today's howtos
How to use LVM snapshots to restore Linux systems | Enable Sysadmin
It can be cumbersome to create and recreate lab or practice systems. Use LVM and a basic WebUI to quickly restore your Linux systems back to a golden image.
How to enable Vmware drag and drop on Manajro VM - Linux Shout
If you are using Manajro on VMware Workstation player and want to perform drag and drop feature to copy files and folders from host to Manjaro guest, then here are the steps to follow…
After installing Manjaro on Vmware Virtual machine, the first thing we would like have is the installation of VM tools, however, even after that sometimes we would face problem in sharing files or folder directly from host (WIndow, macOS, Linux) to Guest OS i.e Manjaro. Thus, first we have to install a tool and then need activate Vmblock service to make sure everything work smoothely.
How to install OpenMandriva Lx 4.2
In this video, I am going to show how to install OpenMandriva Lx 4.2.
How to create an SFTP-enabled Server on AWS
AWS Transfer Family supports Secure File Transfer Protocol (SFTP), File Transfer Protocol over SSL (FTPS), and File Transfer Protocol (FTP) to transfer files to and from AWS S3 or AWS EFS(Elastic File System). In this article, we will see the steps to create an SFTP-enabled server on AWS which will be accessible publicly.
How to Install Odoo 12 on Ubuntu 18.04 with Nginx as a Reverse Proxy
In this tutorial, we will guide you through the steps of installing Odoo 12 on Ubuntu 18.04. We will also install Nginx and configure it as a reverse proxy. Odoo (formerly OpenERP) is a simple and intuitive suite of open-source enterprise management applications such as Website Builder, eCommerce, CRM, Accounting, Manufacturing, Project and Warehouse Management, Human Resources, Marketing, and many more. Odoo comes in two editions, the Community edition which is free, and the Enterprise edition. In our case, we will install and use the Community edition.
How to Install Friendica Social Network Platform on Ubuntu 20.04
Friendica is a free, open-source and decentralized social networking platform that helps you to build and maintain your own social networking projects. It has built-in support for ActivityPub including, Mastodon, Hubzilla, OStatus, Pleroma and more. It allows you to import your websites and blogs into your social stream via RSS/Atom feeds. It provides a powerful user and admin dashboard that helps you to manage your social network from any device.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Friendica with Apache and Let's Encrypt SSL on Ubuntu 20.04.
How To Use grep To Search The --help Output To Find Out What CLI Arguments That Begin With A Dash Do - Linux Uprising Blog
Ever seen a command with a long list of cryptic, one letter arguments that begin with dash / hyphen, and wanted a quick way to find out what each command line argument does? This article explains how to do this.
Automation of BIG-IP with Red Hat Ansible Automation and F5
In part three of our Davie Street Enterprises (DSE) series, we're going to take a look at how DSE addressed some of its network issues that led to a major outage.
DSE Chief Architect Daniel Mitchell has been put in charge of Davie Street Enterprises’ (DSE) digital transformation. He's feeling pressure from management since the website crashed last month, and was down for 46 hours straight. Shifting from one-off configurations and into an Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC) model is now critical for DSE. It took a crisis, but management realized that procrastinating isn’t an option and have tasked Mitchell to lead various teams to modernize their infrastructure.
Run a Second Linux Desktop with QEMU and KVM
Sometimes a bit of testing saves the day if you can do it on a disposable Linux machine of some sort. That testing could include installing new software that might be a little invasive, installing lots of hidden, tiny files that would clog up your desktop machine, or maybe trying out unstable software that is not fully released, meaning that your desktop machine might not boot up post-installation. Equally, you might be writing system scripts that you need somewhere safe to run in case they break your other precious settings.
In this article, we will look at running a second Linux desktop, or virtual machine (VM), inside your main desktop. To do this, we will be using a fantastic piece of virtualization FOSS software called QEMU. It dutifully sits atop the second-to-none KVM, which provides a lower level of virtualization. If that sounds confusing, there's more information in this article.
Among the many benefits, one considerable advantage of using QEMU and KVM is that you have a wide range of Linux distributions that you can install on the second desktop, giving you lots of flexibility.
