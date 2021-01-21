Language Selection

GNU Linux-Libre 5.11 Kernel Is Out for Those Seeking 100% Freedom for Their PCs

Submitted by Marius Nestor on Monday 15th of February 2021 05:21:06 PM
GNU

Based on the recently released Linux 5.11 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 5.11 kernel is now available for the GNU/Linux community seeking 100% freedom for their PCs with deblobbed drivers, but featuring the same new features and improvements as the upstream kernel release.

These include support for AMD “Van Gogh” and “Dimgrey Cavefish” GPUs in the AMDGPU driver, support for Intel SGX (Software Guard Extensions), support for task-local storage in the BPF subsystem, suspend-to-idle support in user-mode, as well as a new “big block” mode in the virtio-mem mechanism.

GNU Linux-libre 5.11-gnu (ilovefs)

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 15th of February 2021 05:53:35 PM.
  • GNU Linux-libre 5.11-gnu (ilovefs)
    GNU Linux-libre 5.11-gnu cleaning-up scripts, cleaned-up sources, and
cleaning-up logs (including tarball signatures) are now available from
our git-based release archive git://linux-libre.fsfla.org/releases.git/
tags {scripts,sources,logs}/v5.11-gnu.

Tarballs and incremental patches will also be published at
<https://www.fsfla.org/selibre/linux-libre/download/releases/5.11-gnu/>.


The scripts are unchanged since first published for this cycle, last
weekend.

This was a quite busy cycle.  New drivers needed cleaning up in a
broader than usual range of types of peripherals: qat_4xxx crypto,
lt9611uxc dsi/hdmi bridge, ccs/smia++ sensor, ath11k_pci, nxp audio
transceiver, and the mhi bus pci controller.  The wimax drivers were
moved in the tree, so the code to clean them up was adjusted.  Other
drivers that needed adjusting to deblobbing were wakeup m3 rproc,
idt82p33 ptp clock, and qualcomm arm64.  New blob versions had to be
handled in amdgpu, btqca, btrtl, btusb, i915 csr.


For up-to-the-minute news, join us on #linux-libre of irc.gnu.org
(Freenode), or follow me on P2P or federated social media.  Check the
link in the signature for directions.


Be Free! with GNU Linux-libre.


What is GNU Linux-libre?
------------------------

  GNU Linux-libre is a Free version of the kernel Linux (see below),
  suitable for use with the GNU Operating System in 100% Free
  GNU/Linux-libre System Distributions.
  http://www.gnu.org/distros/

  It removes non-Free components from Linux, that are disguised as
  source code or distributed in separate files.  It also disables
  run-time requests for non-Free components, shipped separately or as
  part of Linux, and documentation pointing to them, so as to avoid
  (Free-)baiting users into the trap of non-Free Software.
  http://www.fsfla.org/anuncio/2010-11-Linux-2.6.36-libre-debait

  Linux-libre started within the gNewSense GNU/Linux distribution.
  It was later adopted by Jeff Moe, who coined its name, and in 2008
  it became a project maintained by FSF Latin America.  In 2012, it
  became part of the GNU Project.

  The GNU Linux-libre project takes a minimal-changes approach to
  cleaning up Linux, making no effort to substitute components that
  need to be removed with functionally equivalent Free ones.
  Nevertheless, we encourage and support efforts towards doing so.
  http://libreplanet.org/wiki/LinuxLibre:Devices_that_require_non-free_firmware

  Our mascot is Freedo, a light-blue penguin that has just come out
  of the shower.  Although we like penguins, GNU is a much greater
  contribution to the entire system, so its mascot deserves more
  promotion.  See our web page for their images.
  http://linux-libre.fsfla.org/

What is Linux?
--------------

  Linux is a clone of the Unix kernel [...]

(snipped from Documentation/admin-guide/README.rst)


-- 
Alexandre Oliva, happy hacker  https://FSFLA.org/blogs/lxo/
   Free Software Activist         GNU Toolchain Engineer
        Vim, Vi, Voltei pro Emacs -- GNUlius Caesar
  • GNU Linux-libre 5.11 Released With Many Peripheral Drivers Needing To Be De-Blobbed

    Building off yesterday's release of the Linux 5.11 kernel, the GNU folks have put out their "GNU Linux-libre 5.11-gnu" kernel that removes support for loading closed-source kernel modules, stripping out drivers/functionality that are dependent upon closed-source microcode/firmware, and other sanitization work in the name of maintaining a fully free software system.

