open source projects offer container images for easy deployment. This is very handy when running a home server or lab environment. A previous Fedora Magazine article covered installing Nextcloud from the source package. This article explains how you can run Nextcloud on Fedora 33 as a container deployment with Podman.
Maxim Burgerhout: Wrong colors with Solarized theme in shell
I like Solarized, but every now and then, I switch to a different theme just to check it out. Eventually, I’ll go back to Solarized, and run into the same problem over and over...
