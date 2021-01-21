today's howtos
How To Install Composer on Linux Mint 20 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Composer on Linux Mint 20. For those of you who didn’t know, Composer is an incredible dependency manager device used to put in and upgrade libraries for dynamic, PHP applications and projects. This application used to facilitate the installation and replacement of the assignment dependencies which also shows the proper variants required for the assignment requirements.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of Composer on a Linux Mint 20 (Ulyana).
How to Install MySQL Server in Ubuntu
MySQL is a relational database management system and one of the most popular relational databases in use today. Similar to most other database management systems, MySQL is delivered with two main components separately: the server and the client.
As you might know, the server in a SQL database is a background process (daemon) that processes SQL statements. It can be called from a client, which can be a command line or a GUI based utility, or it can be called programmatically inside the source code. A client can also call a remote MySQL server.
Pi IoT In C Using Linux Drivers -The DHT22
Linux drivers are make working with devices so easy - assuming you know how. In this extract from Chapter 7 of my recent book on using Linux Drivers in C on the Raspberry Pi
How to Enable (UP)/Disable (DOWN) Network Interface Port (NIC) in Linux?
Install MATE 1.14 In Ubuntu MATE 16.04 (Xenial Xerus) Via PPA
After about a year of hard work, developers of MATE desktop announced the release of MATE Desktop 1.24 and sent a message of appreciation to all participants in the project.
MATE Desktop offers Linux users an intuitive, beautifully filled, and moreover, attractive user interface with all the traditional analogies.
The new version of MATE Desktop comes with abundant new features, enhancements, and great functionalities which we shall talk about in the next section
Handling secrets in your Ansible playbooks | Enable Sysadmin
It’s finally happened. You’ve gone all-in with Ansible. You’ve read all the great articles, seen the use cases, and are excited to start building repeatable infrastructure and managing your configuration as code. There’s just one problem: You have a configuration file or a task that requires a password or other piece of mission-critical information. You know that you shouldn’t store the password in your plaintext files, so you’re not quite sure where it should go.
Fear not, this article guides you through the different options for handling sensitive information in your playbooks. Whether you’re looking for simple solutions, such as prompting an administrator to enter a password, or more complex options, such as integrating with an existing secrets management environment, Ansible has you covered.
How to properly use 3rd party Debian repository signing keys with apt
Hands-On with Solus Linux 4.2: Fast to install, and very pleasant to use
I first wrote about Solus Linux and the Budgie Desktop exactly four years ago. I haven't done much with it since then, it was always installed and occasionally updated on at least one of my computers, but because of the other activities I had going on I didn't spend much more time on it. Now that I have time, and they have just announced the release of Solus 4.2, this seems like a good time to take a fresh look.
No Android Please – User Feedback
As you’ll notice from our website and RSS feed, Android articles are appearing on LinuxLinks. We’ve been contacted by some visitors expressing concern about this move. We’ve reproduced one visitor’s feedback at the end of this article. We are very appreciative of all the positive comments we have received about the reviews and articles we publish. With regard to the inclusion of Android articles, we make the following observations. LinuxLinks carried articles about Android software for many years. These articles were removed from the site when we transitioned over to a new content management system. This was because they were largely out-of-date. At the time, we wanted to focus our finite resources on producing more high quality Linux content. It was always our intention to restart our Android coverage, albeit with a defined focus.
Games: Volo Airsport, Tuxedo Computers, and Valheim
Open Source Advocates Want Share in Wealth
A survey of 4,440 developers who actively participated in open source projects in 2020 finds more than half (54%) of respondents said they feel that individuals should be paid for their contributions to open source projects. The report, conducted by DigitalOcean, a cloud service provider, finds only 14% of respondents are currently paid for their contributions. Developer opinions vary, depending on age group, about whether individuals should be paid for their contributions to open source, with those between the ages of 18-25 being more likely to be in favor (60%), while only 34% of those aged 55 or above agreed. “A lot more people want to be compensated,” said Raman Sharma, vice president of product marketing for DigitalOcean. “That may mean there will be a need for more sponsorships by vendors.”
