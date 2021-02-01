2D Animation App Pencil2D 0.6.6 Released with Crash Recovery Support
The Pencil2D team announced a new release of its 2D animation software with new feature and various bug-fixes.
Pencil2D is a free and open-source software to make 2D hand-drawn animations. It’s lightweight, easy to use, and works on Linux, Windows, Mac OS, and FreeBSD. It supports both bitmap and vector graphics, and allows to seamlessly switch between the two workflows.
