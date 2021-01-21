Games: ComPressure and The Dark Mod
ComPressure is a new puzzler like something Zachtronics would make | GamingOnLinux
Do we call this a Zach-like now? ComPressure is a puzzle game that has you design increasingly complex computation units powered by high pressure steam.
You're tasked with investigating the mathematical properties of steam, which appears to power an entire city from steam umbrellas to steam xylophones. Yes, really. I'm not sure why you would want a steam umbrella but that is apparently a thing in ComPressure.
Inspired by Thief, The Dark Mod 2.09 is out with modern OpenGL rendering | GamingOnLinux
Mod which is a standalone free and open source first-person stealth game. Calling it a game isn't entirely correct though. Well, it is, sort-of. The Dark Mod is really a platform for others to create with, it's a big beautiful toolkit for developers to make stealth games and missions with and it's quite fantastic actually.
The Dark Mod 2.09 was announced today bringing in a big overhaul to the graphics rendering, thanks to it using more modern OpenGL. The team mentioned that all their changes "gives TDM some of the performance advantages of rendering using a low level API like Vulkan".
The Dark Mod 2.09 Released With New OpenGL Rendering Backend - Phoronix
The Dark Mod that began as a total conversion mod for Doom 3 but evolved into a standalone game making use of the open-source id Tech 4 game engine is out with a big update. This is one of the few open-source games making use of the public id Tech 4 code-base and with today's v2.09 update is a large rewrite to its graphics back-end.
This open-source id Tech 4 game has a new OpenGL 3.3 renderer that replaces the existing graphics back-end, which will be removed moving forward. ARB shaders have been gutted from the new back-end, an effort made to minimize driver overhead, and supporting other "newer" OpenGL features like bindless textures, multi-draw indirect, UBO streaming, and more. The graphics support is still dated compared to the latest commercial games, but a step forward for open-spurce games and again The Dark Mod being one of the few active open-source projects atop id Tech 4.
Android Leftovers
Latte Dock v0.10~ | Templates, templates...
Hello everyone, let's improve our layout and view templates in order to make distros and users life easier when they share their Latte layouts and views. View in Latte stands for a Dock or Panel.
PinePhone Devs Finally Decide on a Default Distro
PINE64 has announced Manjaro ARM running Plasma Mobile will be the default software preloaded on the PinePhone. This news isn’t too much of a surprise given the popularity and polish of Plasma Mobile, and Manjaro’s rapidly-improving ARM foundations. “We are very pleased to announce that the PinePhone will ship with Plasma Mobile on a Manjaro ARM base from this point on. We have a long-standing relationship with Manjaro and KDE Community, and both projects have supported us and our efforts since the dawn of PINE64,” writes Pine64’s Lukasz Erecinski in a February update.
Microsoft Azure and Canonical Ubuntu Linux have a user privacy problem
It was just another day for Luca Bongiorni, a security advisor for Bentley Systems. He'd just spun up an Ubuntu Linux 18.04 instance on the Microsoft Azure cloud using a corporate sandbox for testing purposes. Three hours later, on Bongiorni's LinkedIn account he received a message from a Canonical sales representative saying, "I saw that you spun up an Ubuntu image in Azure," and telling him he'd be his "point of contact for anything Ubuntu-related in the enterprise." Say what?? Actually, Bongiorni was a little more "frank" about his annoyance and surprise that a Canonical salesperson had tracked him down on an entirely different service and knew that he had just used Ubuntu on Microsoft Azure. "What the f*** is happening here? WHY [did] MICROSOFT FORWARDED TO UBUNTU THAT I SPUN A NEW VM!?!" Customer privacy, what's that?
Latest From odot Engine
Godot Engine - Guest post - “Small Team, Big Project”: Building Moonwards