Archbox Makes It Easy To Install Software From Arch Linux On Other Linux Distributions (Using A Chroot Environment)
Archbox is a set of scripts that make it easy to install Arch Linux inside a chroot environment on other Linux distributions, and integrate it with your existing Linux installation.
Plasma secrets: additional languages and keyboard layouts
Welcome to the latest installment in my neverending Plasma desktop games. Today, I want to talk to you about something that is both trivial and complex. The use of other languages on your computer. While I fully believe the only acceptable machine interface language ought to be English, I also understand and appreciate that other people speak and use other languages - after all, I do it myself, four or five languages. You see, I just bragged there.
On a serious note, sometimes one may need to use non-ASCII 127 keyboard layout. And when that need strikes, you want your operating system to give you friendly help. Well, in today's guide, I want to show you the clever way the Plasma desktop handles languages and keyboard layouts. Powerful, elegant, and follow me.
GNU Linux (Debian 10) – how to show and remove all (privacy intrusive) meta info from jpg pictures
meta infos in jpg pictures can contain quiet a lot of sensitive data:
what date the picture was taken
with what camera/phone (Samsung Galaxy S3 did that)
maybe even: GPS info/location of the picture
who/what tools processed the picture
of course as always, this data can be put to good or bad use
privacy wise it would be probably the best to simply delete it all
Migrating Two Factor Auth
I use a ton of services which either require or recommend 2fa as part of the authentication process. I used to use “Google Authenticator” then more recently “Authenticator Plus”. However Authenticator Plus seems to be no longer maintained. So while I have no problems with it, I think it is time to migrate to something else.
Step up, Aegis Authenticator, a free, open source authenticator app, available on the play store, and F-Droid.
GCompris in the Italian PublicCode catalogue
The Italian PublicCode catalogue on Developers Italia is a searchable database of open source software that is either developed by Italian public institutions, or sourced from third parties, that can be used by Italian public insitutions. Nowadays, Italian public institutions have to revise the catalogue when seeking software to cover their requirements and, only if there is no option that fits their needs in the catalogue, can they seek a proprietary alternative or develop a new one. And if they develop a new one, it needs to be open source and added to the catalogue. I first learned about the concept at Akademy 2019, with the keynote by Leonardo Favario who presented the project. Recently, some discussions in the KDE community reminded me about it, and I finally decided to try and include GCompris in this catalogue.
pfSense Plus 21.02-RELEASE and pfSense CE 2.5.0-RELEASE Now Available
We are excited to announce the release of pfSense® Plus software version 21.02 and pfSense Community Edition (CE) software version 2.5.0, now available for new installations and upgrades! This is the first release of pfSense Plus software, formerly known as Factory Edition. For more details about the distinctions between pfSense Plus and pfSense CE, read the pfSense Plus Announcement. Customers running the Factory Edition of pfSense software version 2.4.5-p1 and older can upgrade in-place automatically to pfSense Plus software version 21.02 as with any other previous upgrade. These versions are the result of an immense development effort taking place over the last several years. Over 550 issues are resolved, including bug fixes, new features, and other significant changes. Also: Netgate Introduces New e-Commerce Store and Appliance Ordering Options
2D Animation App Pencil2D 0.6.6 Released with Crash Recovery Support
The Pencil2D team announced a new release of its 2D animation software with new feature and various bug-fixes. Pencil2D is a free and open-source software to make 2D hand-drawn animations. It’s lightweight, easy to use, and works on Linux, Windows, Mac OS, and FreeBSD. It supports both bitmap and vector graphics, and allows to seamlessly switch between the two workflows.
Go 1.16 is released
Today the Go team is very happy to announce the release of Go 1.16. You can get it from the download page. The new embed package provides access to files embedded at compile time using the new //go:embed directive. Now it is easy to bundle supporting data files into your Go programs, making developing with Go even smoother. You can get started using the embed package documentation. Carl Johnson has also written a nice tutorial, “How to use Go embed”. Go 1.16 also adds macOS ARM64 support (also known as Apple silicon). Since Apple’s announcement of their new arm64 architecture, we have been working closely with them to ensure Go is fully supported; see our blog post “Go on ARM and Beyond” for more. Also: Go 1.16 released
