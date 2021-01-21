today's leftovers
Brace for impact: Snapshot 20210212 is a full rebuild based on glibc 2.33
At the moment, Tumbleweed snapshot 20210212 is being synced out to the mirrors; the public announcement of the snapshot being available will (estimated) be at around 12pm CET (Feb 16)
The Vulkan API Is Now Five Years Old And Enjoying Phenomenal Success
Today marks five years since the announcement of Vulkan 1.0. Over the past five years we have seen incredible adoption of this high performance graphics API across multiple platforms, open-source Vulkan drivers that are kept up to date well with the latest spec revisions, exciting new extensions, and the spec continues to receive new extensions and revisions on an almost bi-weekly basis.
Zink With Mesa 21.1 Now Advertises OpenGL 4.6 - Phoronix
Mike Blumenkrantz continues to be on a mad roll when it comes to getting all of the Zink patches upstreamed into mainline Mesa... This Gallium3D-based OpenGL over Vulkan translation layer now has OpenGL 4.6 turned on for Mesa 21.1!
It was just last week Mesa 21.1 saw OpenGL 4.3 for Zink and then just days later OpenGL 4.5 was reached. Now as of Monday night in Mesa Git is OpenGL 4.6 being advertised for the Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan code.
Ubuntu Blog: Improving the code experience in Vanilla
For a long time, code in Vanilla was simply set in a monospace font, and we saw an opportunity to improve the way we deliver code examples to users.
A key goal is code clarity – code is not particularly resistant to errors: a missing character (or in some languages, a space or tab) can lead to problems and frustrated users – so the user should be able to select and copy the code easily. Syntax highlighting goes further toward making the code legible and we felt this was important to include via a third-party library.
Many code examples for modern applications and APIs can have different versions of the same snippet, for example for different languages or versions of the API. We wanted to allow for this so users can easily switch between examples from the code snippet itself.
Sparky APTus 0.4.36
Sparky APTus has been upgraded up to 0.4.36 (Sparky 5) & 0.4.38 (Sparky 6).
There are small, but notable changes of APTus, which provide:
– added Debian RealTime Linux kernel installation (Sparky 5 & 6)
– added Debian Backports Linux kernel installation (Sparky 5)
– Added Debian Backports RealTime Linux kernel installation (Sparky 5)
– separated Linux kernel amd64 & i686 installation of Debian and Liquorix kernels (Sparky 5 & 6); it means, the kernel installer shows amd64 kernels only on the list of amd64 machines and shows i686 & i686-pae kernels only on machines i686.
The Apache Software Foundation Announces Apache® Gobblin™ as a Top-Level Project : The Apache Software Foundation Blog
The Apache Software Foundation (ASF), the all-volunteer developers, stewards, and incubators of more than 350 Open Source projects and initiatives, announced today Apache® Gobblin™ as a Top-Level Project (TLP).
Apache Gobblin is a distributed Big Data integration framework used in both streaming and batch data ecosystems. The project originated at LinkedIn in 2014, was open-sourced in 2015, and entered the Apache Incubator in February 2017.
"We are excited that Gobblin has completed the incubation process and is now an Apache Top-Level Project," said Abhishek Tiwari, Vice President of Apache Gobblin and software engineering manager at LinkedIn. "Since entering the Apache Incubator, we have completed four releases and grown our community the Apache Way to more than 75 contributors from around the world."
Transfers vs connections spring cleanup | daniel.haxx.se
Warning: this post is full of libcurl internal architectural details and not much else.
Within libcurl there are two primary objects being handled; transfers and connections. The transfers objects are struct Curl_easy and the connection counterparts are struct connectdata.
This is a separation and architecture as old as libcurl, even if the internal struct names have changed a little through the years. A transfer is associated with none or one connection object and there’s a pool with potentially several previously used, live, connections stored for possible future reuse.
10 more thoughts on Roon ROCK + Intel NUC
7. Which of the three sounds the best when also connected to a USB DAC? I’ve no idea. However, I do know that a Raspberry Pi 4 running VitOS is on par with the Nucleus and that an ALLO DigiOne HAT applied to the RPi 3 (or 4), running S/PDIF coaxial into the same DAC, sounds better than all of ’em.
7.8-inch PocketBook InkPad Color eReader launched for $329
The 7.8-inch color eReader ships with a USB Type-C cable, USB Type-C audio adapter, quick start guide, and warranty obligations leaflet. The software is the same as for the 6-inch PocketBook Color eReader with a Linux-based OS, support for 16 languages, text-to-speech, ABBYY Lingvo dictionaries (24 languages), Webster English <-> German dictionary, and more.
Continuing Legal Education Seminar on GPL Enforcement 2021
The FSF Licensing and Compliance Lab will provide a full day licensing seminar for legal professionals, law students, free software developers, and anyone interested in licensing issues.
A New Twist to Virtual Desktop Cloud Computing
The U.S.-based startup went online in the first quarter of last year. Since then, CEO and founder Alex Lee has been drumming up favorable responses from businesses, casual users, and Linux developers. The cloud computing alternative to Chromebooks and aging computers is also becoming an attractive offering to schools, noted Lee.
Security updates for Tuesday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (spip), Mageia (chromium-browser, kernel, kernel-linus, and trojita), openSUSE (mumble and opera), Red Hat (container-tools:rhel8, java-1.8.0-ibm, kernel, kernel-rt, net-snmp, nodejs:10, nodejs:12, nodejs:14, nss, perl, python, and rh-nodejs10-nodejs), and SUSE (jasper, python-bottle, and python-urllib3).
SQLite patches use-after-free bug that left apps open to code execution, denial-of-service exploits
SQLite has issued a security patch after the discovery of a use-after-free bug that, if triggered, could lead to arbitrary code execution or denial of service (DoS).
