Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: Archiver, Destination Linux, Full Circle Magazine and Mailspring
-
Archiver: Easier Way To Extract Archives - YouTube
I'm always forgetting the commands I need to run for individual archiving utilities like tar, zip, rar, etc. Wouldn't it be nice if there was an easier way and it turns out there is, it's with a little application called Archiver which handles all of your archives in the same application with the same command form for each type.
-
Destination Linux 213: Ghostery Joins The Browser Wars & Facebook Improves The Telecom Industry?
Today we want to dive into the topic of browsers. Browsers are a crucial part of any PC experience today whether corporate or on the desktop. Yet, the competition for alternatives to Chrome are growing smaller by the year. In this episode we dive into some new offerings and ask the question what Firefox could do to take back some of the browser market. Later in the show, we’re also covering how open-source is now set to take over the telecom industry . . . thanks to Facebook? Plus we’ve also got our famous tips, tricks and software picks. All of this and so much more this week on Destination Linux.
-
Full Circle Magazine: Full Circle Weekly News #200
Ubuntu 20.04.2 and Flavors with HWE Stack Released
https://lists.ubuntu.com/archives/ubuntu-announce/2021-February/000264.html
https://wiki.ubuntu.com/FocalFossa/ReleaseNotes#Official_flavours
Ubuntu To Replace Ubiquity Installer
https://discourse.ubuntu.com/t/refreshing-the-ubuntu-desktop-installer/20659
Apache Project Hoping for New Rust Cryptography Module, with Help from Google
https://www.zdnet.com/article/google-funds-project-to-secure-apache-web-server-project-with-new-rust-component/
Martin Wimpress to Leave Post at Canonical
https://www.omgubuntu.co.uk/2021/02/martin-wimpress-ubuntu-desktop-lead-leaving-canonical
Ubuntu Core 20 Out
https://ubuntu.com/blog/ubuntu-core-20-secures-linux-for-iot
AlmaLinux 8.3 Beta Out
https://blog.almalinux.org/introducing-almalinux-beta-a-community-driven-replacement-for-centos/
EndeavourOS’s first 2021 Update Release Out
https://endeavouros.com/news/our-first-release-of-2021-has-arrived/
Solus 4.2 Out
https://getsol.us/2021/02/03/solus-4-2-released/
Ubuntu’s Yaru Theme with GTK4 Support Out
https://discourse.ubuntu.com/t/call-for-testing-yaru-gtk4-theme/20668
Ubuntu 21.04 Artwork Out
https://twitter.com/sylvia_ritter/status/1356648612231536641?s=20
KDE’s Februrary App Update Out
https://kde.org/announcements/releases/2021-02-apps-update/
LibreOffice 7.1 Out
https://blog.documentfoundation.org/blog/2021/02/03/libreoffice-7-1-community/
Darktable 3.4.1 Out
https://www.darktable.org/2021/02/darktable-341-released/
Feral Interactive Have Announced Linux Support for Warhammer III
https://twitter.com/feralgames/status/1356982376673509380?s=20
-
Mailspring Is An Email Client For Windows, Mac And Linux
Mailspring claims to be the "best email client for Mac, Linux and Windows." Is this true? I don't know. Until recently, I resisted trying Mailspring because it was not fully free and open source.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 581 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Monado 21.0.0, an officially conformant OpenXR implementation!
We are pleased to announce that Monado now provides an officially conformant OpenXR implementation. The official listing of conformant OpenXR 1.0 implementations now includes Monado, based on running the OpenXR conformance test suite on a "simulated" device. Note that the OpenXR 1.0 conformant status applies only to the simulated device. Anyone building a product using Monado with non-simulated hardware still needs to go through the full, normal adopter and conformance process for that product in order to claim OpenXR conformance and take advantage of the benefits. This resembles the situation with Mesa: though Mesa implements numerous Khronos APIs, not all API and driver combinations are formally conformant, and hardware vendors have the responsibility to follow the adopter process and submit conformance results. Among other benefits of official adoption, this conformance result and adoption allows the Monado project to use the OpenXR word and logo trademarks to describe its feature set. This recognizes publically that the Monado open-source project truly does implement OpenXR as specified. Also: Monado 21.0 Released As An Officially Conformant OpenXR Implementation - Phoronix
Kernel: KVM, Upgrades, and Licence Compliance
Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: Archiver, Destination Linux, Full Circle Magazine and Mailspring
today's howtos
Recent comments
4 hours 39 min ago
5 hours 53 min ago
9 hours 9 min ago
9 hours 26 min ago
9 hours 54 min ago
9 hours 59 min ago
10 hours 5 min ago
10 hours 28 min ago
12 hours 45 min ago
12 hours 47 min ago