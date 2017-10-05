Okay, that’s a bit of snark, vet no, it’s not because I hate!!1 GNOME Software. It is a very important tool tasked with many complex roles. It is a critical link in the Linux experience. No-one is knocking that. But, and this is where some folks will take umbrage, GNOME Software does have a bit of ‘reputation’ among many users for being a bit …nonoptimal. Bloated? Memory hog? Slow? Ill-ordered? Constantly spitting error messages? Thankfully, work is underway to give the app a redo, iron out usability issues, and buff up its role in the GNOME Shell experience — as this (very lengthy) mockup of proposed changes to the default “Explore” page conveys...

Stable Kernels: 5.10.17 and 5.4.99 I'm announcing the release of the 5.10.17 kernel. All users of the 5.10 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.10.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.10.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-h Also: Linux 5.4.99