Louis-Philippe Véronneau: What are the incentive structures of Free Software? Theory is nice, but it's even better when you can back it up with data. Sadly, most of the papers on the economic incentives of FOSS are either purely theoretical, or use sample sizes so small they could as well be. Using the data from the StackOverflow 2018 survey, I thus tried to see if I could somehow confirm my previous assumptions. With 129 questions and more than 100 000 respondents (which after statistical processing yields between 28 000 and 39 000 observations per variable of interest), the StackOverflow 2018 survey is a very large dataset compared to what economists are used to work with. Sadly, it wasn't entirely enough to come up with hard answers. There is a strong and significant correlation between writing Free Software and having a higher salary, but endogeneity problems made it hard to give a reliable estimate of how much money this would represent. Same goes for writing code has a hobby: it seems there is a strong and significant correlation, but the exact numbers I came up with cannot really be trusted. The results on community as an incentive to writing FOSS were the ones that surprised me the most. Although I expected the relation to be quite strong, the coefficients predicted were in fact quite small. I theorise this is partly due to only 8% of the respondents declaring they didn't feel like they belonged in the IT community. With such a high level of adherence, the margin for improvement has to be smaller. As for altruism, I wasn't able get any meaningful results. In my opinion this is mostly due to the fact there was no explicit survey question on this topic and I tried to make up for it by cobbling data together. Kinda anti-climatic, isn't it? I would've loved to come up with decisive conclusions on this topic, but if there's one thing I learned while writing this thesis, it is I don't know much after all.

Kernel: oneDNN, Proprietary HV, and 5.12 Merge Window Delayed Intel's oneDNN 2.1 Released With NVIDIA GPU Support, Initial Alder Lake Optimizations - Phoronix oneDNN 2.1 is the latest feature-packed update to this oneAPI component formerly known as DNNL and before that was MKL-DNN. The oneDNN 2.1 release has a variety of improvements when running on Intel Gen / Xe Graphics, mostly various performance optimizations. On the Intel CPU front is also a number of optimizations including BFloat16 for Intel Xeon Scalable CPUs supporting the Advanced Matrix Extensions (AMX, coming with Sapphire Rapids), CPU ISA hints support, various AVX-512 optimizations, and initial support for processors with AVX2 and DL-BOOST (the combination debuting with Alder Lake). There is even some INT8 optimizations for CPUs with SSE4.1 and a number of other low-level improvements.

Linux 5.12 Should Be Able To Boot As The Root Partition On Microsoft's Hypervisor - Phoronix As part of increasing the Linux virtualization support within the Microsoft space, they were working to allow Linux root partition support with the Microsoft hypervisor. The "root partition" with their hypervisor is similar to Xen's Dom0 for in turn starting and managing the unprivileged domains. Linux 5.12 is set to have the Hyper-V code changes to allow the Linux kernel to work as the root partition on Microsoft's Hypervisor.

5.12 Merge window delayed Those of us who are watching the mainline kernel repository may have been wondering why it appears that no pull requests for the 5.12 merge window have yet been acted upon. The problem, it seems, is power outages caused by the severe winter weather in the US Pacific northwest. Until that gets resolved, which could take a few days, the 5.12 merge window is likely to remain on hold.