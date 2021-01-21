Games: DRM Fest, GKraken and More Valve & Netflix teamed up for a Dota anime series | GamingOnLinux If, like me, you're a bit of an Anime fan you might want to keep an eye on Netflix as DOTA: Dragon's Blood has been announced for release in March. Yeah, I know, this is not your usual gaming news but it's gaming related and heck I'm excited about it. The story will be centred around a Dragon Knight, with the synopsis being short and sweet "The sweeping fantasy series tells the story of Davion, a renowned Dragon Knight devoted to wiping the scourge from the face of the world. Following encounters with a powerful, ancient eldwurm as well as the noble Princess Mirana on a secret mission of her own, Davion becomes embroiled in events much larger than he could have ever imagined."

Have a NZXT Kraken? You can use GKraken to configure it on Linux | GamingOnLinux If you own one of the NZXT Kraken coolers you might want to check out the GKraken project to configure it under Linux. Another wonderful open source project for Linux hardware enthusiasts, where the original hardware manufacturer doesn't provide official tooling for Linux. GKraken has actually been around for a little while, and the original developer Roberto Leinardi has placed it into a form of maintenance mode as they no longer have one. However, it is still being worked on and accepting code from others. A big 1.0.0 release just went up adding in support for the latest generation of NZXT Kraken devices from developer Guy Boldon.

Viking strategy game Northgard releases the free Expeditions expansion | GamingOnLinux Offering up a new way to play the game and unlock some cosmetic items, Northgard Expeditions is the 5th major expansion to the Viking strategy game and it's a free update too. The free content drop adds an eponymous new quest format, wondrous rewards, and more than 50 craftable cosmetics earned from successful sojourns. You can now undertake Expeditions to amass treasure, with these events available in four varieties that have you follow certain quest-lines available as daily and weekly challenges with different difficult settings. Then you also have Discovery Expeditions that introduce Northgard's lands and emphasize core game mechanics, as well as Master Expeditions, one-time-only quests tied to story content, achievement unlocks, and the Conquest game mode.

Imperator: Rome 2.0 Marius and the Heirs of Alexander content pack out now Ready to try Imperator: Rome again? Paradox have been busy overhauling quite a lot of it, with it still being one of the worst rated Paradox titles by users overall. They're committed to it though, clearly and a big free update is out now with Imperator: Rome 2.0 Marius.

Boop-GTK – scriptable scratchpad for developers Over the years, one of the most emotive areas in the world of Linux is the choice of text editor. Some people are strong advocates of Vim, others prefer Emacs. And there’s tons of other text editors available with strong backing. Having robust opinions is the way the land lies in Linux. Boop-GTK is different to the majority of text editors. It’s not a traditional text editor. Instead it’s promoted as a scratchpad designed to help developers work with code snippets. It’s cross-platform software running on Linux, macOS, and Windows. Boop-GTK is a clone of Boop, a macOS-only program. Boop-GTK seeks 100% script compatibility with Boop. Both apps offer a streamlined scratchpad. You won’t find formatting tools or other text frippery. Instead, there’s code highlighting and line numbering. How it works is that you start the program, paste some text, run scripts, and optionally copy the text out. Press Ctrl+Shift+P to reveal the scripts that are available.