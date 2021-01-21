Games: Metro Exodus/The Humble Plug In (And Play!) Digital Bundle
-
Metro Exodus to Get Free Enhanced Edition on PC; Linux and Mac Versions Coming Soon
4A Games have announced that a free Enhanced Edition update is in the works for the PC version of Metro Exodus.
This Enhanced Edition will be a major overhaul to the game’s performance and graphical features, and is aimed predominantly at gamers with high-end machines.
The update focuses on further enhancements and performance upgrades to the game’s Ray Tracing support, as well as adding DLSS 2.0 support for NVIDIA hardware. This includes all-new Fully Ray Traced Lighting Pipeline, new features to the Ray Traced Global Illumination and Emissive Lighting, and an upgrade to the game’s Temporal Reconstruction technology.
Since all of these new overhauls are based around Ray Tracing and other demanding GPU features, the Enhanced Edition will require a newer GPU that supports Ray Tracing in the first place. The Enhanced Edition will be a free update for all current owners of the game on PC, regardless of what digital storefront you have the game on.
-
The Humble Plug In (And Play!) Digital Bundle is live and worth a look
In need of a few new games? The Humble Plug In (And Play!) Digital Bundle is now live and worth a look. Nice to see too, as it's been a little while since we had a reasonable bundle of games from Humble.
Like we usually do, we shall highlight those with Linux builds in bold text to help you at a glance.
-
Louis-Philippe Véronneau: What are the incentive structures of Free Software?
Theory is nice, but it's even better when you can back it up with data. Sadly, most of the papers on the economic incentives of FOSS are either purely theoretical, or use sample sizes so small they could as well be. Using the data from the StackOverflow 2018 survey, I thus tried to see if I could somehow confirm my previous assumptions. With 129 questions and more than 100 000 respondents (which after statistical processing yields between 28 000 and 39 000 observations per variable of interest), the StackOverflow 2018 survey is a very large dataset compared to what economists are used to work with. Sadly, it wasn't entirely enough to come up with hard answers. There is a strong and significant correlation between writing Free Software and having a higher salary, but endogeneity problems made it hard to give a reliable estimate of how much money this would represent. Same goes for writing code has a hobby: it seems there is a strong and significant correlation, but the exact numbers I came up with cannot really be trusted. The results on community as an incentive to writing FOSS were the ones that surprised me the most. Although I expected the relation to be quite strong, the coefficients predicted were in fact quite small. I theorise this is partly due to only 8% of the respondents declaring they didn't feel like they belonged in the IT community. With such a high level of adherence, the margin for improvement has to be smaller. As for altruism, I wasn't able get any meaningful results. In my opinion this is mostly due to the fact there was no explicit survey question on this topic and I tried to make up for it by cobbling data together. Kinda anti-climatic, isn't it? I would've loved to come up with decisive conclusions on this topic, but if there's one thing I learned while writing this thesis, it is I don't know much after all.
Kernel: oneDNN, Proprietary HV, and 5.12 Merge Window Delayed
Screencasts/Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: AlmaLinux, LINUX Unplugged, Arch and More
‘Spot’ is a Native Spotify App for Linux, Built in GTK & Rust
The official Spotify Linux client… Well, it exists, but I use the (superb) Spotify CLI client ncspot for my music streaming activities— however a GUI alternative is on the way! Spot is an open source Spotify client created specifically for Linux. It’s built in GTK and Rust, and leverages the ace librespot library. While this player (like other third-party Spotify apps) requires a Spotify Premium account to function, most of the core features are present and working.
