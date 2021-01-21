Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
8 Tips for reliable automation for Linux container builds
The basis for this list is multiple years of experience supporting automation for the upstream container-runtimes team (podman, buildah, skopeo, etc.). I will not take full credit, as many of these tips are based on an amalgam of evolved experience and individual contributions from a large community of users and developers.
Most items below can be boiled down to a single principle: Eliminate or reduce complexity. This concept is based on a compound application of Murphy's Law: The more "breakable things" you have, the more likely Murphy will show up. Here are eight ways to avoid those chance encounters.
Integrating Spring Boot with Red Hat Integration Service Registry - Red Hat Developer
Most of the new cloud-native applications and microservices designs are based on event-driven architecture (EDA), responding to real-time information by sending and receiving information about individual events. This kind of architecture relies on asynchronous, non-blocking communication between event producers and consumers through an event streaming backbone such as Red Hat AMQ Streams running on top of Red Hat OpenShift. In scenarios where many different events are being managed, defining a governance model where each event is defined as an API is critical. That way, producers and consumers can produce and consume checked and validated events. We can use a service registry as a datastore for events defined as APIs.
The NeuroFedora Blog: Next Open NeuroFedora meeting: 15 February 1500 UTC
Please join us at the next regular Open NeuroFedora team meeting on Monday 15 February at 1300UTC in #fedora-neuro on IRC (Freenode). The meeting is a public meeting, and open for everyone to attend. You can join us over:
Facebook's Linux Desktop Choice Is Fedora But Ramping Up CentOS Stream - Phoronix
Among Facebook employees while they are mostly using Windows and macOS on their laptops/desktops, for those using Linux the primary choice has shifted from Ubuntu to Fedora but they have begun ramping up CentOS Stream too.
Michel Salim of Facebook presented at last weekend's FOSDEM 2021 virtual conference on the company's internal desktop fleet. While Facebook is known for their usage of CentOS on servers, when it comes to Linux on their employee desktops Fedora is the primary target but with growing support for CentOS Stream.
