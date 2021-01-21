Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Canonical/Ubuntu: Unbreaking Ubuntu, Latest Newsletter, Design and Web

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 15th of February 2021 11:46:43 PM Filed under
Ubuntu
  • Going Backwards

    Don’t use this. As they say on YouTube, this script is for educational purposes only. There’s probably a thousand ways to make this more elegantly. Indeed I tried a suggestion on AskUbuntu which didn’t work at all.

    All this does is check every package to see where it originated, and if it came from proposed, add it to a list of packages to be downgraded. That list is a shell script. Run that, and it downgrades the packages.
    There were a couple of tweaks I had to do to the resulting script. Specifically remove any mentions of kernel 5.10, and any other packages which were new in proposed and thus didn’t have a version to downgrade to.

  • Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 670

    Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 670 for the week of February 7 – 13, 2021.

  • Design and Web team summary – 15 February 2021

    The web team at Canonical run two-week iterations building and maintaining all of Canonical websites and product web interfaces. Here are some of the highlights of our completed work from this iteration.

»

More in Tux Machines

Monado 21.0.0, an officially conformant OpenXR implementation!

We are pleased to announce that Monado now provides an officially conformant OpenXR implementation. The official listing of conformant OpenXR 1.0 implementations now includes Monado, based on running the OpenXR conformance test suite on a "simulated" device. Note that the OpenXR 1.0 conformant status applies only to the simulated device. Anyone building a product using Monado with non-simulated hardware still needs to go through the full, normal adopter and conformance process for that product in order to claim OpenXR conformance and take advantage of the benefits. This resembles the situation with Mesa: though Mesa implements numerous Khronos APIs, not all API and driver combinations are formally conformant, and hardware vendors have the responsibility to follow the adopter process and submit conformance results. Among other benefits of official adoption, this conformance result and adoption allows the Monado project to use the OpenXR word and logo trademarks to describe its feature set. This recognizes publically that the Monado open-source project truly does implement OpenXR as specified. Read more Also: Monado 21.0 Released As An Officially Conformant OpenXR Implementation - Phoronix

Kernel: KVM, Upgrades, and Licence Compliance

  • KVM With Linux 5.12 Allows For Userspace To Emulate Xen Hypercalls, AMD Optimization Too - Phoronix

    Even before the Linux 5.11 kernel was released on Sunday, Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) maintainer Paolo Bonzini already had submitted early the initial batch of virtualization changes for Linux 5.12. There are some interesting changes on the KVM front for Linux 5.12. Perhaps most interesting with the KVM work for Linux 5.12 is support on x86/x86_64 to allow user-space to emulate Xen hypercalls. This ability stems from work published by Oracle engineers all the way back in 2019 as part of a broader series. Those Oracle-led patches are pursuing Xen HVM guest support for KVM. The aim is to allow KVM to boot Xen x86 HVM guests and implemented similar to how Hyper-V is handled for x86 KVM.

  • Housekeeping and kernel upgrades do not always make for happy bedfellows

    You can't hurry Linux kernel upgrades, as The Supremes never sang and a Register reader discovers in today's episode of Who, Me? Our story, from a reader Regomised as "Aapt", takes us back to the days when the DEC Alpha reigned, er, supreme over computer labs and anyone with even a passing knowledge of Linux could fall all too easily into the "expert" bucket. Aapt was not short on confidence, be it tinkering with the xconfig file to persuade a monitor to work with Linux or, as we shall see, casually attempting a kernel upgrade. "I was convinced I was the best sysadmin for my lab computers," he told us. Since finding a decent sysadmin for Linux was problematic back in the last century, and the institute where he worked had yet to do so, Aapt fell into the role. "For 'best sysadmin' read 'only sysadmin', for whatever I was worth," he said, with the wisdom of decades now under his belt. "Thank goodness they didn't ask me to administer any other institute machines..."

  • LG Q9 One (aka LG G7 One) Android 11 update looks near as kernel source code goes live

    FYI, OEMs are required to push out kernel sources for their devices under the GNU General Public License, which guarantees end users the freedom to run, study, share, and modify the software.

Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: Archiver, Destination Linux, Full Circle Magazine and Mailspring

  • Archiver: Easier Way To Extract Archives - YouTube

    I'm always forgetting the commands I need to run for individual archiving utilities like tar, zip, rar, etc. Wouldn't it be nice if there was an easier way and it turns out there is, it's with a little application called Archiver which handles all of your archives in the same application with the same command form for each type.

  • Destination Linux 213: Ghostery Joins The Browser Wars & Facebook Improves The Telecom Industry?

    Today we want to dive into the topic of browsers. Browsers are a crucial part of any PC experience today whether corporate or on the desktop. Yet, the competition for alternatives to Chrome are growing smaller by the year. In this episode we dive into some new offerings and ask the question what Firefox could do to take back some of the browser market. Later in the show, we’re also covering how open-source is now set to take over the telecom industry . . . thanks to Facebook? Plus we’ve also got our famous tips, tricks and software picks. All of this and so much more this week on Destination Linux.

  • Full Circle Magazine: Full Circle Weekly News #200

    Ubuntu 20.04.2 and Flavors with HWE Stack Released https://lists.ubuntu.com/archives/ubuntu-announce/2021-February/000264.html https://wiki.ubuntu.com/FocalFossa/ReleaseNotes#Official_flavours Ubuntu To Replace Ubiquity Installer https://discourse.ubuntu.com/t/refreshing-the-ubuntu-desktop-installer/20659 Apache Project Hoping for New Rust Cryptography Module, with Help from Google https://www.zdnet.com/article/google-funds-project-to-secure-apache-web-server-project-with-new-rust-component/ Martin Wimpress to Leave Post at Canonical https://www.omgubuntu.co.uk/2021/02/martin-wimpress-ubuntu-desktop-lead-leaving-canonical Ubuntu Core 20 Out https://ubuntu.com/blog/ubuntu-core-20-secures-linux-for-iot AlmaLinux 8.3 Beta Out https://blog.almalinux.org/introducing-almalinux-beta-a-community-driven-replacement-for-centos/ EndeavourOS’s first 2021 Update Release Out https://endeavouros.com/news/our-first-release-of-2021-has-arrived/ Solus 4.2 Out https://getsol.us/2021/02/03/solus-4-2-released/ Ubuntu’s Yaru Theme with GTK4 Support Out https://discourse.ubuntu.com/t/call-for-testing-yaru-gtk4-theme/20668 Ubuntu 21.04 Artwork Out https://twitter.com/sylvia_ritter/status/1356648612231536641?s=20 KDE’s Februrary App Update Out https://kde.org/announcements/releases/2021-02-apps-update/ LibreOffice 7.1 Out https://blog.documentfoundation.org/blog/2021/02/03/libreoffice-7-1-community/ Darktable 3.4.1 Out https://www.darktable.org/2021/02/darktable-341-released/ Feral Interactive Have Announced Linux Support for Warhammer III https://twitter.com/feralgames/status/1356982376673509380?s=20

  • Mailspring Is An Email Client For Windows, Mac And Linux

    Mailspring claims to be the "best email client for Mac, Linux and Windows." Is this true? I don't know. Until recently, I resisted trying Mailspring because it was not fully free and open source.

today's howtos

  • How to Install MongoDB on Ubuntu 20.04 and CentOS 8

    MongoDB is an open-source and cross-platform NoSQL database system developed by MongoDB Inc. It is 100 times faster than a traditional database system like RDMS. It uses JSON-like documents to store its data. It is used in many modern web applications because it can be easily integrated with several programming languages. It is used by many big companies including, Uber, Stack, Lyft, Accenture, and many more.

  • Get Started With Anaconda Navigator Graphical Interface - OSTechNix

    Anaconda Python distribution includes command line package manager named Conda and a graphical user interface called Anaconda Navigator. They both used to launch applications, create, manage packages and conda environments. In this guide, we will learn how to get started with Anaconda Navigator graphical user interface in Linux.

  • Funkyware: ITCetera: OpenWRT: WRT54GL: Backfire: IPv6 issues

    While having a Debian-based boxen as a router feels nice, I kept on longing for something smaller and quieter. I then remembered that I still had my old WRT54GL somewhere. After upgrading the OpenWRT firmware to the latest supported version for that hardware (Backfire 10.03.1, r29592), I installed radvd and wide-dhcpv6-client. Configuring radvd to deliver consistent results was easy enough.

  • Protect your Home Assistant with these backups | Opensource.com

    In the last two articles in this series on home automation with Home Assistant (HA), I walked through setting up a few integrations with a Zigbee Bridge and some custom ESP8266 devices that I use for automation. The first four articles in the series discussed what Home Assistant is, why you may want local control, some of the communication protocols for smart home components, and how to install Home Assistant in a virtual machine (VM) using libvirt. Now that you have a basic home automation setup, it is a good time to take a baseline of your system. In this seventh article, I will talk about snapshots, backups, and backup strategies. Let's get right into it.

  • How to install Ren'Py on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install Ren'Py on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • How to install Vivaldi Browser on Linux Mint 20.1 - YouTube

    In this video, we are looking at how to install Vivaldi Browser on Linux Mint 20.1.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6