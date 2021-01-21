today's leftovers 0GB O/S? Yes, sir I did that. Unreleased, would not install. Lets bring you up to date. Don’t get the Goodies? New Repositories I suggest you install it. It is smart enuff, even though in the past I told you not to do it in the past.

Alan Pope: All Ahead Stop I’d thought it might be a hardware issue, or some weird driver glitch. I hadn’t looked into it too much because it happened so infrequently, only often enough I’d remember, but not enough to really annoy me or lose data. When I saw Andrew mention it on Telegram my interest was piqued, and perhaps we were seeing the same issue. I agreed to file a bug, which was easier for me because my system still “worked” whereas his was basically unusable when the issue occured. So I filed bug 1910866 from my desktop which was running Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) at the time. Andrew followed up with more information from his Ubuntu 20.04 LTS system. Kai-Heng Feng, one of the kernel engineers at Canonical, was on the case helping Andrew to find out where the problem was located. Unfortunately I wasn’t able to trigger the bug as often as Andrew, so he took over providing debugging information to Kai-Heng. I found it fascinating to follow along the conversation on that bug (somewhat helplessly) as Andrew and Kai-Heng exchanged suggestions and progress. I think it’s actually a great example of how to identify where in the kernel an error started happening. By the end of January there was a fix in place for the 5.8 kernel update, prepared by the kernel team. This closes out the issue for Andrew on 20.04, and for anyone on 20.10 too. However, in the meantime, I decided to upgrade to Ubuntu Hirsute - 21.04 to-be. I figured it might be fun to run the very latest of everything prior to the new release in April. We’re not compelled to do that in Canonical, but it’s a good idea for as many people to run the development release as possible, and still do their job.

Sok 2021 Update I started my Sok project in January and in February my college decided to have the end semester exams, hence I had to halt the work a little bit but since my exams are done I have resumed work and will be continuing with the project. Currently I have figured out the APIs and done test runs for twitter and mastodon but for some reason Facebook just doesn't want to comply and let me use their API . Now I'm figuring out the final endpoints for my API and then will start work on a basic frontend for the same.

Write HTML, Not JavaScript So, TL;DR: If we're going to encourage a more static web, let's write actual static websites rather than deferring it all to JavaScript. Use JS where necessary, but no more than that. if you have to ask yourself, "should I really need JavaScript just to do this?", then you probably don't.

Izhar Firdaus: How to get ILI9486 Raspberry Pi 3.5” LCD to work with Fedora ARM Fedora ARM provides a full fledged Linux distro with rich ecosystem of server packages available for the ARM ecosystem. However, ever since Fedora released an official ARM spin, specialized Fedora derivative for Raspberry Pi such as Fedberry and Pidora pretty much went out of development, and getting Rpi accessories to work with Fedora ARM, especially those that does not work with upstream Linux.org kernel, is not quite obvious, In this tutorial, we would go about in getting ILI9486/XPT2046 3.5” LCD, which I bought from Lazada to work with Fedora ARM on Rpi3, up until the point where a framebuffer device is available for attaching CLI console to the display. The process provided by this tutorial in theory should also work with several other LCD devices, but because I only have this 3.5” LCD, so I can only test against it.

How To Install LEMP on Manjaro 20 - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install LEMP on Manjaro 20. For those of you who didn’t know, LEMP stands for Linux, Nginx (pronounced as Engine X), MySQL/MariaDB, and PHP or Perl or Python. All components are free and open-source software, and the combination is suitable for building dynamic web pages. The LEMP stack is one of the most popular server configurations in the world. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of LAMP Stack on a Manjaro 20 (Nibia).