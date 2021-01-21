Monado 21.0.0, an officially conformant OpenXR implementation!
We are pleased to announce that Monado now provides an officially conformant OpenXR implementation. The official listing of conformant OpenXR 1.0 implementations now includes Monado, based on running the OpenXR conformance test suite on a "simulated" device.
Note that the OpenXR 1.0 conformant status applies only to the simulated device. Anyone building a product using Monado with non-simulated hardware still needs to go through the full, normal adopter and conformance process for that product in order to claim OpenXR conformance and take advantage of the benefits. This resembles the situation with Mesa: though Mesa implements numerous Khronos APIs, not all API and driver combinations are formally conformant, and hardware vendors have the responsibility to follow the adopter process and submit conformance results.
Among other benefits of official adoption, this conformance result and adoption allows the Monado project to use the OpenXR word and logo trademarks to describe its feature set. This recognizes publically that the Monado open-source project truly does implement OpenXR as specified.
Monado 21.0 Released As An Officially Conformant OpenXR Implementation - Phoronix
Kernel: KVM, Upgrades, and Licence Compliance
-
Even before the Linux 5.11 kernel was released on Sunday, Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) maintainer Paolo Bonzini already had submitted early the initial batch of virtualization changes for Linux 5.12. There are some interesting changes on the KVM front for Linux 5.12.
Perhaps most interesting with the KVM work for Linux 5.12 is support on x86/x86_64 to allow user-space to emulate Xen hypercalls. This ability stems from work published by Oracle engineers all the way back in 2019 as part of a broader series. Those Oracle-led patches are pursuing Xen HVM guest support for KVM. The aim is to allow KVM to boot Xen x86 HVM guests and implemented similar to how Hyper-V is handled for x86 KVM.
-
You can't hurry Linux kernel upgrades, as The Supremes never sang and a Register reader discovers in today's episode of Who, Me?
Our story, from a reader Regomised as "Aapt", takes us back to the days when the DEC Alpha reigned, er, supreme over computer labs and anyone with even a passing knowledge of Linux could fall all too easily into the "expert" bucket.
Aapt was not short on confidence, be it tinkering with the xconfig file to persuade a monitor to work with Linux or, as we shall see, casually attempting a kernel upgrade. "I was convinced I was the best sysadmin for my lab computers," he told us.
Since finding a decent sysadmin for Linux was problematic back in the last century, and the institute where he worked had yet to do so, Aapt fell into the role. "For 'best sysadmin' read 'only sysadmin', for whatever I was worth," he said, with the wisdom of decades now under his belt. "Thank goodness they didn't ask me to administer any other institute machines..."
-
FYI, OEMs are required to push out kernel sources for their devices under the GNU General Public License, which guarantees end users the freedom to run, study, share, and modify the software.
Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: Archiver, Destination Linux, Full Circle Magazine and Mailspring
-
I'm always forgetting the commands I need to run for individual archiving utilities like tar, zip, rar, etc. Wouldn't it be nice if there was an easier way and it turns out there is, it's with a little application called Archiver which handles all of your archives in the same application with the same command form for each type.
-
Today we want to dive into the topic of browsers. Browsers are a crucial part of any PC experience today whether corporate or on the desktop. Yet, the competition for alternatives to Chrome are growing smaller by the year. In this episode we dive into some new offerings and ask the question what Firefox could do to take back some of the browser market. Later in the show, we’re also covering how open-source is now set to take over the telecom industry . . . thanks to Facebook? Plus we’ve also got our famous tips, tricks and software picks. All of this and so much more this week on Destination Linux.
-
Ubuntu 20.04.2 and Flavors with HWE Stack Released
Ubuntu To Replace Ubiquity Installer
Apache Project Hoping for New Rust Cryptography Module, with Help from Google
Martin Wimpress to Leave Post at Canonical
Ubuntu Core 20 Out
AlmaLinux 8.3 Beta Out
EndeavourOS’s first 2021 Update Release Out
Solus 4.2 Out
Ubuntu’s Yaru Theme with GTK4 Support Out
Ubuntu 21.04 Artwork Out
KDE’s Februrary App Update Out
LibreOffice 7.1 Out
Darktable 3.4.1 Out
Feral Interactive Have Announced Linux Support for Warhammer III
-
Mailspring claims to be the "best email client for Mac, Linux and Windows." Is this true? I don't know. Until recently, I resisted trying Mailspring because it was not fully free and open source.
today's howtos
-
MongoDB is an open-source and cross-platform NoSQL database system developed by MongoDB Inc. It is 100 times faster than a traditional database system like RDMS. It uses JSON-like documents to store its data. It is used in many modern web applications because it can be easily integrated with several programming languages. It is used by many big companies including, Uber, Stack, Lyft, Accenture, and many more.
-
Anaconda Python distribution includes command line package manager named Conda and a graphical user interface called Anaconda Navigator. They both used to launch applications, create, manage packages and conda environments. In this guide, we will learn how to get started with Anaconda Navigator graphical user interface in Linux.
-
While having a Debian-based boxen as a router feels nice, I kept on longing for something smaller and quieter. I then remembered that I still had my old WRT54GL somewhere. After upgrading the OpenWRT firmware to the latest supported version for that hardware (Backfire 10.03.1, r29592), I installed radvd and wide-dhcpv6-client. Configuring radvd to deliver consistent results was easy enough.
-
In the last two articles in this series on home automation with Home Assistant (HA), I walked through setting up a few integrations with a Zigbee Bridge and some custom ESP8266 devices that I use for automation. The first four articles in the series discussed what Home Assistant is, why you may want local control, some of the communication protocols for smart home components, and how to install Home Assistant in a virtual machine (VM) using libvirt.
Now that you have a basic home automation setup, it is a good time to take a baseline of your system. In this seventh article, I will talk about snapshots, backups, and backup strategies. Let's get right into it.
-
Today we are looking at how to install Ren'Py on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
In this video, we are looking at how to install Vivaldi Browser on Linux Mint 20.1.
