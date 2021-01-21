Screencasts/Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: AlmaLinux, LINUX Unplugged, Arch and More
-
First Look: AlmaLinux
AlmaLinux is a new and upcoming distribution that's aimed to be a replacement for CentOS. Also forked from RHEL, AlmaLinux aims to be the "Forever Free Enterprise-Grade Distribution". In this video, I give AlmaLinux a first look and share my thoughts.
-
Perfecting Our Plasma | LINUX Unplugged 393
Something special has been achieved this week, a new benchmark in the desktop experience. We dig in.
And why everyone will be looking for an open-source LastPass alternative.
-
Ubuntu, Then Arch. It's The Road So Many Of Us Travel.
Just another backyard boomer vlog with me wandering around in the snow and rambling on about the merits of Arch Linux and why so many Linux users eventually land on Arch.
-
Linux News - Ubuntu's new Installer, Favicons can track you, AMD hires Linux people, and Plasma 5.21
This time, we have a new installer for Ubuntu, a new release of Plasma, AMd hiring more people to enhance their Linux support, and Favicons being used to track you around the web, even it you have a VPN.
-
Louis-Philippe Véronneau: What are the incentive structures of Free Software?
Theory is nice, but it's even better when you can back it up with data. Sadly, most of the papers on the economic incentives of FOSS are either purely theoretical, or use sample sizes so small they could as well be. Using the data from the StackOverflow 2018 survey, I thus tried to see if I could somehow confirm my previous assumptions. With 129 questions and more than 100 000 respondents (which after statistical processing yields between 28 000 and 39 000 observations per variable of interest), the StackOverflow 2018 survey is a very large dataset compared to what economists are used to work with. Sadly, it wasn't entirely enough to come up with hard answers. There is a strong and significant correlation between writing Free Software and having a higher salary, but endogeneity problems made it hard to give a reliable estimate of how much money this would represent. Same goes for writing code has a hobby: it seems there is a strong and significant correlation, but the exact numbers I came up with cannot really be trusted. The results on community as an incentive to writing FOSS were the ones that surprised me the most. Although I expected the relation to be quite strong, the coefficients predicted were in fact quite small. I theorise this is partly due to only 8% of the respondents declaring they didn't feel like they belonged in the IT community. With such a high level of adherence, the margin for improvement has to be smaller. As for altruism, I wasn't able get any meaningful results. In my opinion this is mostly due to the fact there was no explicit survey question on this topic and I tried to make up for it by cobbling data together. Kinda anti-climatic, isn't it? I would've loved to come up with decisive conclusions on this topic, but if there's one thing I learned while writing this thesis, it is I don't know much after all.
Kernel: oneDNN, Proprietary HV, and 5.12 Merge Window Delayed
Screencasts/Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: AlmaLinux, LINUX Unplugged, Arch and More
‘Spot’ is a Native Spotify App for Linux, Built in GTK & Rust
The official Spotify Linux client… Well, it exists, but I use the (superb) Spotify CLI client ncspot for my music streaming activities— however a GUI alternative is on the way! Spot is an open source Spotify client created specifically for Linux. It’s built in GTK and Rust, and leverages the ace librespot library. While this player (like other third-party Spotify apps) requires a Spotify Premium account to function, most of the core features are present and working.
