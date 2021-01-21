today's howtos
Smart ways to compare files on Linux
Commands for comparing files have proliferated since the early days of Linux. In this post, we'll look at a suite of commands available for comparing files and highlight the advantages that some of the newer ones provide.
How to install the Opera Browser on Linux Mint 20.1
In this video, we are looking at how to install the Opera Browser on Linux Mint 20.1.
How to install Tux Paint on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Tux Paint on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
How to Setup Nginx with Let's Encrypt using ACME on Ubuntu 20.04
In a previous tutorial, we described how to obtain a free SSL/TLS certificate from Let's Encrypt by using Certbot.
In this tutorial, we would like to show you another way that you can easily obtain and renew a free SSL/TLS certificate from Let's Encrypt by using the acme.sh script on Ubuntu 20.04.
If you do not yet have a working NGINX web server, here is an easy NGINX installation guide that you can follow.
How to Fix NTFS Partition Failed to Mount Error in Linux
In this article, we will show how to fix NTFS failed to mount errors such as “Failed to mount ‘/dev/sdax’: Input/output error, NTFS is either inconsistent, or there is a hardware fault, or it’s a SoftRAID/FakeRAID hardware”.
btrfs: Differentiating bind mounts on subvolumes
The btrfs inspect-internal logical-resolve command is used to find a file related to a logical-address. This can be useful when btrfs reports a corruption at an specific logical address, making it easy for the user to find the corrupted file.
Use WPScan to scan WordPress for vulnerabilities on Kali - LinuxConfig.org
Vulnerabilities in WordPress can be uncovered by the WPScan utility, which comes installed by default in Kali Linux. It's also a great tool for gathering general reconnaissance information about a website that's running WordPress.
Owners of WordPress sites would be wise to try running WPScan against their site, as it may reveal security issues that need patched. It can also reveal more general web server issues, such as directory listings that haven't been turned off inside Apache or NGINX.
WPScan itself is not a tool that can be used maliciously while performing simple scans against a site, unless you consider the extra traffic itself to be malicious. But the information it reveals about a site can be leveraged by attackers to launch an attack. WPScan can also try username and password combinations to try and gain access to a WordPress site. For this reason, it's advised that you only run WPScan against a site that you own or have permission to scan.
Louis-Philippe Véronneau: What are the incentive structures of Free Software?
Theory is nice, but it's even better when you can back it up with data. Sadly, most of the papers on the economic incentives of FOSS are either purely theoretical, or use sample sizes so small they could as well be. Using the data from the StackOverflow 2018 survey, I thus tried to see if I could somehow confirm my previous assumptions. With 129 questions and more than 100 000 respondents (which after statistical processing yields between 28 000 and 39 000 observations per variable of interest), the StackOverflow 2018 survey is a very large dataset compared to what economists are used to work with. Sadly, it wasn't entirely enough to come up with hard answers. There is a strong and significant correlation between writing Free Software and having a higher salary, but endogeneity problems made it hard to give a reliable estimate of how much money this would represent. Same goes for writing code has a hobby: it seems there is a strong and significant correlation, but the exact numbers I came up with cannot really be trusted. The results on community as an incentive to writing FOSS were the ones that surprised me the most. Although I expected the relation to be quite strong, the coefficients predicted were in fact quite small. I theorise this is partly due to only 8% of the respondents declaring they didn't feel like they belonged in the IT community. With such a high level of adherence, the margin for improvement has to be smaller. As for altruism, I wasn't able get any meaningful results. In my opinion this is mostly due to the fact there was no explicit survey question on this topic and I tried to make up for it by cobbling data together. Kinda anti-climatic, isn't it? I would've loved to come up with decisive conclusions on this topic, but if there's one thing I learned while writing this thesis, it is I don't know much after all.
Kernel: oneDNN, Proprietary HV, and 5.12 Merge Window Delayed
Screencasts/Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: AlmaLinux, LINUX Unplugged, Arch and More
‘Spot’ is a Native Spotify App for Linux, Built in GTK & Rust
The official Spotify Linux client… Well, it exists, but I use the (superb) Spotify CLI client ncspot for my music streaming activities— however a GUI alternative is on the way! Spot is an open source Spotify client created specifically for Linux. It’s built in GTK and Rust, and leverages the ace librespot library. While this player (like other third-party Spotify apps) requires a Spotify Premium account to function, most of the core features are present and working.
