Android Leftovers
2020 Honda Africa Twin picks up Android Auto - Roadshow
Honda Africa Twin 1100's software update brings Android Auto support | NewsBytes
India- Honda Africa Twin 1100's software update brings Android Auto support | NewsBytes
Do you have an Android TV? – Bestgamingpro
Google pushing AV1 support into Android TV 10 | What Hi-Fi?
Developers create method to install Android TV on Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
Samsung Android 11 (One UI 3.0) update tracker: Devices received so far
Vivo X50 users receive FuntouchOS 11 update based on Android 11 - The Hindu BusinessLine
Vivo releases Android 11 update for X50 smartphone in India | NewsBytes
Reminder: Your Galaxy S10 series phone will get the Android 12 update - SamMobile
Android Gaming Headlines: Warcraft Mobile, Crash Bandicoot, Terraria Meltdown, and More - Droid Gamers
Improve Your Android Gaming Experience - GameSpace.com
Android users less likely to have annoying tendencies compared to iPhone users? | TechNave
OnePlus Nord N100 and N10 5G join the Android Enterprise Recommended initiative - Gizmochina
Best Android Smartwatches: Wear OS, Samsung, more - 9to5Google
Google’s new two-factor authentication prompt now has dark mode on Android - The Verge
Latte Dock v0.10~ | Templates, templates...
Hello everyone, let's improve our layout and view templates in order to make distros and users life easier when they share their Latte layouts and views. View in Latte stands for a Dock or Panel.
PinePhone Devs Finally Decide on a Default Distro
PINE64 has announced Manjaro ARM running Plasma Mobile will be the default software preloaded on the PinePhone. This news isn’t too much of a surprise given the popularity and polish of Plasma Mobile, and Manjaro’s rapidly-improving ARM foundations. “We are very pleased to announce that the PinePhone will ship with Plasma Mobile on a Manjaro ARM base from this point on. We have a long-standing relationship with Manjaro and KDE Community, and both projects have supported us and our efforts since the dawn of PINE64,” writes Pine64’s Lukasz Erecinski in a February update.
Microsoft Azure and Canonical Ubuntu Linux have a user privacy problem
It was just another day for Luca Bongiorni, a security advisor for Bentley Systems. He'd just spun up an Ubuntu Linux 18.04 instance on the Microsoft Azure cloud using a corporate sandbox for testing purposes. Three hours later, on Bongiorni's LinkedIn account he received a message from a Canonical sales representative saying, "I saw that you spun up an Ubuntu image in Azure," and telling him he'd be his "point of contact for anything Ubuntu-related in the enterprise." Say what?? Actually, Bongiorni was a little more "frank" about his annoyance and surprise that a Canonical salesperson had tracked him down on an entirely different service and knew that he had just used Ubuntu on Microsoft Azure. "What the f*** is happening here? WHY [did] MICROSOFT FORWARDED TO UBUNTU THAT I SPUN A NEW VM!?!" Customer privacy, what's that?
