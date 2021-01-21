Ubuntu 21.04 to Use Dark GNOME Shell Theme By Default?
Plans are afoot to make Ubuntu 21.04 use a dark theme by default — but which dark theme do I mean?
That confusion is kinda key to this.
See, if you’ve used Ubuntu in the past year or so you will know it comes with three theme options: light, standard, and dark. But — and it’s a notable but for this post — these theme options only affect the appearance of application windows and their headers. They do not affect the appearance of the GNOME Shell UI.
Which is what some people expect to happen, right?
A user picks ‘dark’ theme and expects it to enable full dark mode in Ubuntu but —drats!— it doesn’t change the notification/calendar, the system menu, or modal dialogs.
Alas it doesn’t; there are two themes at play: GTK theme and GNOME Shell theme. They aren’t (or as I understand it can’t) be switched together; they operate somewhat independently.
