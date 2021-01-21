KDE Plasma 5.21 Desktop Environment Officially Released with New App Launcher, More
KDE Plasma 5.21 is here as the next-generation of the Plasma desktop environment for Linux-based distributions on both desktop and mobile. It’s a huge release that brings dozens of improvements, new features, new apps, and whatnot.
The biggest change in KDE Plasma 5.21 is a brand-new application launcher that finally replaces the old Kickoff menu used in the last years. The new app launcher features a double-pane interface to make navigation faster, a grid-style view of favorite apps, alphabetically ordered list of installed apps, better keyboard, mouse, and touch support, improved accessibility, support for more KRunner runners, and RTL (Right-to-Left) support.
Hands-On with Solus Linux 4.2: Fast to install, and very pleasant to use
I first wrote about Solus Linux and the Budgie Desktop exactly four years ago. I haven't done much with it since then, it was always installed and occasionally updated on at least one of my computers, but because of the other activities I had going on I didn't spend much more time on it. Now that I have time, and they have just announced the release of Solus 4.2, this seems like a good time to take a fresh look.
No Android Please – User Feedback
As you’ll notice from our website and RSS feed, Android articles are appearing on LinuxLinks. We’ve been contacted by some visitors expressing concern about this move. We’ve reproduced one visitor’s feedback at the end of this article. We are very appreciative of all the positive comments we have received about the reviews and articles we publish. With regard to the inclusion of Android articles, we make the following observations. LinuxLinks carried articles about Android software for many years. These articles were removed from the site when we transitioned over to a new content management system. This was because they were largely out-of-date. At the time, we wanted to focus our finite resources on producing more high quality Linux content. It was always our intention to restart our Android coverage, albeit with a defined focus.
Games: Volo Airsport, Tuxedo Computers, and Valheim
Open Source Advocates Want Share in Wealth
A survey of 4,440 developers who actively participated in open source projects in 2020 finds more than half (54%) of respondents said they feel that individuals should be paid for their contributions to open source projects. The report, conducted by DigitalOcean, a cloud service provider, finds only 14% of respondents are currently paid for their contributions. Developer opinions vary, depending on age group, about whether individuals should be paid for their contributions to open source, with those between the ages of 18-25 being more likely to be in favor (60%), while only 34% of those aged 55 or above agreed. “A lot more people want to be compensated,” said Raman Sharma, vice president of product marketing for DigitalOcean. “That may mean there will be a need for more sponsorships by vendors.”
