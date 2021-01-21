Open Hardware/Modding and Other 'Open' Stuff: Arduino CLI, ARM and More
-
Arduino CLI 0.16.0 is ready for you all!
Big news from the Arduino Tooling team: The new Arduino CLI version 0.16.0 has been released!
You can now use arduino-cli core list –all to return all installed and installable platforms, including those installed manually in the Sketchbook hardware folder.
-
The popular Olimex ARM OpenOCD JTAG programmer debugger ARM-USB-OCD-H gets better, now has a modification which works with targets from 0.65 up to 5.5V
Our engineers identified a couple of components which we could upgrade to support lower voltages. The final result was that the ARM-USB-OCD-HL new modification of the JTAG can now work with targets from 0.65V up to 5.5V.
This pretty much covers all existing SOCs on the market.
-
Why no one should use the AT&T syntax ever, for any reason, under any circumstances.
You know what’s hard? Supporting all the operand encodings ‘SIB’ allows is hard. Writing a good register allocator is hard. Supporting a thousand different object formats used by different OSes is hard. Making a good macro system is hard. Creating a high-quality, correct mapping from assembly to a higher-level representation is hard. These are tasks which are hard for assemblers and compilers and decompilers and other tools which interact with assembly. Intel? AT&T? Completely irrelevant.
-
Hindawi and Maverick announce open access publishing services collaboration
Hindawi's publishing partnerships services, built upon its open source journal management platform, Phenom, are designed to run open access publishing workflows from submission and peer review, through to production and publication. The program offers publishers the option to retain editorial control and ownership of their journals while benefiting from Hindawi's proven track record in delivering excellence in open access scholarly publishing. Current partners include leading publishers such as Cambridge University Press, SAGE and GeoScienceWorld.
-
OpenUK Belonging
OpenUK is an organisation promoting open tech, come join us and belong. OpenUK Belonging video.
-
about wordpress html and the web as users know it – top 20 cms content management systems in 2021
WordPress has no multi-million dollar marketing campaign or celebrity sponsors, but we do have something even better—you. If you enjoy WordPress please consider telling a friend, setting it up for someone less knowledgable than yourself, or writing the author of a media article that overlooks us.
WordPress is the official continuation of b2/cafélog, which came from Michel V.
The work has been continued by the WordPress developers.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 727 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Latte Dock v0.10~ | Templates, templates...
Hello everyone, let's improve our layout and view templates in order to make distros and users life easier when they share their Latte layouts and views. View in Latte stands for a Dock or Panel.
PinePhone Devs Finally Decide on a Default Distro
PINE64 has announced Manjaro ARM running Plasma Mobile will be the default software preloaded on the PinePhone. This news isn’t too much of a surprise given the popularity and polish of Plasma Mobile, and Manjaro’s rapidly-improving ARM foundations. “We are very pleased to announce that the PinePhone will ship with Plasma Mobile on a Manjaro ARM base from this point on. We have a long-standing relationship with Manjaro and KDE Community, and both projects have supported us and our efforts since the dawn of PINE64,” writes Pine64’s Lukasz Erecinski in a February update.
Microsoft Azure and Canonical Ubuntu Linux have a user privacy problem
It was just another day for Luca Bongiorni, a security advisor for Bentley Systems. He'd just spun up an Ubuntu Linux 18.04 instance on the Microsoft Azure cloud using a corporate sandbox for testing purposes. Three hours later, on Bongiorni's LinkedIn account he received a message from a Canonical sales representative saying, "I saw that you spun up an Ubuntu image in Azure," and telling him he'd be his "point of contact for anything Ubuntu-related in the enterprise." Say what?? Actually, Bongiorni was a little more "frank" about his annoyance and surprise that a Canonical salesperson had tracked him down on an entirely different service and knew that he had just used Ubuntu on Microsoft Azure. "What the f*** is happening here? WHY [did] MICROSOFT FORWARDED TO UBUNTU THAT I SPUN A NEW VM!?!" Customer privacy, what's that?
Recent comments
1 min ago
3 hours 17 min ago
3 hours 33 min ago
4 hours 2 min ago
4 hours 6 min ago
4 hours 13 min ago
4 hours 36 min ago
6 hours 53 min ago
6 hours 55 min ago
6 hours 56 min ago