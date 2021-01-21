FYI, OEMs are required to push out kernel sources for their devices under the GNU General Public License, which guarantees end users the freedom to run, study, share, and modify the software.

You can't hurry Linux kernel upgrades, as The Supremes never sang and a Register reader discovers in today's episode of Who, Me? Our story, from a reader Regomised as "Aapt", takes us back to the days when the DEC Alpha reigned, er, supreme over computer labs and anyone with even a passing knowledge of Linux could fall all too easily into the "expert" bucket. Aapt was not short on confidence, be it tinkering with the xconfig file to persuade a monitor to work with Linux or, as we shall see, casually attempting a kernel upgrade. "I was convinced I was the best sysadmin for my lab computers," he told us. Since finding a decent sysadmin for Linux was problematic back in the last century, and the institute where he worked had yet to do so, Aapt fell into the role. "For 'best sysadmin' read 'only sysadmin', for whatever I was worth," he said, with the wisdom of decades now under his belt. "Thank goodness they didn't ask me to administer any other institute machines..."

Even before the Linux 5.11 kernel was released on Sunday, Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) maintainer Paolo Bonzini already had submitted early the initial batch of virtualization changes for Linux 5.12. There are some interesting changes on the KVM front for Linux 5.12. Perhaps most interesting with the KVM work for Linux 5.12 is support on x86/x86_64 to allow user-space to emulate Xen hypercalls. This ability stems from work published by Oracle engineers all the way back in 2019 as part of a broader series. Those Oracle-led patches are pursuing Xen HVM guest support for KVM. The aim is to allow KVM to boot Xen x86 HVM guests and implemented similar to how Hyper-V is handled for x86 KVM.

We are pleased to announce that Monado now provides an officially conformant OpenXR implementation. The official listing of conformant OpenXR 1.0 implementations now includes Monado, based on running the OpenXR conformance test suite on a "simulated" device. Note that the OpenXR 1.0 conformant status applies only to the simulated device. Anyone building a product using Monado with non-simulated hardware still needs to go through the full, normal adopter and conformance process for that product in order to claim OpenXR conformance and take advantage of the benefits. This resembles the situation with Mesa: though Mesa implements numerous Khronos APIs, not all API and driver combinations are formally conformant, and hardware vendors have the responsibility to follow the adopter process and submit conformance results. Among other benefits of official adoption, this conformance result and adoption allows the Monado project to use the OpenXR word and logo trademarks to describe its feature set. This recognizes publically that the Monado open-source project truly does implement OpenXR as specified. Also: Monado 21.0 Released As An Officially Conformant OpenXR Implementation - Phoronix

Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: Archiver, Destination Linux, Full Circle Magazine and Mailspring Archiver: Easier Way To Extract Archives - YouTube I'm always forgetting the commands I need to run for individual archiving utilities like tar, zip, rar, etc. Wouldn't it be nice if there was an easier way and it turns out there is, it's with a little application called Archiver which handles all of your archives in the same application with the same command form for each type.

Destination Linux 213: Ghostery Joins The Browser Wars & Facebook Improves The Telecom Industry? Today we want to dive into the topic of browsers. Browsers are a crucial part of any PC experience today whether corporate or on the desktop. Yet, the competition for alternatives to Chrome are growing smaller by the year. In this episode we dive into some new offerings and ask the question what Firefox could do to take back some of the browser market. Later in the show, we’re also covering how open-source is now set to take over the telecom industry . . . thanks to Facebook? Plus we’ve also got our famous tips, tricks and software picks. All of this and so much more this week on Destination Linux.

Full Circle Magazine: Full Circle Weekly News #200 Ubuntu 20.04.2 and Flavors with HWE Stack Released https://lists.ubuntu.com/archives/ubuntu-announce/2021-February/000264.html https://wiki.ubuntu.com/FocalFossa/ReleaseNotes#Official_flavours Ubuntu To Replace Ubiquity Installer https://discourse.ubuntu.com/t/refreshing-the-ubuntu-desktop-installer/20659 Apache Project Hoping for New Rust Cryptography Module, with Help from Google https://www.zdnet.com/article/google-funds-project-to-secure-apache-web-server-project-with-new-rust-component/ Martin Wimpress to Leave Post at Canonical https://www.omgubuntu.co.uk/2021/02/martin-wimpress-ubuntu-desktop-lead-leaving-canonical Ubuntu Core 20 Out https://ubuntu.com/blog/ubuntu-core-20-secures-linux-for-iot AlmaLinux 8.3 Beta Out https://blog.almalinux.org/introducing-almalinux-beta-a-community-driven-replacement-for-centos/ EndeavourOS’s first 2021 Update Release Out https://endeavouros.com/news/our-first-release-of-2021-has-arrived/ Solus 4.2 Out https://getsol.us/2021/02/03/solus-4-2-released/ Ubuntu’s Yaru Theme with GTK4 Support Out https://discourse.ubuntu.com/t/call-for-testing-yaru-gtk4-theme/20668 Ubuntu 21.04 Artwork Out https://twitter.com/sylvia_ritter/status/1356648612231536641?s=20 KDE’s Februrary App Update Out https://kde.org/announcements/releases/2021-02-apps-update/ LibreOffice 7.1 Out https://blog.documentfoundation.org/blog/2021/02/03/libreoffice-7-1-community/ Darktable 3.4.1 Out https://www.darktable.org/2021/02/darktable-341-released/ Feral Interactive Have Announced Linux Support for Warhammer III https://twitter.com/feralgames/status/1356982376673509380?s=20

Mailspring Is An Email Client For Windows, Mac And Linux Mailspring claims to be the "best email client for Mac, Linux and Windows." Is this true? I don't know. Until recently, I resisted trying Mailspring because it was not fully free and open source.