Graphics and Hardware: Cloud-Hypervisor, Vulkan, M1 ARM SoC
-
Intel's Cloud-Hypervisor 0.13 Brings Support For NVIDIA GPUs With Proprietary Drivers
Cloud-Hypervisor 0.13 released this week as the newest version of the Intel-led open-source hypervisor that has also the involvement of other key organizations. With this v0.13 update there is broader VFIO device support, which most significantly now means that NVIDIA graphics cards are supported in conjunction with their proprietary graphics driver. The VFIO device support improvement is for devices not supporting MSI/MSI-X but relying on INTx interrupts as is the case with NVIDIA.
-
Vulkan 1.2.170 Released With VK_KHR_synchronization2
Heading out of Valentine's weekend, there is a new Vulkan specification update with a notable new extension.
Vulkan 1.2.170 is available this morning and includes the VK_KHR_synchronization2 extension. VK_KHR_synchronization2 is an update over the original Vulkan synchronization APIs.
-
Updated Linux Kernel Patches Posted For Bringing Up The Apple M1 SoC
Earlier this month Hector Martin and the Asahi Linux developers posted their initial Linux kernel patches for bringing up the Apple M1 ARM SoC platform for the mainline kernel with devices like the 2020 Mac Mini / MacBook Pro / MacBook Air devices. The second iteration of those Apple M1 Linux patches have now been posted.
Hector Martin continues working on the Apple M1 Linux support via crowdfunding with the ambitious goal of getting Linux running well on these modern ARM-powered Apple devices. Linux is already booting on Apple M1 hardware but will be quite a while before it's a polished, performant experience especially when it comes to accelerated graphics support on the M1.
-
Android Leftovers
Latte Dock v0.10~ | Templates, templates...
Hello everyone, let's improve our layout and view templates in order to make distros and users life easier when they share their Latte layouts and views. View in Latte stands for a Dock or Panel.
PinePhone Devs Finally Decide on a Default Distro
PINE64 has announced Manjaro ARM running Plasma Mobile will be the default software preloaded on the PinePhone. This news isn’t too much of a surprise given the popularity and polish of Plasma Mobile, and Manjaro’s rapidly-improving ARM foundations. “We are very pleased to announce that the PinePhone will ship with Plasma Mobile on a Manjaro ARM base from this point on. We have a long-standing relationship with Manjaro and KDE Community, and both projects have supported us and our efforts since the dawn of PINE64,” writes Pine64’s Lukasz Erecinski in a February update.
Microsoft Azure and Canonical Ubuntu Linux have a user privacy problem
It was just another day for Luca Bongiorni, a security advisor for Bentley Systems. He'd just spun up an Ubuntu Linux 18.04 instance on the Microsoft Azure cloud using a corporate sandbox for testing purposes. Three hours later, on Bongiorni's LinkedIn account he received a message from a Canonical sales representative saying, "I saw that you spun up an Ubuntu image in Azure," and telling him he'd be his "point of contact for anything Ubuntu-related in the enterprise." Say what?? Actually, Bongiorni was a little more "frank" about his annoyance and surprise that a Canonical salesperson had tracked him down on an entirely different service and knew that he had just used Ubuntu on Microsoft Azure. "What the f*** is happening here? WHY [did] MICROSOFT FORWARDED TO UBUNTU THAT I SPUN A NEW VM!?!" Customer privacy, what's that?
