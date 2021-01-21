Language Selection

  • The Reason That Web Templates Fail, and Why Custom Design Is Always Best

    But the problem with designing pages this way is that you end up with a bunch of disparate objects that just float around without any coherent design system bringing them all together.

    In writing, this would be akin placing several paragraphs of text on a page without linking one to the next. The reader would lose the thread. In visual design, the user senses something is missing: a unifying theme that helps it all make sense.

    For me, this lack of cohesion in the page design negates any time or money saved. It doesn’t matter how elegant the delivery process is if the end result is lacking. This is standardization run amok.

    Upon realizing this, I iterated my processes once again.

  • Blogging is futile/Axel Beckert: Starting a GNU Screen session via SSH's ~/.ssh/config

    This is more or less a followup to this blog posting of mine about AutoSSH and GNU Screen from nearly ten years ago — which by the way is still valid and still the way, I use SSH and GNU Screen.

  • Riccardo Padovani: Integrating JetBrains Qodana with GitLab pipelines

    JetBrains Qodana is a new product, still in early access, that brings the “Smarts” of JetBrains IDEs into your CI pipeline, and it can be easily integrated in GitLab.

  • [Older] How to sort ps output

    The ps command makes it fairly easy to sort its output by any column of data. Learn more about the --sort option and how to use it, plus how to pass ps output to the sort command.

  • How to Install PowerShell on Ubuntu & Other Linux Distributions [Ed: Helping to spread Microsoft monopoly to rival systems is a really bad idea]

    Developed by Microsoft, PowerShell is a powerful tool that is used for automating tasks and simplifying configuration management. You can use it to automate virtually any tasks on a Windows environment including installing roles and features and making changes to the Active Directory on a Windows server system.

  • How to use Cron jobs - Anto ./ Online

    A Cron job is a job that runs automatically after a fixed interval of time. A Cron job can either be a command or a shell script that you want to run periodically at a specified time.

  • How to protect backups from ransomware | Network World

    Backups can be defended against ransomware attacks by moving them offsite from primary systems, removing file-system access to the backups, and avoiding using Windows as a backup platform.

  • ADB: How to use it on Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, or even in a browser

    If you want to do any number of things that require access to Google's Android Debug Bridge (ADB) or fastboot tools for Android — sideload apps, install custom ROMs, take screenshots on certain Android platform versions, or access certain hidden features — you'll need to get it up and running on your platform of choice first. Fortunately, doing so virtually anywhere is possible at this point — even from another Android phone, or a web browser. We'll help you get set up no matter what platform you're on in this guide.

  • Installing Nextcloud 20 on Fedora Linux with Podman - Fedora Magazine

    Nowadays, many open source projects offer container images for easy deployment. This is very handy when running a home server or lab environment. A previous Fedora Magazine article covered installing Nextcloud from the source package. This article explains how you can run Nextcloud on Fedora 33 as a container deployment with Podman.

  • Maxim Burgerhout: Wrong colors with Solarized theme in shell

    I like Solarized, but every now and then, I switch to a different theme just to check it out. Eventually, I’ll go back to Solarized, and run into the same problem over and over...

Shell UX Changes: The Research

This post is part of an ongoing series about the overview design changes which are being worked on for GNOME 40. (For previous posts, see here.) Ongoing user research has been a major feature of this design initiative, and I would say that it is by far the best researched project that I have worked on. Our research has informed the design as it has proceeded, resulting in particular design choices and changes, which have improved the overall design and will make it a better experience for users. As a result of this, we have a much greater degree of confidence in the designs. This post is intended as a general overview of the research that we’ve been doing. I’m excited to share this, as a way of explaining how the design came about, as well as sharing some of the insights that we’ve found along the way. Read more

LibreOffice Community Member Monday: Steve Fanning

LibreOffice has extensive documentation in many languages, thanks to the great work of our worldwide docs community. Today we’re talking to Steve Fanning, who has been working on the updated LibreOffice Calc Guide… Hi Steve! Tell us a bit about yourself… I live near Bolton in the North West of England with my wife and, sometimes, our adult son (he has recently been working in Australia for a year). I studied applied mathematics and theoretical physics at university and subsequently enjoyed a career mostly spent implementing and designing complex real-time software systems. Passionate about improving the documentation for the company’s systems, I moved into specialist technical writer roles during the last few years of my employment. I retired around two years ago and now enjoy indulging in my main hobbies, which are bridge, computing, reading and coarse fishing. I guess that some readers might wonder about coarse fishing – it is angling for freshwater fish for pleasure and relaxation rather than food (all fish caught are returned to the water alive). Read more

PTV Vissim traffic simulation now available for Linux OS as Vissim Kernel

Traffic simulation software PTV Vissim, from PTV Group, is now also available for the Linux operating system, for analysis of complex multimodal transportation systems, with particular benefits for the automotive industry. PTV Vissim Kernel provides detailed and realistic simulations of the entire traffic environment, including the movements and interaction of different road users and modes of transport. Innovative concepts and services such as shared mobility, mobility-as-a-service and autonomous driving can be evaluated and verified in a virtual environment. Read more

How to create a Bootable USB using Rufus for Linux Distributions

When you have decided to switch from Windows 10 to Linux Distributions like Ubuntu, Linux Mint, or any other Distribution’s. It is a piece of cake to create a bootable drive using the Rufus tool. In Windows, one of the best tools to create a bootable Disk is Rufus. Read more

