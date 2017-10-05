How to Upgrade to KDE Plasma 5.21 from 5.20
The KDE team announced the release of KDE Plasma 5.21 with many new features. In this quick guide, we explain the steps to upgrade to KDE Plasma 5.21 from 5.20. And give you a quick post update feedback.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 572 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
A Redesigned GNOME Software is in the Works – and it Looks Great!
Okay, that’s a bit of snark, vet no, it’s not because I hate!!1 GNOME Software. It is a very important tool tasked with many complex roles. It is a critical link in the Linux experience. No-one is knocking that. But, and this is where some folks will take umbrage, GNOME Software does have a bit of ‘reputation’ among many users for being a bit …nonoptimal. Bloated? Memory hog? Slow? Ill-ordered? Constantly spitting error messages? Thankfully, work is underway to give the app a redo, iron out usability issues, and buff up its role in the GNOME Shell experience — as this (very lengthy) mockup of proposed changes to the default “Explore” page conveys...
Stable Kernels: 5.10.17 and 5.4.99
I'm announcing the release of the 5.10.17 kernel. All users of the 5.10 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.10.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.10.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.4.99
5 reasons to use Linux package managers
In 2021, there are more reasons why people love Linux than ever before. In this series, I'll share 21 different reasons to use Linux. Today, I'll talk about software repositories Before I used Linux, I took the applications I had installed on my computer for granted. I would install applications as needed, and if I didn't end up using them, I'd forget about them, letting them languish as they took up space on my hard drive. Eventually, space on my drive would become scarce, and I'd end up frantically removing applications to make room for more important data. Inevitably, though, the applications would only free up so much space, and so I'd turn my attention to all of the other bits and pieces that got installed along with those apps, whether it was media assets or configuration files and documentation. It wasn't a great way to manage my computer. I knew that, but it didn't occur to me to imagine an alternative, because as they say, you don't know what you don't know.
Recent comments
7 hours 7 min ago
9 hours 21 min ago
12 hours 19 min ago
17 hours 52 min ago
22 hours 58 min ago
23 hours 46 sec ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago