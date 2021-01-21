Debian-Based Siduction Linux OS Returns After Three Years with New Major Release
As far as I remember, Siduction offered monthly releases with up-to-date components and latest security patches for those who wanted to deploy the Debian-based distro on new computers. The last official ISO release of Siduction Linux was version 2018.3.0, announced back in March 2018.
But the developers never quit working on the distro during this time, even with all the economic and social disruption caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, and they still generated updated ISO images for those who wanted to install the distribution on their computers without having to download hundreds of updates from the repositories.
