2021.07 Easy | Hard – Rakudo Weekly News
Steve Roe expands on the “making the easy things easy and the hard things possible” meme, and explains how the Raku Programming Language “combines an approachable on-ramp for less experienced coders and it offers power developers the keys they need to open up and adapt underlying structures to fit specialised requirements”. Recommended reading (/r/rakulang comments)!
Hacking the git shell prompt
Git comes with a very complicated shell function,, called __git_ps1, for interpolating Git information into your shell prompt.
All the C compilers that can produce working binaries on OpenBSD -current (that I know of)
I recently added support for Nils Weller's C compiler to oksh. It would be good for me to document which C compilers work on OpenBSD and any caveats that come with those compilers. The following table is accurate as of the time of writing, which corresponds to OpenBSD 6.9-beta.
If you know of any additional C compilers not on this list, please let me know so they can be tested and added.
Unique and Ordered Containers in C++ – Linux Hint
{6, 10, 2, 8, 4} is a set; {2, 4, 6, 8, 10} is a set of the same integers, arranged in ascending order. In Mathematics, a set has unique elements (distinct elements), and that is, no element occurs more than once. Furthermore, a multiset is a set, where any element can occur more than once. {6, 6, 10, 2, 2, 8, 4, 4, 4} is a multiset. {2, 2, 4, 4, 4, 6, 6, 8, 10} is the same multiset, but with the elements arranged in ascending order. This article does not deal with multiset. It deals with the C++ data structure called, set.
[...]
A multiset is to a set, as a multimap is to a map. This means that there are maps with duplicate keys. An example of a multimap is {{‘a’,10}, {‘b’,20}, {‘b’,20}, {‘c’,30}, {‘c’,30}, {‘d’,30}, {‘e’,40}}. And as stated above, this article does not deal with multimap, rather, it deals with the C++ data structure called, map.
In C++, a data structure is a structure with properties (data members) and methods (member functions). The data of the structure is a list; a set is a list; a map is a list of key/value pairs.
This article discusses the basics of sets and maps in C++, and to better understand this article, the reader should have had a basic knowledge of C++.
Qt for MCUs 1.7 released
The first Qt for MCUs release of 2021 is out! Download it to get the latest features and create ever lighter yet impressive-looking Qt applications for microcontroller-powered devices.
How to Use PyQt GUI Builder – Linux Hint
PyQt is a popular Python library used to implement graphical applications in Python more easily. This library comes with a GUI (Graphical User Interface) builder tool called Qt Designer. The GUI can be built quickly in Python using the drag-and-drop feature of this library, though this tool has no debugging facility like the standard IDE. This tutorial shows you how to implement the GUI using the Qt Designer class of PyQt.
How to Use PyQt QComboBox – Linux Hint
A ComboBox is used to select one item from a list of items, much like the radio button. The QComboBox class of PyQt is used to create drop-down lists using Python script. It brings up a list of items for the user to select. The items of the ComboBox can be added, changed, and removed using the script. Multiple items can be selected like the CheckBox button from the list of items from the ComboBox then it is called ListBox. This tutorial shows you how to use QComboBox to create a drop-down list in Python.
How to Use PyQt QMessageBox – Linux Hint
The message box is used in the GUI application to provide necessary information for the user or to ask the user to take actions based on the message. Four types of message boxes can be created for any GUI application, including the informational message box, warning message box, critical message box, and question message box. The QMessageBox class of PyQt is used in Python to create a message box. This tutorial shows you how to use the QMessageBox class to create various message boxes.
How to Use PyQt QPushButton – Linux Hint
Buttons are used in GUI applications to perform various operations based on the events generated by the user. The QPushButton class of PyQt is used in Python to create buttons required by the application. This class inherits the core functionalities of the QAbstractButton class. Text or icons can be used to caption the button. Buttons can be activated using a mouse and keyboard. Any button event, including the button being clicked or double-clicked, can be associated with a function or method to handle the event. This tutorial shows you how to create various types of buttons using the QPushButton class of PyQt in Python.
How to Use PyQt QTableWidget – Linux Hint
A table is used to display data in a structured format, according to rows and columns. The QTableWidget class of PyQt can be used in Python to display data in tabular form for tasks related to research or data analysis. The content of the table can be generated from different types of storage, such as two-dimensional lists or tables, database tables, JSON files, etc. One or more tables can be created using QTableWidget in the PyQt application. This tutorial shows how to use QTableWidget to create various types of tables using Python script.
How to Use PyQt QTimer – Linux Hint
The QTimer class of the PyQt library allows users to create a digital clock, time counter, progress bar, and more. This class is used to create a regular timer that sends out a signal when the timer fires and it inherits from the QObject class. The object of the QTimer class is created as a child of a widget. When the widget deletes, the timer object also deletes. The QTimer class provides a static function called singleShot() that can be used to call a function after a specific period. This tutorial shows you how to use the QTimer class to create time-related PyQt applications.
