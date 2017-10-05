Games: Closed Hands, Civilization VI and GTA III
Closed Hands is an upcoming interactive fiction examining extremism and radicalisation | GamingOnLinux
Set to release with Linux support in March, Closed Hands from developer Passenger Games led by Dan Hett, is an experimental and political video game that explores the complex effects of extremism on a range of cultures and communities.
Civilization VI will be expanding the Barbarians in the next free update
Announced for release on February 25, the next free update for all Civilization VI players will include some updates to the Barbarians with a new game mode.
No patch notes have been given out yet but they have just recently put up a new developer video, which goes over a bunch of what's going to be coming. The good news is that unlike some other free updates, it doesn't require you own any of the DLC. The Barbarian Clans mode is properly free for everyone who owns the base game. While it is an optional game mode, it sounds like a lot of fun. It gives Barbarians multiple clans, and allows them to evolve into City States along with new ways to interact with them like bribes to not attack you or raiding them for gold.
More customization is coming too with a new leader selection pool, like they added for city states, so you can remove those you don't like to face in the game or ensure you do meet those you want. A bunch of AI changes are also coming for air units and air combats, with the AI quite a bit smarter about it.
GTA III and Vice City get reverse engineered with a new game engine | GamingOnLinux
Want to revisit the classic GTA III and Vice City? You should take a look at re3 and reVC which not only provide the source code, they also upgrade the experience for both. Available on GitHub in a combine repository split across different branches for GTA III and Vice City, it has been tested by the team working across different systems including Linux.
Just like other game engine reimplementations, they do require the original data files so it needs a small amount of work to get each going. Considering the age of both though, the re3 and reVC projects are now probably the best way to play each of them on a PC.
Android Leftovers
A Redesigned GNOME Software is in the Works – and it Looks Great!
Okay, that’s a bit of snark, vet no, it’s not because I hate!!1 GNOME Software. It is a very important tool tasked with many complex roles. It is a critical link in the Linux experience. No-one is knocking that. But, and this is where some folks will take umbrage, GNOME Software does have a bit of ‘reputation’ among many users for being a bit …nonoptimal. Bloated? Memory hog? Slow? Ill-ordered? Constantly spitting error messages? Thankfully, work is underway to give the app a redo, iron out usability issues, and buff up its role in the GNOME Shell experience — as this (very lengthy) mockup of proposed changes to the default “Explore” page conveys...
Stable Kernels: 5.10.17 and 5.4.99
I'm announcing the release of the 5.10.17 kernel. All users of the 5.10 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.10.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.10.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.4.99
5 reasons to use Linux package managers
In 2021, there are more reasons why people love Linux than ever before. In this series, I'll share 21 different reasons to use Linux. Today, I'll talk about software repositories Before I used Linux, I took the applications I had installed on my computer for granted. I would install applications as needed, and if I didn't end up using them, I'd forget about them, letting them languish as they took up space on my hard drive. Eventually, space on my drive would become scarce, and I'd end up frantically removing applications to make room for more important data. Inevitably, though, the applications would only free up so much space, and so I'd turn my attention to all of the other bits and pieces that got installed along with those apps, whether it was media assets or configuration files and documentation. It wasn't a great way to manage my computer. I knew that, but it didn't occur to me to imagine an alternative, because as they say, you don't know what you don't know.
