Fuchsia could natively run Android and Linux apps
Fuchsia has always come across as a somewhat mysterious thing ever since its inception. Google has been secretly working on it since 2016, but it was only in May 2019 that the search giant acknowledged its existence, stating it’s nothing more than an experiment. Unlike Android and Chrome OS, which rely on the Linux kernel, Fuchsia uses a new microkernel called Zircon. Google describes Fuchsia as an open-source OS that’s “secure, updatable, inclusive, and pragmatic”.
Multiple theories are floating around what Google plans to accomplish with Fuchsia, with one of the most popular being Fuchsia eventually replacing both Android and Chrome OS. Seeing how this OS is still in its infancy compared to the established Android platform, that’s unlikely to happen anytime soon, though. However, if a new Google proposal (via Thurrott) is anything to go by, it appears that Fuchsia could add support for running native Android and Linux apps.
Games: DRM Fest, GKraken and More
Boop-GTK – scriptable scratchpad for developers
Over the years, one of the most emotive areas in the world of Linux is the choice of text editor. Some people are strong advocates of Vim, others prefer Emacs. And there’s tons of other text editors available with strong backing. Having robust opinions is the way the land lies in Linux. Boop-GTK is different to the majority of text editors. It’s not a traditional text editor. Instead it’s promoted as a scratchpad designed to help developers work with code snippets. It’s cross-platform software running on Linux, macOS, and Windows. Boop-GTK is a clone of Boop, a macOS-only program. Boop-GTK seeks 100% script compatibility with Boop. Both apps offer a streamlined scratchpad. You won’t find formatting tools or other text frippery. Instead, there’s code highlighting and line numbering. How it works is that you start the program, paste some text, run scripts, and optionally copy the text out. Press Ctrl+Shift+P to reveal the scripts that are available.
Use this bootable USB drive on Linux to rescue Windows users
People regularly ask me to help them rescue Windows computers that have become locked or damaged. Sometimes, I can use a Linux USB boot drive to mount Windows partitions and then transfer and back up files from the damaged systems. Other times, clients lose their passwords or otherwise lock their login account credentials. One way to unlock an account is to create a Windows boot disk to repair the computer. Microsoft allows you to download copies of Windows from its website and offers tools to create a USB boot device. But to use them, you need a Windows computer, which means, as a Linux user, I need another way to create a boot DVD or USB drive. I have found it difficult to create Windows USBs on Linux. My reliable tools, like Etcher.io, Popsicle (for Pop!_OS), and UNetbootin, or using dd from the command line to create bootable media, have not been very successful.
"Fedora Kinoite" Coming For Fedora 35 As An immutable KDE Desktop Spin
The Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) has approved plans for "Fedora Kinoite" as the newest spin to debut this autumn alongside Fedora 35. Fedora Kinoite is basically an immutable desktop spin that is akin to Fedora Silverblue but making use of the KDE Plasma desktop rather than the GNOME Shell. Fedora Fedora Kinoite will make use of RPM-OSTree, Flatpaks, Podman, and other technologies employed by Fedora Silverblue, but it will be using the KDE desktop.
