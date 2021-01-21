today's howtos
-
How to Set up RabbitMQ Cluster on Ubuntu 20.04
RabbitMQ is a free, open-source and multi-protocol messaging broker software written in the Erlang programming language. A message broker is used to store messages for an application. When an application sends data to another application, the app publishes the message onto the message broker. RabbitMQ supports multiple messaging protocols and can be easily deployed in a distributed configurations. The message broker act as a middleman for various web application and used to reduce loads and delivery time of web application.
-
How to install Microsoft Office 2007 on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - Linux Shout
Although we already have Libre Office out of the box on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, yet if you have a Microsoft office 2007 copy then you can install it on Ubuntu Linux using Wine; to use just like any other software…
-
How to install XFCE desktop in Linux [Guide]
XFCE is a lightweight, highly customizable desktop environment for the Linux platform. Many Linux users choose to use it over other flashy options as it stays out of the way and uses very little memory. In this guide, we’ll show you how to install it on your system.
-
How to search for text within a file using the nano text editor - TechRepublic
Nano is my text editor of choice on both the Linux and macOS platforms. How many times have you read my words saying, "open so-and-so configuration file in the nano editor, locate entry X and change it?" If that configuration file is a few short lines, you'd have no problem locating the entry in question. What if it's 100+ or 1,000+ lines of options to comb through?
At that point, you'd spend way too much of your precious time searching for the entry in question. Fortunately, the nano editor includes a handy feature to make this task exponentially easier. Said feature is, you guessed it, a search tool. With this search tool you can quickly locate those entries, no matter how big the configuration file is.
How do you use the search feature? Let me show you.
-
How to Install PHP 8 on CentOS/RHEL 8
PHP 8.0 is a major update released by the PHP team on Nov 26, 2020. It contains a large number of new features and optimizations over previous versions. To read more about read the PHP 8 change log.
REMI and EPEL are the most popular repositories contains latest RPM packages for installation. It also contains the PHP 8 RPM packages to be install on CentOS/RHEL 8 systems.
This article will describe you to how to install PHP 8 on CentOS 8 or RHEL 8 Linux system.
-
How to Install Apache Kafka on Ubuntu 20.04 – TecAdmin
Apache Kafka is an open-source, distributed event streaming platform developed by the Apache Software Foundation. This is written in Scala and Java programming languages. You can install Kafka on any platform supported Java.
This tutorial described you step by step tutorial to install Apache Kafka on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Linux system. You will also learn to create topics in Kafka and run producer and consumer nodes.
-
How do I install HTOP in Linux ? - LinuxTechLab
HTOP command is used to monitor our Linux system’s resources. It provides information related to system processes, system memory, Load average, etc. It is a cross-platform, interactive process viewer. It is quite similar to the ‘top’ command, which comes pre-installed with almost all Linux distributions. But the HTOP command is quite an improvement over the TOP command.
-
Linux 101: How to remove legacy communication services - TechRepublic
Linux is a very secure operating system, but it's not perfect. No operating system is. In fact, any platform that's connected to a network is, in many ways, vulnerable. Like all other operating systems, there are a number of steps you can take to help mitigate those insecurities.
One thing you can do with Linux is remove the legacy communications services that can be installed by default, even though they are never used. Services like xinet, nis, tftp, tftpd-hpa, telnet, and rsh are not only unnecessary, they can pose security risks to your system. What do you do? You delete them.
-
Android Leftovers
Latte Dock v0.10~ | Templates, templates...
Hello everyone, let's improve our layout and view templates in order to make distros and users life easier when they share their Latte layouts and views. View in Latte stands for a Dock or Panel.
PinePhone Devs Finally Decide on a Default Distro
PINE64 has announced Manjaro ARM running Plasma Mobile will be the default software preloaded on the PinePhone. This news isn’t too much of a surprise given the popularity and polish of Plasma Mobile, and Manjaro’s rapidly-improving ARM foundations. “We are very pleased to announce that the PinePhone will ship with Plasma Mobile on a Manjaro ARM base from this point on. We have a long-standing relationship with Manjaro and KDE Community, and both projects have supported us and our efforts since the dawn of PINE64,” writes Pine64’s Lukasz Erecinski in a February update.
Microsoft Azure and Canonical Ubuntu Linux have a user privacy problem
It was just another day for Luca Bongiorni, a security advisor for Bentley Systems. He'd just spun up an Ubuntu Linux 18.04 instance on the Microsoft Azure cloud using a corporate sandbox for testing purposes. Three hours later, on Bongiorni's LinkedIn account he received a message from a Canonical sales representative saying, "I saw that you spun up an Ubuntu image in Azure," and telling him he'd be his "point of contact for anything Ubuntu-related in the enterprise." Say what?? Actually, Bongiorni was a little more "frank" about his annoyance and surprise that a Canonical salesperson had tracked him down on an entirely different service and knew that he had just used Ubuntu on Microsoft Azure. "What the f*** is happening here? WHY [did] MICROSOFT FORWARDED TO UBUNTU THAT I SPUN A NEW VM!?!" Customer privacy, what's that?
