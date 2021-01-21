KFluff — Kate’s External Tools
I’ve been learning C++ lately. About two months ago I finished Codecademy’s C++ course (honestly really good for the basics), a month ago I managed to fetch the C++ Fundamentals book from PacktPub for free, and now I’m mostly following this amazing YouTube online course by The Cherno and taking a look at C++ Weekly. Since I did occasionally dabble with HTML, CSS, JS, C# and Perl in the past and know some Bash basics, learning C++ is progressing nicely, and it’s probably my most well-understood language so far. I took a short look at Qt for Beginners these days, which might warrant another blog post later.
Because of this, I was taking a look at KDE/Qt-centric programs for development purposes; namely Kate, KDevelop and Qt Creator.
Qt Creator has been great for learning QtWidgets, but it’s way more than is needed for basic C++ development/learning. KDevelop is more focused in this regard, but it’s likewise project-based and it utilizes CMake for building. C++ is already quite the challenge to learn, I was not in the mood to learn a new syntax just for the sake of building my simple C++ tutorials—at least not yet. For now some basic g++ commands suffice.
Kate has the basics and it works well; its backend is used in KWrite, Kile and KDevelop, so it’s solid for text editing, that’s for sure. When I was venturing through KDE Web stuff, I used Kate, Nano and Atom, but mostly Kate.
