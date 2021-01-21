Language Selection

Games: ComPressure and The Dark Mod

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 15th of February 2021 05:23:16 PM
  • ComPressure is a new puzzler like something Zachtronics would make | GamingOnLinux

    Do we call this a Zach-like now? ComPressure is a puzzle game that has you design increasingly complex computation units powered by high pressure steam.

    You're tasked with investigating the mathematical properties of steam, which appears to power an entire city from steam umbrellas to steam xylophones. Yes, really. I'm not sure why you would want a steam umbrella but that is apparently a thing in ComPressure.

  • Inspired by Thief, The Dark Mod 2.09 is out with modern OpenGL rendering | GamingOnLinux

    Mod which is a standalone free and open source first-person stealth game. Calling it a game isn't entirely correct though. Well, it is, sort-of. The Dark Mod is really a platform for others to create with, it's a big beautiful toolkit for developers to make stealth games and missions with and it's quite fantastic actually.

    The Dark Mod 2.09 was announced today bringing in a big overhaul to the graphics rendering, thanks to it using more modern OpenGL. The team mentioned that all their changes "gives TDM some of the performance advantages of rendering using a low level API like Vulkan".

  • The Dark Mod 2.09 Released With New OpenGL Rendering Backend - Phoronix

    The Dark Mod that began as a total conversion mod for Doom 3 but evolved into a standalone game making use of the open-source id Tech 4 game engine is out with a big update. This is one of the few open-source games making use of the public id Tech 4 code-base and with today's v2.09 update is a large rewrite to its graphics back-end.

    This open-source id Tech 4 game has a new OpenGL 3.3 renderer that replaces the existing graphics back-end, which will be removed moving forward. ARB shaders have been gutted from the new back-end, an effort made to minimize driver overhead, and supporting other "newer" OpenGL features like bindless textures, multi-draw indirect, UBO streaming, and more. The graphics support is still dated compared to the latest commercial games, but a step forward for open-spurce games and again The Dark Mod being one of the few active open-source projects atop id Tech 4.

»

Latest From odot Engine

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 15th of February 2021 05:30:30 PM.
  • Godot Engine - Guest post - “Small Team, Big Project”: Building Moonwards

    Moonwards is the experience of building a world together. That world is an advanced town on the moon designed on hard science and engineering. It starts with a vast set of habitats and infrastructure, and a detailed development timeline based on solid known technology. The community that takes up residence there – by making actual homes and offices – then brings it alive, fills it in, and advances it. Because this world depicts a future that is entirely feasible, it provides a unique reward – a sense that your participation influences the world towards a better future. For the same reason, it can call for support from a resource few games can – the industry devoted to building the future it depicts, that being the space industry.

    We need to draw in the many space engineers out there starving for the kind of space development they imagined when they chose their careers. Moonwards gives them a place to express those visions, but they will need help from game developers interested in providing the tools they need to do so in a game environment. The Godot community is clearly the best one for this. From the beginning, we’ve financially supported Godot as much as we can. As Moonwards grows, it will be providing a series of add-ons back to the community for any project to use, adapted from our code. Our architecture is also being designed to be a platform for game devs looking for a great place to test, experiment, showcase, or browse other developers' ideas.

    Our three lovely devs can explain - Karim, Yael, and Zach. Read on…

Android Leftovers

Latte Dock v0.10~ | Templates, templates...

Hello everyone, let's improve our layout and view templates in order to make distros and users life easier when they share their Latte layouts and views. View in Latte stands for a Dock or Panel. Read more

PinePhone Devs Finally Decide on a Default Distro

PINE64 has announced Manjaro ARM running Plasma Mobile will be the default software preloaded on the PinePhone. This news isn’t too much of a surprise given the popularity and polish of Plasma Mobile, and Manjaro’s rapidly-improving ARM foundations. “We are very pleased to announce that the PinePhone will ship with Plasma Mobile on a Manjaro ARM base from this point on. We have a long-standing relationship with Manjaro and KDE Community, and both projects have supported us and our efforts since the dawn of PINE64,” writes Pine64’s Lukasz Erecinski in a February update. Read more

Microsoft Azure and Canonical Ubuntu Linux have a user privacy problem

It was just another day for Luca Bongiorni, a security advisor for Bentley Systems. He'd just spun up an Ubuntu Linux 18.04 instance on the Microsoft Azure cloud using a corporate sandbox for testing purposes. Three hours later, on Bongiorni's LinkedIn account he received a message from a Canonical sales representative saying, "I saw that you spun up an Ubuntu image in Azure," and telling him he'd be his "point of contact for anything Ubuntu-related in the enterprise." Say what?? Actually, Bongiorni was a little more "frank" about his annoyance and surprise that a Canonical salesperson had tracked him down on an entirely different service and knew that he had just used Ubuntu on Microsoft Azure. "What the f*** is happening here? WHY [did] MICROSOFT FORWARDED TO UBUNTU THAT I SPUN A NEW VM!?!" Customer privacy, what's that? Read more

